PayPal: Recent Developments, Risks And Potential Upside

Growth Trends and Future Prospects; Amazon Dilemma

A quick look at PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) historical performance gives us an idea of the underlying trends that support the company's growth. Between 2012 and 2016, revenue grew at a 17%+ CAGR, while net income grew at a 15.8% CAGR. In the same period, FCF rose at a 24% CAGR.

Between Q1 2014 and Q1 2017, active customer accounts grew at an 11%+ CAGR, or 2.67% per quarter. Despite the growing size of its operations, the number of active customers continues to grow at a pretty much constant rate, which has actually shown an acceleration in the last few quarters:

The strong growth rates are an obvious consequence of the positive trends in the eCommerce industry, which is aggressively and constantly gaining market share at the expense of brick-and-mortar retail. Although Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) doesn't allow customers to pay with PayPal (unless we use the MasterCard (NYSE:MA) prepaid card), the growth trends that supports PayPal are healthy enough even without the contribution of the eCommerce giant. Just like in any other business that generates network effects, PayPal becomes increasingly valuable as more and more people use it, which attracts more retailers to adopt it as a payment method. With 200 million active users, almost every retailer that doesn't compete with PayPal has all the interest in trying to generate incremental sales, thanks to the higher flexibility for customers. In this context of increasing eCommerce penetration, the only reasonable outcome I see is that PayPal will continue to grow its network, thanks to the self-reinforcing nature of network effects.

The possibility that Amazon changes its approach and decides to adopt PayPal despite the direct competition to Amazon Pay is just a valuable source of upside risk that can improve PayPal's already excellent growth prospects. Considering that talks on a potential partnership between the two companies have cooled down, a change of stance from Amazon would have a strong positive effect on PayPal stock. We shouldn't underestimate the probability of a future partnership. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) also competes with PayPal through its payment system Apple Pay, a factor that didn't prevent the Cupertino company from allowing PayPal as a payment method on its Apple Store, Apple Music and iTunes.

This "partnership" gives us a strong positive signal - it means that the benefit of having PayPal as a payment system goes beyond the negative effects of allowing it to compete with Apple Pay. This is something that was already evident thanks to Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Ali Express, which has allowed PayPal as a payment method for a while despite the direct competition with Alibaba's Alipay (now a partner of Alibaba, but the Chinese giants continues to benefit from a profit-sharing agreement).

Amazon's motivation for not allowing PayPal on its platform has been that Amazon's customers wouldn't have any benefit in having PayPal as an option. Last year, Amazon Pay's vice president, Patrick Gauthier, said PayPal would already be on Amazon if customers really asked for it. I see two possible implications of this statement:

As the number of people using PayPal grows, the pressure on the eCommerce giant to adopt PayPal will obviously rise, and if Gauthier's statement does reflect the company's stance, there will be a time when Amazon will allow PayPal payment due to the high number of customers willing to use it.

Gauthier depicts a strategic approach that is more customer-centric than Amazon's real strategy is, while the main reason why the company doesn't allow PayPal payments is that it doesn't want competitors in its territory.

A direct competitor like Apple does see value in letting PayPal "invade" its territory - something that tells us a lot about the value of PayPal and its network. Of course, we must consider that Apple Pay works differently from PayPal, and it's basically a payment card substitute, but the implied message remains the same - Apple could refuse PayPal in order to try to drive more payments volume on Apple Pay. Instead, it decided it was more convenient to have PayPal as an additional payment method, and the only reasonable explanation is that the company sees incremental benefits that more than offset the possible loss to competition.

Asset-Light Strategy and Venmo

The first mentions of an asset-light strategy from PayPal management started to be shared in early 2016. Despite some mixed opinions about the move, I think the prospects of lower earnings volatility have contributed to lower the perceived risk and, therefore, contributed to some of the multiple expansion we have seen in the stock price since then.

According to management, PayPal doesn't run its credit business to gain interest and fees but to increase user engagement and improve merchant wins and retention. Management reported that customers who utilize credit services spend twice as much as new customers who do not. Moreover, they said that when existing customers enroll in either PayPal credit or the PayPal credit card, their total purchase volume increases 35%.

If on one side going asset-light on credit would shift interest and fee income, it would also shift default risk to the counterparty. At the same time, PayPal would continue to "provide" such loans to customers, increasing their engagement and reinforcing its position. It is reasonable to assume that if customers do value the possibility of using credit services on PayPal and customers who use such services spend much more than the ones who do not, the PayPal network would surely benefit from the expansion of these services, even if it won't collect fees and interest income. As the total volume of operations increases, PayPal's network effect will become stronger and the company will benefit.

Using the sale of credit receivables in Q2 2015 to Synchrony as a benchmark, going asset-light could free up to $5 billion in cash. Considering a reduction in operating income between $250 and $290 million, I think there would be a small reduction in EPS that couldn't be offset by additional share repurchases, given the current market cap. Anyway, the lowered risk would easily offset the small EPS reduction and may even have a positive effect on the stock price. In general, I would welcome a move to go asset-light even in these conditions because of the benefits in terms of user engagement and ongoing positive effects on PayPal's network.

Regarding Venmo, despite the strong growth rates in the last few years (in excess of 100% YoY), I think the division can offer some good optionality for further growth that is not fully priced in the stock at these levels. As is evident in the chart below, the division has shown more than healthy growth trends in the recent past, but looking at analysts' comments and questions during the recent earnings calls, it's clear that some market participants have doubts about Venmo's monetization strategy because they are concerned about competition from Zelle (a P2P service backed by banks and credit unions), and it's in part understandable because both platforms have their competitive advantages.

Venmo offers a standalone mobile and web app, while Zelle is hosted within a bank's website and mobile apps. Venmo also has a stronger network effect, thanks to its first-mover advantage and leading position in the millennial segment, but Zelle too has its pros, such as the support of more than 30 banks, including a few large ones. Anyway, I think the most important competitive advantage that Venmo has is that its network effect is strengthened by social interaction between users, while Zelle doesn't benefit from any kind of social interaction. This characteristic puts Venmo in a much stronger position in the millennial segment, which, in my opinion, will eventually translate into a long-term competitive advantage.

Final Thoughts

PayPal's growth prospects remain solid, driven by the secular growth of eCommerce and the consequent benefit for online payment providers. After seeing even Apple accepting PayPal payments on its platforms despite the direct competition with Apple Pay, I see the possibility of a partnership with Amazon as a bit more likely. The value in PayPal's network effect is probably higher than many believe, and if it's true that the main reason why Amazon doesn't allow PayPal on its platform is because customers didn't ask for it, it's obvious to assume the probability of a partnership will increase as PayPal grows, until a point where it will be too big to be ignored. I see a possible partnership with Amazon as an upside risk that is not priced in the stock today. In addition to that, I also see another source of upside risk in Venmo's growth due to its strong position in the millennial segment and excessive concerns about competition, while I don't think the implementation of an asset-light strategy can have a negative effect.

