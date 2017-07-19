CSX: Continuing To Chug Along

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has just reported earnings and it was a dandy of a quarter. This type of report supports my long-term call that was made when I first got behind the name back in April of 2015. Two years later and the call has finally paid off with the stock now at $54 and just off its highs. Unfortunately, I had recommended the stock at $32.92 and it went nowhere for a long while. However, performance coupled with expectations and supportive data are what have driven the name higher. I want to point out that I liked it as a long-term bet because it was improving efficiencies and delivering results at the time. To be clear the name is in solid bull mode over the last 7 months. That is a plus. In this column, I want to follow up on my call to see if my buy rating can continue to make us money or if performance no longer justifies the action.

It was a strong quarter for the company, which I believe will help continue the momentum higher longer-term. It has been an interesting earnings season, with a lot of profit taking following strong reports in the market. Should that happen again, let it come down a bit, and we can reassess. That said, we have to examine expectations in the face of reality. The company continues to chug along nicely with the company putting out a top and bottom line beat consensus estimates. Of course, there is much more to these reports than the top and bottom line, but top line with revenue came in at $2.91 billion, which was up 7.8% year-over-year. The rise in revenues is a positive, considering we have seen many quarters of falling year-over-year revenues over the last few years. Further, CSX saw Q2 2017 net earnings of $510 million, up from the $445 million last year. This translates to $0.55 per share this quarter (up from $0.47 last year). If we make some adjustments, earnings per share rose to $0.64, which beat estimates once again by $0.05.

Of course, we must examine the sales figures to have a better context for the headline numbers. There were some strong pockets of growth for the company. In addition, CSX benefited from a more favorable pricing environment versus last year. This is a trend I suspect will continue as economic activity continues its ever so slow improvements. There also was volume growth across most markets, and a positive mix. I was further happy to see that that the company saw efficiency savings of $90 million, however expenses were pressured thanks to that $122 million restructuring charge. Commenting on the quarter, Hunter Harrison, president and CEO stated:

"We are implementing Precision Scheduled Railroading on an expedited timetable, converting switching operations, balancing the network, streamlining resources and getting more out of our assets. Although there still remains a lot to be done, we are confident that these initiatives will drive improved customer service, greater resource efficiency and superior shareholder value.”

Looking forward, CSX is continuing to make adjustments throughout the company’s operations to improve asset utilization, achieve greater operations efficiency. Further it aims to reduce its cost structure. The company is most definitely on the upswing and this is why shares slowly chug higher. Of course we still have the CSX of Tomorrow initiative, as well as the new Precision Railroading. With the current performance and the future plans the company is executing, we have a nice recipe for a great 2017. The cycle has just begun to ramp up. I wouldn’t buy right here so let the name pull back before starting, or adding to, a long-term position.

