Boeing 747 Order Book: De-Risked

The Boeing (BA) 747-8 program has not been the program that Boeing would have hoped it would be and the US jet maker also sees no future for the aircraft as a passenger aircraft having dropped the aircraft in its latest market forecast for the coming 20 years.

Source: wikipedia.com

This sentiment is reflected in the order book and the year-to-date cancellations, which so far stand at 8. In January, Boeing and Arik Air reached an agreement to swap 2 orders for the Boeing 747-8I to an order for 2 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The swap did make a lot of sense, since there never seemed to be a chance of the Boeing 747-8I being delivered to the African carrier and even the Boeing 787 order can easily be earmarked as doubtful. In March, more cancellations followed when All Nippon Cargo canceled 2 orders and 1 out of 4 ordered Boeing 747-8I aircraft for defunct Russian Transaero was canceled. At the same time, an unidentified customer was added for 1 Boeing 747-8I. At first, I thought the unidentified customer would be picking up the canceled Transaero airframe but the latest rumors are that Qatar Amiri Flight will be taking up an aircraft that has already been built and was once destined for Abu Dhabi Amiri Flight.

Compared to the last time I covered the Boeing 747-8 backlog, the number of orders for the passenger variant have gone from 48 to 45, reflecting the cancellations for the remaining 4 Transaero jumbos on order and 1 order. Deliveries increased to 43 reflecting 2 deliveries to Korean Air. This leaves the Boeing 747 program with only 2 orders in backlog: 1 for Korean Air and 1 for an unidentified customer. These could very well be the last -8I aircraft to be delivered apart from the Presidential Aircraft.

For the Boeing 747-8F there were no new firm orders and there also were no deliveries.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said that it had ordered 2 Boeing 747-8 freighters. These aircraft have not been added to Boeing’s order book, but in my view an order would make sense for the Gulf carrier given the carrier’s aspirations. Therefore, I have added them to the upcoming orders and options bringing the total to 33, where the potential for an order from All Nippon Cargo has been taken out and the potential for the Presidential aircraft has been set to two.

So, what we see is that there is a backlog of 17 aircraft and the possibility of 32 aircraft to be added.

Production and White Tails

How few customers the Boeing 747-8 has can be seen if we filter out the filled orders:

At production rates of 6 aircraft per year, the backlog of 17 aircraft would be produced in almost 3 years… were it not that some of the aircraft have already been built.

The last Boeing 747-8I for Korean Air has already been built, while the unidentified customer will likely be taking delivery of the aircraft with line number 1495. The last aircraft on firm order for AirBridgeCargo has already been built and, as far as I could see, is undergoing traveled work. Two out of 14 aircraft for UPS have already been built or in final assembly. This means that out of 17 aircraft left to be delivered, only 12 still need to be assembled.

Looking at the white tails, there has been a bit of setback it seems. Previously, it was expected that L/N 1437, which is an overweight model would be delivered to UPS while 1535 would be delivered to Atlas Air. This would leave Boeing without freighter white tails. UPS, however, has decided not to take up L/N 1437 and L/N 1535 is currently unallocated. L/N 1495 is rumored to be taken up by Qatar Amiri Flight, which would leave Boeing with 3 passenger airline aircraft, 2 freighters and 1 Boeing Business jet in storage.

Financial consequences

The Boeing 747-8 program is in a reach forward loss position, meaning that no profits are booked on delivery under its program accounting method. In March 2017, the company expected $209 million out of $275 million unamortized tooling costs to be recovered with its firm backlog. In Q2 2016, Boeing recognized a charge thereby completely zeroing out its deferred production costs. So, the Boeing 747 program has been de-risked significantly. The ‘maximum pain’ of the program currently is the unamortized tooling costs.

The cancellation of the 3 Transaero jets does not have any significant impact on Boeing and deliveries of the Boeing 747-8

Conclusion

In July, Boeing canceled the last 3 aircraft destined for Transaero that were still in its order book. This cancellation was to be expected and was the last cancellation to complete the build-off in orders that I marked as highly unlikely to ever be rolled out to its customer. One Boeing Business jet has likely found a new customer, but two freighter aircraft that seemed to have found new customers are still unallocated.

I considered 5 years of production backlog to be giving a program a comfortable cushion. The Boeing 747-8 program currently has 2 years of production left and potential orders that would guarantee another 5.3 years of production. So, the potential orders need to materialize for Boeing in order to comfortably continue production of the freighter jumbo. A positive for Boeing and its jumbo program is that demand for air cargo seemed to have picked up, which gives the jet maker higher chances of materializing commitments and land new orders.

The program is likely to be in low-rate production for years to come, so Boeing should fully focus on firming leads and cutting costs for the program as much as possible.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.