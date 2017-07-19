MagnaChip Semiconductor Is A Buy

MagnaChip Semiconductor is already recovering, but we see considerable mileage in that still.

We think there are numerous reasons why you could do worse than buying shares in MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX):

Good quarter, despite some headwinds

Restructuring

Longer-term tailwinds from OLED and analog technology in power management

Valuation

MagnaChip is an interesting company, producing its own chips but also acting as a foundry for third parties. After a rough patch as a result of accounting restatements, the company is getting its act together and things are looking up.

The above figure shows that the first quarter of this year was particularly good, but that's not all, the company expects things to get better.

Good quarter

This was a really solid quarter in which:

EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.10.

Revenue ($161.71M) increased 9.2% Y/Y, a small beat (by $1.71M)

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13.1M, up 63% from the first quarter a year ago.

$132 million in cash on the balance sheet, up more than $49 million from the prior quarter.

Gross margin of 25.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.1% in Q1, both at their highest levels in four years since Q1 2013.

Its fab utilization rate reached a low 90s%.

Foundry revenue (48% of total revenue) in the first quarter was $77.5M, up 29.3%.

This was the best quarter for quite a while, but there were some tailwinds in the form of a net foreign currency gain of $41.8M ($8.2M for Q1 a year ago). This was due to the appreciation of the Korean won relative to the U.S. dollar. A substantial portion of this is a non-cash translation gain or loss associated with the inter-company, long-term loans to the Korean subsidiary.

This is the main reason GAAP earnings ($1.05 per diluted share) were much larger than the non-GAAP equivalent ($0.01 per diluted share) so it doesn't feature in the latter, which is the headline figure.

However, there are also some headwinds. Accounts receivable was $81.7M in Q1, up sequentially from $61.8M at the end of Q4 2016 and as compared with $55.2M at the end of the first quarter 2016. Here is management explaining during the Q1CC:

The increase in accounts receivable was part of a deliberate and strategic financial decision to limit the practice of offering discounts to customers in exchange for early payments.

The reason the company did cut out these discounts is that its cash position is a lot better now. Other headwinds are a seasonal slowdown in OLED drivers and some unfortunate mismatch in products which we'll discuss below.

It will be interesting to see how this variable is developing in subsequent quarters.

Restructuring

The company is making most decisions on the basis of increasing margins and profitability, closing down loss-making lines and products, and reducing headcount.

For instance, the company sold its sensor business which was carrying a negative operating margin and closed a legacy 6-inch fab last year and sold its building and equipment for $25M.

It is also reducing headcount, which it expects to finish in Q2, reducing it by over twice the 2016 reduction (which was 159), leading to an annual saving of $23M-27M, boosting margins.

The associated costs are $29M-33M, of which $21.1M has already been incurred in Q1 and there will be only $1M-2M left of that for Q2.

Below we see that the fruits of these efforts are materializing, albeit slowly:

Gross margin, already at multiple level highs, is expected to increase further in 2017; management guides it to 25-27% for Q2 and in Q3 and Q4, its temporary AMOLED market funk will recover (see below) giving it another likely boost.

Revenues are expected to be between $162M and $168M in Q2.

Tailwinds

As other SA contributors have pointed out, tailwinds arrive from the OLED market.

The company is the second largest AMOLED supplier in the world and is working with the top two AMOLED panel manufacturers in the world, likely to be LG and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which are expected to produce most of the AMOLED panels in the world in the next two years, per Q1CC.

AMOLED panels are advancing rapidly in mobile (even the new iPhones are rumored to switch to AMOLED) and also in TVs. They might even make some inroads into computer screens and laptops, although that is less certain.

Apart from the growth prospects, one has to realize that AMOLED carries above company average margins as well. It also has increased flexibility as it can source AMOLED from other foundries, from the Q1CC:

We secured design wins from Smartphone makes in China and increased wafer starts from our external foundry to meet an anticipated increase in AMOLED demand in the second half of the year.

However, in Q1, and probably also in Q2, these have turned temporarily into headwinds due to seasonality and a timing mismatch with the AMOLED display driver ICs (demand for older products tapering off without the newer ones being ready for mass production). This produced a substantial decline of 48% sequentially.

But the company expects these factors to wane and in Q3 sequential growth will resume when volume production from its recent design wins will start on the basis of two new products, the 55 nanometer flexible AMOLED display driver IC that allows curved edge-to-edge design which has been sampled in Q1 and the 40 nanometer driver IC that the company is going to sample this month.

But it has a second tailwind, from the Q1CC:

Overall, we are upbeat about the longer-term prospects for our foundry business because we are riding the industry wave and the broad adoption of analog based power solution for a whole range of applications. The growing importance of analog technology in power management can be traced to the explosive rise of mobile devices that require low power to extend battery life, reduce heat, improve product reliability and conserve energy. Likewise, power hungry data centers, factories, automobiles and large screen TVs are big users of power solutions. Analog technology, EEPROM and mixed-signal are core competencies are MagnaChip. As an example, our BCD process which combines bipolar, CMOS and DMOS, is pure analog, an ideal for power applications. We may be the only foundry able to combine BCD technology with EE technology in a single process node at 0.13 micron and we believe we have one of the smallest EE cell in 0.13 micron in the business.

Indeed, revenue from BCD and EE technology rose 13% sequentially in Q1 and a whopping 209% as compared to Q1 2016.

One thing investors should realize is that being in the analog business really isn't the same as digital in terms of required capex because the analog fabs can continue to produce for decades, rather than years.

Valuation

At present, the company has a market cap of $370M, $132M in cash and $302M in long-term debt, giving it an EV of $540M.

SA contributor Anthony Thorpe produced a very helpful analysis at the start of the year in which he argued EBITDA could reach $20M this year. Well, Q1 already produced $13.1M of that and as we argued above, things are likely to improve in the second half so we could quite zoom past that $20M mark in a meaningful way.

He also argued that most semiconductor companies sell for 2x-4x sales which is a much bigger multiple that Magna is currently selling for (just 0.58).

Its P/S valuation has recovered from the lows, but is still half of what it was in 2013 before the accounting restatement. EV/sales have recovered a bit more.

Conclusion

The shares can enjoy further impetus when the benefits (rather than the severance costs) of the headcount reductions and other cost cutting efforts exert themselves and the company's new AMOLED products gear up for mass production in the second half. We're unlikely to have seen the highs in these shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.