The Yin And Yang (Yen And Yuan) Of The Gold Price Trading Range

Gold investors should understand that the China/Japan balance, creating a stable yuan / yen trading range, may also keep the gold price around the $1200-$1300 trading range for another year or longer.

Japan allowed the yen to strengthen in the first half of 2016, relieving the pressure on China, but since then the yen weakened again. In 2017 the yuan / yen rate has traded in a stable range.

Abenomics drove the yen much lower and the yuan / yen rate much higher from late 2012 up to summer 2015. Then China struck back by devaluing the yuan.

Japan's "Abenomics" policy aims for a weaker yen -- but at extreme levels this causes problems for China when the yuan / yen rate gets too high.

As of late 2012, the gold price now moves together with the yen more than anything else, so we must analyze the yen to understand gold.

(Source: blog.optionsclick.com)

In my previous article, "Gold And The Swiss Franc / Yen Rate: Before And After 'Abenomics'", I analyzed the relationship of the gold price [(GLD), (PHYS)] to the values of the Swiss franc (FXF) and the Japanese yen (FXY), from the 1970s until the adoption of Abenomics in late 2012 and 2013, and then in the Abenomics era since then. As I concluded:

Abenomics has effected a sort of "changing of the guard" in terms of the world's two strongest currencies and the gold price. For 40 years the movements of the gold price went hand in hand with the Swiss franc more than anything else. Since Abe's election in late 2012, the gold price now moves hand in hand with the yen more than anything else.

Given this connection between the price of gold and the value of the yen in the current period, we have to study the yen and everything that affects it if we want to understand the gold price. This article will therefore dive into a deeper analysis of the factors influencing the yen in recent years.

The basic idea is simple: Abe and Japan want a weaker yen to give Japanese businesses an advantage in global trade. If the yen is weaker than other global currencies, they can pay their costs of production and labor in Japan more cheaply with the weaker yen, but sell their exported goods at a higher price in other countries with stronger currencies. Meanwhile businesses in other countries experience the opposite effect, making it much harder for them to profitably export and sell their goods in Japan. This is the elementary ABCs of currency rates and global trade, but it is still a powerful force in the policies that influence the global financial system. Analysts like Jim Rickards, and many others, refer to such competitive devaluations for global trade advantage as the "Currency Wars".

But such dynamics work in all directions. Abe's monetary policy was fairly effective in devaluing the yen from the end of 2012 until the summer of 2015. Then China got involved and struck back.

To understand China's role in all of this, it is helpful to take a step back and look at the background of China's currency history. Popular opinion in the United States says that China manipulates and devalues its currency, called the yuan (CNY) or the renminbi, for a competitive global trade advantage. Yes, there was a dramatic devaluation of the Chinese yuan, but in fact, it took place almost entirely in the 1980s and early 1990s. Since the mid-1990s, China has held its currency value stable and it has even risen in value slightly from its low point in 1994. Of course it is still very low compared to what it was in the 1970s and 1980s:

(Source: fxtop.com)

In recent years, China has striven to hold the value of the yuan as stable as possible with the U.S. dollar (UUP).

However, this can still cause a problem for China in its trade with countries other than the U.S., when the dollar rises or other currencies such as the yen or euro (FXE) fall. Then the pegging of the yuan to the dollar forces the yuan to rise in value vs. these other currencies, putting China at a disadvantage in trade with Japan or Europe.

This is exactly what happened to China when Japan's Abenomics weakened the yen dramatically from 2013 until the summer of 2015. First let us look at the historical long view of the yuan / yen currency exchange rate from the 1970s up to the present day:

Obviously the yuan is still very weak compared to the 1970s and 1980s! But from China's perspective, they are looking at how the yuan / yen rate compares to just the period since 1995. This chart shows a very different picture:

Compared to 1995, the value of China's yuan now looks rather high vs. the yen.

All of this is just the background for the currency battles of recent years.

As you see in the last chart above, the yuan / yen rate rose in the late 1990s, but then it settled down and declined again in the 2000s and through 2011. However, Abenomics changed all of that.

The following chart shows what Abenomics did to the yuan / yen exchange rate from late 2012 up to the summer of 2015:

As you see, the yuan / yen rate soared from 13.4 in December 2012, all the way up to over 20 in the summer of 2015!

Take note also of the fact that as the yen fell during this time, so did the gold price.

This was the context, as you may recall, in which China felt it had to devalue the yuan, which led to the global market turmoil in August 2015 and again in January 2016. This is reflected in the chart, where the yuan / yen rate falls back to 19, and then down to 18 and 17 in early 2016.

Unfortunately, China's actions were rattling and destabilizing global financial markets. It was in this context that the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors met in Shanghai in late February 2016. Jim Rickards and others have written about the so-called "Shanghai Accord" that it is believed that the G20 ministers agreed on at the time.

The basic upshot of the "Shanghai Accord" is believed to be that Japan would allow the yen to strengthen for a while, so that China's yuan could effectively fall in value, but without the necessity of changing the yuan / dollar rate. Indeed, the chart above shows that the yuan / yen rate kept falling all the way down to 15 by the summer of 2016.

Remember those high gold prices well over $1300 last summer? That was correlated with the strong yen and the low yuan / yen rate near 15 that you see in the chart above.

But apparently a 15 yuan / yen rate was just too low for Abe and Japan to tolerate for very long. The "Shanghai Accord" had done its job and run its course, and after last summer, the yen was allowed to stabilize again, and later it began to weaken again. So we saw the yuan / yen rate rise again last fall and after the U.S. election. Alas, the gold price fell again along with the yen.

And now in 2017, the yuan / yen rate has settled into a range between 16 and 17. Apparently this is low enough for China to live with, and high enough for Japan to live with. China doesn't want a rate anywhere up near 20, and Japan doesn't want a rate down too close to 15.

But this also means that the gold price has settled into a range, since it is correlated to the yen in the current period. Very roughly speaking, the yuan / yen rate around 17 appears to correspond to a gold price at or below $1200, and the yuan / yen rate around 16 appears to correspond to a gold price around $1300. Of course these are general rough estimates, and the gold price movement can overshoot or undershoot the currency movement on particular upward or downward moves.

Conclusion

The main point of all this is that the gold price appears to be very strongly affected by certain currency rate movements, and at the current moment, the economic and financial forces behind such movements are acting to keep the gold price within a certain trading range for the time being.

At the present moment, the interests of China and Japan are balanced in such a way that they appear to be keeping their yuan / yen exchange rate stable within a range from 16 to 17. Any move of the rate outside of that range would likely be met by a strong reaction from either China or Japan to bring it back to within the range.

Therefore, I see it as likely that the gold price will stay in a range as well -- nothing too far below $1200 or too far above $1300.

In evaluating the promise and risk/reward profile of investments such as gold miner stocks [(GDX), (GDXJ)], you have to keep in mind not only their leverage to up and down moves in the gold price, but also the effect that a prolonged period of range-bound gold price trading may have on them. As you analyze gold miners, you have to look at them this way: How well will they perform if the gold price stays between $1200 and $1300 for the next year? What if the gold price stays there for the next 2 years?

I am not making a prediction that the gold price will stay so range-bound for so long. I am just observing that in the absence of another major outside stimulus to upset the present balance in financial and currency markets, current forces may keep the gold price within this range for the time being. We do not know that this will last for a long time, but we also don't know that this won't last for a long time either.

This is a reality that we should keep in mind as we make our investment decisions, not just about gold miners, but also about the broader stock market [(SPY), (QQQ)] where I see more promise for the next 6-12 months. If neither Japan's yen nor China's yuan makes any excessively dramatic moves for a while, that can provide the monetary framework for the kind of stable global financial environment that can be much more beneficial for stocks than the currency volatility that we saw in 2015 and early 2016.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS.

Additional disclosure: I am long various tech stocks, Chinese stocks, Japanese stocks, and other stocks.