Applied Materials Has Strong Upside

Its strong financial profitability indicates the company is becoming a more valuable investment.

Investment Thesis

As a result of strong earnings and profit growth, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is likely to deliver robust returns to investors. With strong fundamental drivers and strong projected cash flow growth, it has a 24% upside. Investors should recognize that significant backlog and demand uncertainty for semiconductors in the Asia-Pacific region are two largest risks for the company.

Business Segments

Applied Materials operates in three major business segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services and Display and Adjacent Markets.

(Source: Company Materials)

Semiconductor Systems

With 64% of net sales in the 2016 fiscal year, Semiconductor Systems drives the growth of the company. This business segment is responsible for the development, production and sale of manufacturing equipment for integrated circuits. It produces three major technology products: Transistor and Interconnect, Patterning and Packaging, and Imaging and Process Control.

Of all of the technologies produced and distributed to manufacturing clients, 88% of this company's products were part of a finishing product of either foundry or memory applications. Investors should recognize that the demand for global advanced computing systems and semiconductors will have a major effect on the financial growth of this segment.

(Source: Company Materials)

Applied Global Services

Applied Global Services is the arm of Applied Materials that focuses on finding solutions for production needs and optimizing current equipment. Essentially, this group provides support to the company and its customers by working towards supporting installation and product needs and providing product consulting. This branch works to improve the company in finding optimizing solutions for its manufacturing and operating needs that will better support its industrial clients.

Display and Adjacent Markets

The third major segment that Applied Materials works with is the digital and adjacent markets. This business segment develops products that are used to manufacture substrates for visual display products (i.e., televisions, laptops, etc). Some of the products for this segment include the chemical and physical vapor deposition and array test. A major catalyst of growth for this segment would be the global demand for consumer electronics and wide-screen televisions.

A Profitable Investment

An investor should invest in Applied Materials because of how profitable it has been in the past couple of years. As the company continues to become more profitable, it will continue to provide strong upside.

Return on Equity Growth

With a return on equity that has grown fifteen-fold from 2012 to 2016, it is evident the company has become very profitable on the equity from its investors. In part, investors are seeing strong returns in share price because of the strong profitability. An investor should see this growth and recognize strong earnings and profit growth in the future.

(Source: Google Finance)

Growing Net Income Margins

(Source: Google Finance)

From the beginning of 2012 to this current quarter, Applied Materials' net income margin has gone up sixteen-fold. Investors should see this remarkable net income growth as an indicator that the company is financially efficient in its production functions. Higher net income growth will lead to higher earnings in the future, which provides a strong case for upside in investor returns.

Quarterly Earnings Growth in the Past Six Quarters

(Data Source: Nasdaq)

We have seen remarkable growth in Applied Materials, as its quarterly earnings growth has tripled over the past six quarters. Since the end of Q1 2016, the stock price has gone up 187%. The company's strong earnings growth justifies the share price rally in the last eighteen months. In reference to the chart below, its annual earnings have gone up 618% since 2012, which shows that Applied Materials continues to see strong profitability on an annual basis. A history of strong earnings growth should make investors optimistic of strong upside in the future.

Yearly Earnings Growth in the Past Four Fiscal Years

(Data Source: Google Finance)

Applied Materials is Undervalued

Another important reason why investors should buy the stock right now is that the company is undervalued in the market.

PEG

According to Nasdaq estimates, Applied Materials has a Forward PEG of 0.88. This is a strong indication that the company is growing at a reasonable price and is therefore undervalued in the market. An investor should see this very low PEG and immediately recognize that analysts are underestimating the growth of the company's value and earnings.

Earnings Yield vs. US Bond Interest Rates

AMAT Earnings Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

In the past quarter, Applied Materials' earnings yield has been much higher than the interest rate for a United States bond. This is another indicator that it is undervalued, because the opportunity cost of investing in this company is lower than that of investing in a US Treasury bond. This indicates that that an investor will make a higher return on an investment in Applied Materials compared to a bond.

Valuation

Based on the valuation and assumptions in the model above, I can affirm a price target of $57. Based on this valuation, Applied Materials has a 24% upside for investors. I expect the company's revenue to grow 48% from 2016 to 2019 as a result of developments in its inflections technology and driving demand for visual display products globally. Applied Materials' net working capital should continue to go up as a result of investments it receives from China.

Risk Factors

There are two major risk factors that investors should be aware of when looking to invest in this company.

Backlog can cause revenue fluctuations

(Source: Company Materials)

One concern that investors must have when they project Applied Materials' future financials is the company's massive backlog. Backlog does not represent guaranteed sales, so not all of the backlog will become actual sales. Any inconveniences with operations and or customer cancellations could cause major fluctuations in revenue projections, which could result in negative earnings surprises if reported revenue is lower than expectations.

Geographic Risk

(Source: Company Materials)

The Asia-Pacific region represents 83 percent of the net sales of Applied Materials, while the United States and Europe represent 17 percent of net sales. With the Asia-Pacific region represented as one of the most competitive markets for products that the company produces in its Display and Adjacent Markets segment, the region proves to be the most volatile for projecting sales in the future for the segment. If there is a decrease in demand for semiconductors or display technologies in Asia-Pacific, that will severely hurt Applied Materials.

In the past two and a half years, sales for semiconductors in the region have gone down. While the demand for semiconductors has grown from major American technology firms, Applied Materials' only major US client is Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Investors should recognize that as long as a majority of sales originate from the Asia-Pacific region, regional demand could make or break this company.

Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sales data by YCharts

Conclusion

Like the rest of the semiconductor industry, Applied Materials is going to continue to grow as the demand for advanced inflections in advanced computing and display technologies rises. The company's continued corporate interest in product diversity should have investors expecting to see steady financial growth. Strong fundamentals and profitability justify why the stock has 24% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.