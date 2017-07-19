Alphabet Re-Launches Glass

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 18, 2017.

Alphabet aims Glass at enterprise users

Source: TED

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) X announced the "new chapter for Glass" in a blog post by Project Lead Jay Kothari. Instead of trying to market glass as a geek chic accessory, X seems to have found a reasonable use case in the workplace.

Apparently, Glass Enterprise Edition has been in the works for a couple of years, ever since Google halted sales of Glass in 2015. Glass wasn't very useful, since it could only display a low-resolution, non-stereo image in one eye. But it had a camera, which tended to make people uneasy, what with concerns about the privacy of... well, just about anything that passes through Google's capable hands.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin pushed Glass at various events, such as the 2013 TED Conference. Then, he extolled the virtues of Glass compared to the smartphone:

When we started Google 15 years ago, my vision was that information would come to you as you need it. You wouldn’t have to search query at all.

Referring to the smartphone, he asked:

Is this the way you're meant to interact with other people?

But the pitch that Glass would lead to more natural interactions between people hunched over their smartphones really didn't make sense. Whatever Glass was, it wasn't natural. It had a vaguely Borg quality that left most people cold.

But in the workplace, the whole Borg thing might actually work. The blog post pushes using Glass to replace paper manuals, making it easier to access needed information. And it does have the advantage of leaving your hands free. The camera even comes in handy in order to show co-workers or your boss what you're doing, or not doing, as the case may be.

When faced with an inanimate object or a set of them, Glass is fine. The objects won't be put off. Further down, the blog post talks about doctors using Glass, and we're presented with this picture of a friendly doctor consulting with a patient.

And there's that Borg thing rearing its ugly head all over again. If I'm a sick patient, do I really want a camera shoved in my face (or worse places), streaming video who knows where? I really don't. There just seems to be a lack of People Smarts over there at Alphabet.

Alphabet wins a limited victory over the Department of Labor

A few weeks ago, I described Google's legal tug of war with the US Department of Labor (DOL) over providing information as part of a wage equality audit. US government contractors are required to comply with a higher standard when it comes to racial and gender discrimination, including submitting to said audits.

The DOL had found what it called "systemic compensation disparities against women" and requested more information. Google resisted the request, claiming that it was too expensive and challenging to comply.

On Friday, the administrative law judge hearing the case more or less ruled in Google's favor. According to the WSJ, the judge denied the request for 19 years of pay data for 21,000 Google employees. That does seem a bit excessive. Instead, the judge ruled that Google had to turn over data on 8,000 employees going back to 2014.

Google's Vice President, People Operations, Eileen Naughton even wrote a blog post about the decision. In it, she wrote:

We were also concerned that providing personal contact information for more than 25,000 Google employees could have privacy implications, and the judge agreed, citing the history of government data breaches and recent hacking of Department of Labor data.

And we know how concerned Google is about protecting people's privacy.

Peter Rive is just the latest SolarCity executive to exit Tesla

Peter Rive is the co-founder of SolarCity and brother of Lyndon Rive, who has already left Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Peter Rive had served as CTO at SolarCity, and now, he too has left. In an internal memo, Rive said:

I leave feeling proud of everything we've done together: we revolutionized the accessibility of solar and scaled to the point that we have over 350,000 solar systems installed - more than any company on the planet. The future is even more exciting when you contemplate the combination of electric vehicles, storage, and solar generation, which are the critical components of a sustainable energy future. I know this is an exciting future for all of you and wish you all of the best going forward.

It is a worthwhile vision of the future. Too bad the SolarCity acquisition has left Tesla so financially weakened in the present.

In addition to the Rives, other SolarCity officers that have left include Chief Policy Officer Jon Wellinghoff, EVP and General Counsel Seth Weissman, President of Global Sales Toby Corey, and COO Tanguy Serra.

