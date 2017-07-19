Did Emerging Market Stocks Just Break Out Of A 10-Year Downtrend?

Oppenheimer's Ari Wald recently published what he calls “our chart of the week, month and potentially year.”

The chart:



And a similar (prettier) chart from Bloomberg:

Or, if you prefer, you can see the chart in action. Again via Bloomberg:

The chart, Wald says “not only carries significance for the future direction of EEM’s trend — we think higher — but also for the cyclical recovery as well because broadening global participation remains a focal point to our outlook.”

LPL's Ryan Detrick wonders if this rally has legs:

Emerging markets have benefitted year to date from the surprise U.S. dollar weakness, very strong earnings, and modest valuations. But investors want to know if this rally is still in the early innings or closer to the ninth. One major positive suggesting it’s early in the game is that the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is in the process of breaking out of a bearish trendline going back nearly 10 years, suggesting a major change in trend is taking place and EM could score more runs.

And, just in case the charts above don't convince you emerging markets might be breaking out, here's Detrick's version:

What about you: Betting on a breakout, or bucking the trend?