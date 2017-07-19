My Secret REIT Sauce Revealed

I often refer to this filtering system as the "secret sauce" and one of the key components for building a durable income portfolio.

However, I have one other screening tool that is arguably the most important method for delivering outperformance.

This anchor and buoy strategy has been a terrific tool that provides me with stable and predictable income with some icing on the cake.

Last week, I revealed one of my secrets for generating exceptional REIT returns, I explained that...



"... my Durable Income Portfolio is somewhat of a spigot, and instead of generating water, it pumps out very reliable and predictable dividends. Each REIT is hand-picked to produce the best sources of income, and the thirst for yield can be quenched by developing a tactical strategy that I refer to as the 'anchor and buoy' model."

My screening process is relatively simple, I sort out the anchors - "the REITs that have long-term lease contracts with the most probable sources of revenue" - and the buoys - "REITs with shorter-term leases that do not have the same degree of predictability."

My Durable Income Portfolio is made up of an outsized number of "anchors" (56.6% of the Durable Income Portfolio), and the rest are buoys that are forecasted to generate higher returns. This anchor and buoy strategy has been a terrific tool that provides me with stable and predictable income with some icing on the cake.

However, I have one other screening tool that is arguably the most important method for delivering outperformance. I often refer to this filtering system as the "secret sauce" and one of the key components for building a Durable Income Portfolio.

(Photo Source)

Building A Sleep Well At Night REIT Portfolio

Remember that REITs own real estate, so just like investing in a building, it's important to pay close attention to the foundation of your real estate empire.

Keep in mind that as an investor you are essentially a builder in which your job is to take your blueprint from foundation to the finished product. Your building plan should include ingredients that can withstand a variety of economic conditions so that the finished product can tolerate any force of nature, including a recession or rising rates.

Much like building a castle, your essential REIT portfolio should include a wide moat that will prevent competitors from reaping havoc to your building blocks.

Sometimes the best way to predict the future is to consider the past. We all know that REIT stocks have had the wind at their back over the last few years with recovering markets, little construction, and record low interest rates. Simply put, anybody could build a fortress in these conditions.

We also know that the tide is coming, "sooner rather than later". That's a fact.

A large majority of the REITs in the Durable Income Portfolio are what I refer to as the so-called SWANs, or "sleep well at night" REITs. The difference between a SWAN and a non-SWAN is fundamental to the success of the Durable Income Portfolio.

A SWAN is quite simply a blue-chip stock that is generally a high-quality stock that's known to weather downturns and operate profitably in the face of adverse economic conditions.

Essentially, blue-chips offer the most elite value proposition in the form of durability - a demonstrated track record of stable income and predictable growth. Accordingly, most blue-chip companies have long-term records, as explained by Chuck Carnevale:

... many of the most recognized blue-chip dividend paying stocks have been in business for many decades, and in some cases for a century or more. In this respect, they have endured and even prospered throughout almost every stock market or economic crisis of modern times.

Some may consider blue-chip stocks expensive, however, that's simply a misconception. Even though my core SWAN holdings have outperformed, there are a number of blue-chips that are attractively priced today (some are even cheap).

While I do own a number of non-SWANs, seemingly riskier to due to their volatility, there are other risk considerations that should be taken into account when you are evaluating blue-chip growth stocks. These investment attributes include, but are not limited to, the following:

Outstanding proven management

Access to capital to fund growth

Balance sheet strength

Sector and geographical focus

Low payout ratio

Absence of conflicts of interest

Dividend History

(Source: Investing in REITs by Ralph Block)

I have found good success in owning a large majority of blue-chip REITs, and as noted, I am hoping to transition my portfolio into a larger percentage of "sleep well at night" REITs. Here's a list of all of the SWANs in my Intelligent REIT Lab (newsletter subscribers receive this data monthly):

As you can see, many of the so-called SWANs are rated BBB or higher by S&P. The only REITs that have ratings below BBB include Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA), National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

I am expecting two of the SWANs - Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - to get credit upgrades (from BBB+ to A-) soon. In addition to credit quality and cost of capital, it's also important to examine a REIT's earnings (or FFO/share) growth. I have provided the chart below comparing all of the SWANs using consensus estimates:

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

One of the reasons that these REITs are considered SWANs is because of their historical earnings and dividend growth performance. While the rear-view mirror is certainly an important part of the investing process, I also like to study the windshield (future forecasts) to determine the prospects for future dividend growth. Here's a chart that illustrates the average FFO/share growth for these SWANs (using data/consensus estimates for 2016-2019):

I also like to examine dividend safety, and one method to gauge the durability of the dividend is to examine the overall payout ratio:

My 13 SWANs

Keep in mind that I started building my Durable Income Portfolio in May 2013 (over 4 years ago), so I began accumulating positions during the early "taper tantrum" period when many REITs sold off. That was an opportune time to begin to anchor my portfolio with Net Lease and Healthcare REITs.

Conversely, I consider the sell-off in Retail to be an opportune time to own shares in Shopping Center and Mall REITs. While there will continue to be short-term pain, I am confident that the higher-quality REITs (the SWANs) will eventually find their ground and begin to generate solid returns. It doesn't hurt to have Buffett and Bezos (Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) making bets in retail brick-and-mortar.

Here's a list of the 13 SWANs in my Durable Income Portfolio:

As you can see, there's a lot of red within my SWAN portfolio, but I have remained well diversified with 11.4% exposure in retail. As you can see, I have over 30% of the SWANs exposed to Healthcare and Net Lease.

As you can see, all of the sectors (with the exception of retail) have performed well year to date:

The Levers Make All Of The Difference

So now you have it, I have provided you with the secret sauce for my Durable Income Portfolio. There are essentially 4 levers to control my REIT picks: (1) Anchors, (2) Buoys, (3) SWANs, and (4) Non-SWANs (SALSA).

As of June 30th the Durable Income Portfolio returned 6.97% (year to date), and the performance since May 2013 has been exceptional. In a few weeks, I will be launching my new website (REIT Maven by Brad Thomas), and premium members will be able to access historical returns compared to leading REIT Index Funds.

By screening the wide world of REITs using a simple, but tactical, strategy of filtering out anchors/buoys and SWANS/Non-SWANs, the Durable Income Portfolio is positioned to generate the most reliable, stable, and predictable returns. My goal is not to be the home run hero, but simply to hit singles, doubles, and an occasional triple... slow and steady always wins the race!

