Netflix: Q2 2017 Valuation Update

We believe that, even though the company has great near-term growth outlooks, the stock at full valuation and should be held/sold.

Our updated valuation based on the most recent financials and outlook implies a fair value of $158.84 per share, which is 1.8% lower than the current price.

Author: BW

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) on July 17 reported its Q2 2017 earnings which significantly beat analyst expectations, causing the stock to soar by 10% in the aftermarket. Below is our updated valuation for Netflix:

Forward Operating Assumptions

Total paid membership growth: 19.6% in the forward 12 months; 12.7% 10 year CAGR.

Monthly APRU growth: 8.2% in the forward 12 months; 5.0% 10 year CAGR.

Revenue growth: 31.1% in the forward 12 months; 19.1% 10 year CAGR.

Operating margin: 8.6% in the forward 12 months; gradually increasing to 19.8% in year 10.

Tax rate: 9% in the forward 12 months; gradually increasing to 35% in year 10.

Net capital expenditure margin: 21.6% in the forward 12 months; gradually declining to 2.9% in year 10.

Net working capital margin: 0.0% in the next 10 years (the company consistently generates positive net working capital).

Valuation

Based on the most current company financials and outlook, our valuation model implies Netflix's per share value to be $158.84. This represents a -1.8% downside potential versus the stock price on July 17th.

It is important to keep in mind that there are significant difficulties in forecasting future membership growth and future operating margins. And as investors, it is always prudent to use more conservative assumptions when conducting valuation.

We believe that the assumptions used in our valuation are reasonable (which is neither too pessimistic nor overly optimistic), and the conclusion of the valuation suggests that the current price of the stock does not have sufficient upside potential to merit the risk of unexpected slowdowns in subscriber growth or difficulties in increasing operating margins.

Even though Netflix has achieved a great quarter and possesses outstanding near-term growth outlooks, there are significant risks from competition such as Amazon (AMZN), which has a significantly more loyal and fast growing subscription base (Prime) along with more financial resources.

As a result, we recommend a hold/sell on Netflix stock.

Appendix: DCF Model Assumptions

All financial margins and ratios (including ARPU) are calculated based on the adjusted revenue which includes deferred revenue.

Operating expenses exclude one-time items.

Capital expenditures include additions to streaming content assets and acquisition of DVD content assets.

Depreciation and amortization include change in streaming content liabilities, amortization of streaming content assets, and amortization of DVD content assets.

Change in working capital excludes deferred revenue (which is include in the adjusted revenue calculation).

Share-based compensation is assumed to be a cash expense and is not added back to free cash flow due to the dilutive effects of future share-based compensation on equity value.

Deferred tax is not added back to free cash flow as it represents mandatory future cash outflows.

Terminal growth rate is assumed to be the current 10-year US treasury rate.

Discount rate is calculated as 10-year US treasury rate + equity risk premium; discount rate is not adjusted for beta or leverage.

Equity risk premium is assumed to be the trailing 12-months implied equity risk premium with adjusted payouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.