Why I Changed My Mind About Gentex

In my previous article I outlined the case for establishing a long-term position in Gentex (GNTX), namely: (1) With a dominant share of its niche market, GNTX possesses strong durable competitive advantages and yields consistently high returns on invested capital; (2) run by its founder with substantial vested interest, GNTX is a well-managed business that effectively reinvests capital to consistently grow revenues and earnings while remaining essentially debt-free; (3) GNTX is a cash cow with strong dividend growth potential, possessing a record of steadily growing dividends and opportunistically repurchasing shares while simultaneously reducing its payout ratio; (4) consistent heavy investments in technological innovation should enable GNTX to overcome competitive challenges, navigate the significant changes facing the auto industry, and continue growth in a declining SAAR environment; and (5) with DCF projected returns above 15%, strong analyst price targets, undervalued ratings from value investing websites, and historically low PEG, P/E, P/B, P/S, and P/CF ratios, GNTX appears undervalued. While some or all of these arguments are likely true, since publishing this article I was made aware of several issues that made me uneasy about holding my position in the company.

Seeking Alpha Contributor Jusweiss pointed out that in less than a year the rear camera NHTSA ruling goes into effect, mandating that all new vehicles have rear-facing cameras and GNTX competitors are lining up (including deep-pocketed Magna International (MGA)) to eat away at Gentex's market share and hefty margins. Additionally, the recent drive towards mirrorless vehicles in Japan and Europe could rapidly spread to the U.S. and other major auto markets, threatening to render obsolete Gentex's main business. Add to these the pricing pressures already being experienced and publicly acknowledged by the company (which I addressed in my article), and GNTX faces considerable headwinds for future growth. Even though I believe that GNTX can and will likely survive these challenges given its financial and engineering strength, they certainly limit the potential upside for a company trading at a 15 P/E ratio with declining growth prospects. Still, I planned to hold a moderate position in the company as it had too many good things going for it to ignore in this overvalued market.

However, what made me change my mind and sell my position was reading two short attacks/reports on the company (read here and here) that made a compelling case (among many other bogus accusations) that the company had been less than honest in its financial accounting/reporting practices. As a matter of personal principle, I seek to avoid investing in companies with any reasonable charges being made against their integrity. I tried to contact Gentex Investor Relations to get its side of the story, but each time I was directed to a line that was never answered. I waited for several days in the hope that the company would issue a rebuttal to the recent attacks on the company, but when none came, I decided to take advantage of the rebound in share price and sell my position. I have since maintained my contrarian position in the auto-parts supplying industry by investing in a competing company, Magna International, after finding it to offer better growth prospects and better product diversity at nearly half the valuation, while still maintaining a solid balance sheet.

For those maintaining a position in Gentex, I wish you the best and hope there are truly no issues with the company's integrity. However, my personal investing principles required that I exit my position in the company, and out of fairness to my readers I felt compelled to update you on my changed opinion/position.

