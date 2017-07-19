T-Mobile is flirting with a Bubble

By Eric Mason

Over the last five years, T-Mobile US, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TMUS) share price has grown by 366%, the fastest growing stock price of any of the five largest firms, ranked by subscribers. T-Mobile grew 273.17 times faster than AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and 2.73 times faster than Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S). The two remaining companies in the top five, Verizon Communication Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM), saw their share value decline in the previous five years.

The question becomes, is T-Mobile’s rigorous growth real or just the product of a bubble?

By examining multiple models, an investor can gain a unique perspective on the state of T-Mobile’s dramatic growth. The regressive models being used are based on three approaches: multivariate regression, pairs trading and auto-regression. All these models use daily historic data.

The first is a multivariate regression using Verizon, AT&T, United States Cellular Corporation and Sprint share prices as the independent variables. This model yields a statistically significant result with a Significance F value of effectively 0, meaning the model has a virtually 0% likelihood of just being the product of chance, which means the stock prices from the aforementioned firms can accurately express the implicit value of T-Mobile’s stock, instead of just being the result of randomness. The model processes 6,290 data points into 1,258 observations, over the course of five years. Though, it must be disclosed the United States Cellular Corporation’s variable was not statistically significant, but did not offer a dramatic increase in accuracy when the model was run without them.

The above model demonstrates an overvaluation of 31.4%. This is far beyond even a liberal margin of error. More importantly, it shows a prolonged period of overvaluation. As the graph also expresses, the overvaluation has peaked in absolute value, but is still around an all-time high in terms of margin between observed and modeled.

The assumptions in this model break down into the belief that the five largest cellular service providers experience the same market forces, and how their share value responds to these change is directly correlated to T-Mobile’s share value. This is important for helping an investor understand where T-Mobile is priced relative to the industry data. This series is based on historic data.

The second model is based on pairs trading, which is an econometric approach to calculate the value of a stock based on another stock with in the same industry, by regressing the two stocks. Furthermore, by generating a pairs trading model, an investor can gain considerable insight into the mechanisms and behavior of a stock. Pairs trading should be used in the short term to take advantage a stock’s misvaluation, though when viewed in a time series it helps determine whether or not an asset is in a prolonged period of overvaluation. Pairs trading modeling will write a usable manual on how actionable the conclusion of the modeling exercises is.



As the second model, featured above, shows, a pairs trading model done individually with each stock used in the first model presents a consensus that T-Mobile is overvalued. Each line in the above graph shows a different valuation technique using a different stock in the first approach. The models range in mean overvaluation is between 34.3% and 50.0%. They all are above their respective margins of error.

This computation offers a dissection of the first model. While all the independent variables are the same, the use of them differs. This helps to unblur the previous model and allows an investor to see if there is just one independent variable throwing off the first model. This investigation yields that there is no individual data series from the first model that is dramatically affecting the result, and misrepresenting T-Mobile as overvalued. In fact, even United States Cellular Corporation, which was not statistically significant in the first model, is statistically significant in this approach.

This result builds consensus across each agent in the market to establish, in a second silo, that T-Mobile is in a bubble. So while T-Mobile has seen extensive growth in the last few quarters, this data suggest that it is from a bubble and not real growth.

The final approach firmly establishes that T-Mobile’s growth is a bubble, based solely on its own valuation. The previous two analyses could be challenged by optimistic investors that T-Mobile is just experiencing dramatic firm specific growth and the other companies in the market cannot mimic; this is why the last model is an autoregressive model. Autoregressive modeling is exceptional at internalizing data, while it is relatively weak in expressing the market price of a stock; it is strong in detecting if a stock is fundamentally misvalued.

The model is created by comparing the previous day’s adjusted close price with the current day’s closing share value, and this comparison is done through a linear regression. This allows an investor to estimate tomorrow's price at closing using the closing price today. When the projected share value begins to fall below the actual share value, this tells an investor that the stock is overvalued. This analysis also informs an investor if T-Mobile is in a bubble, by showing when the actual share price is above the modeled share price. In that circumstance, a bubble is likely. T-Mobile is currently displaying this symptom. This shows an investor that T-Mobile is susceptible to a sudden negative price correction.

As the graph above shows, the data from T-Mobile itself indicates a misvaluation. While the overvaluation is only -6.8%, this approach has a much smaller margin of error. In fact, the plus or minus two standard deviations range from the mean of the coefficient for the independent variable is -9.65% to -3.89%. This renders the margin of error at around 3% in this model.

To better frame this, the average daily variation over the last five years is .53% or less than a twelfth of the current misvaluation.

By combining this model with the other two models the conclusion is clear, T-Mobile is overvalued and this assessment is supported by multiple econometric approaches which use over 7,500 observations, in just a five-year time frame. When all results are considered, it is clear that investors should stay clear of T-Mobile or take short positions against it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party.