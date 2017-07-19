A Guide To Investing: Reader Request On Call Risk

This article should give some insight into why preferred shares or baby bonds may be called.

Call risk can be material and we saw that with ARI-A recently.

I follow a number of preferred shares in the mortgage REIT sector along with a couple of baby bonds. I’ve been asked questions about call risk multiple times and wanted to answer a question for all readers.

Here’s the list of preferred shares & baby bonds I follow:

Ticker Company name Preferred series Baby Bonds (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. B & P (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance A (this was called) & C (ANH) Anworth Mortgage A & C (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. A & B (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation E (CYS) CYS Investments, Inc. A & B (DX) Dynex Capital, Inc. A & B (MFA) MFA Financial, Inc. B MFO (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust A & B (MTGE) MTGE Investment Corp. P (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Inc A, C, D, & E (NYMPT) New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. P & O (OAKS) Five Oaks Investment Corp. A (RSO) Resource Capital Corp. A, B, & C (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation A & B (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp A & B (GBLI) Global Indemnity Limited Z & L (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corp B C & W (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment A & B (CBL) CBL & Associates Properties D & E

The reference

The question started with a snippet from one of my articles:

"For the common shareholder, I think closing down the 8% MFO notes would be the best thing management could do. Yes, the common stock is yielding almost 9.5%, but additional financing through common stock does not compound the risk to common shareholders the way financing with preferred equity or baby bonds does."

The question

After discussing call risk as seen in the paragraph above, a subscriber asked this question:

“I hold a good sized chunk of MFO so you have my attention on a possible call. I don't disagree with the above because I have been told the same by former CFOs of mREITs. Heck, one of your subscribers, who worked at one of the mortgage REITs, is amazed that mREITs issue any preferred stock and has voiced the same reason for not issuing preferred stock. What I am not clear about is why financing with common stock, on which MFA is paying a 9.5% yield, poses less risk to common shareholders than does financing with bonds at 8% or preferred stock at 7.5%? Is it because bonds and preferred stock are fixed payments that cannot be cut or... what?”

The answer

For readers who are newer to preferred shares, the call value of preferred shares is $25. In the event of a call, the company must pay the $25 to investors who own the preferred shares. Do note, the company does have the option to buy the preferred shares off the market if they are trading under $25.

The dividend (The numbers in the red box) can't be cut unless the common dividend is reduced to zero and call value cannot be reduced. While credit risk exists for the preferred, it only hits home if the common equity is wiped out. From the perspective of the common, the preferred is practically untouchable. That means any extra leverage from preferred shares is increasing the volatility in value to the common shareholder.

The chart below will explain this a bit:

The red box indicates the ratio of common equity over preferred equity. In short, a higher number means there is more common share equity compared to preferred share equity.

Further example

Imagine two mortgage REITs with the same portfolio:

The first company is financed using $100 in common equity and $100 in preferred equity. We will call this Company 1. The second company is financed with $100 in common equity. We will call this Company 2.

We are also going to assume two things to make this easier to understand:

Let’s assume an external management agreement with no economies of scale. Let’s also assume each company is earning 9% on “equity”, including the preferred.

Company 1

The hypothetical preferred share for Company 1 carries an 8% rate and was issued at par value. Company 1 would earn $18 on $200. They pay out $8 in preferred dividends and have $10 for the common. The preferred dividends are extremely similar to interest expense on debt financing. The preferred “equity” is leveraging returns to the common shareholder for better or worse.

Company 2

The other earns $9 on $100 and pays out $9 in common dividends. The one using preferred shares offers an extra $1 for the common shareholder.

What if book value takes a hit?

Now let’s say that “total equity” takes a hit for five percent. Company 1 sees common equity fall to $90. The preferred equity is unchanged, much like the face value of bonds. All of the book value impact goes to the common shareholders. Company 2 only sees it decline to $95.

The investor, whom we'll call Ted, in the mREIT with preferred shares sees that ten percent loss in equity and realized his friend, whom we'll call Mary, in the other mREIT could have taken the same amount of book value risk by leveraging her position on margin. If Mary were to get a loan for $100 from the broker and use it to buy more Company 2, she would have just as much book value risk as with Company 1.

In practice, some brokers are not going to ask for 8% (compared to preferred shares of Company 1). If an investor is taking positions on margin, it is their duty to find out how much their broker charges and consider brokers with lower margin costs. If Mary pays 3% on margin, her dividend income will be $18 minus $3 for margin expense for a net dividend of $15.

For investors who are curious, this is generally a terrible time to take a leveraged position in mortgage REIT common stock.

Share price verse BV

Of course, share price risk and BV risk are not identical. Some mortgage REITs could see their share price fall by 30% or increase by 30%, but their BV is unlikely to change by that much. Consequently, the risk to Mary’s position is elevated because the stock price risk is larger than the book value risk.

Earning 9%

If we believe that an mREIT in this environment would be lucky to continually earn 9% after operating expenses, the risk profile becomes more skewed; the extra net interest income available for the common shareholder decreases rapidly while the risk remains amplified. For instance, if a mortgage REIT could only expect to earn 8% after operating expenses, the common shareholder ceases to have any advantage. They would still have the extra risk, but they would not be expecting additional net interest income to be available for dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBLIL, CBL-D, NLY-D, DX-A, AIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.