These 3 Charts Tell You All You Need To Know About IBM's Earnings Report

Look for more of the same deterioration going forward.

Whether or not International Business Machines (IBM) did well or did poorly last quarter is largely a matter of perspective. The technology icon did well in the sense that operating earnings of $2.97 per share handily topped estimates for $2.74. On the flipside, sales of $19.3 billion came up short of the $19.46 billion top line the pros were looking for.

Traders chose to see the glass as half-empty rather than half full, sending IBM shares lower by a couple of percentage points. As they say though, there's more to the story... at least now.

No Shooting Star to Lasso

Just to set the stage properly, International Business Machines is hardly out of the woods yet. The company's second quarter of 2017 marks the 21st consecutive quarter IBM has posted weaker year-over-year quarterly numbers.

Still, the company finally appears to have stopped the bleeding of the bottom line. Might this be the beginning of a long-awaited turnaround?

To begin answering that question, one has to take a step back and look at IBM's individual pieces rather than the whole... something International Business Machines doesn't make it easy to do. It's pulling the plug on some business lines while expanding others, and each of those lines has a different profit-margin profile. The data is out there though, to those willing to ferret it out.

The graphic below tells a big part of the IBM story, illustrating the fiscal trajectory for its five major divisions: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services and Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. As they say, read 'em and weep.

Source: Thomson Reuters and IBM investor material, image made by author

The chart's telling us a handful of different things here, not the least of which is that IBM isn't growing on any front... at least not meaningfully. It touted the 15% increase in cloud revenues last quarter, to $3.9 billion. As the detailed breakdown of the company's earnings mix will show though, everything it's gaining in cloud it's (still) losing in technology services; the two arms are paired for accounting purposes. Global business services is stagnant, which isn't terribly surprising.

The one bright spot continues to be cognitive solutions, where you'll find Watson. Cognitive solutions revenue was actually down a little last quarter on a year-over-year basis, but the broad trend is still one of modest but measurable growth.

The picture changes slightly once you look at the profit picture though, which is immediately below. In step with revenue, most gross profit measures are also dwindling.

Source: Thomson Reuters and IBM investor material, image made by author

The lack of value that technology services and cloud -- relative to revenue -- brings to the table is painfully evident here. It's by far the biggest division in terms of sales, but only the second biggest profit producer.

The knee-jerk guess is that it's the technology services arm dragging the whole division's profitability down, but that's not a conclusion supported by the data. Peers like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are seeing cloud margins turn thinner as competition heats up. That cloud platform may be less profitable for IBM than some are hoping.

The real pleasant surprise on the latter chart, conversely, is just how profitable the company's cognitive solution arm has been, mostly on the heels of Watson.

Granted, International Business Machines' cognitive division isn't driving any profit growth, or any sales growth for that matter. It's clearly a cash cow though.

It's this disparate comparison of sales and gross profits, however, that forces one to mull what CFO Martin Schroeter meant when he commented "It's easy to get revenue in an enterprise space It's finding the profit that we're focused on," following the release of the company's second quarter results. IBM is neither garnering revenue nor improving profits in a significant way.

Indeed, GAAP income once again fell, as did per-share earnings. Nobody expects that to change anytime soon.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

Bottom Line

CEO Ginny Rometty put the usual requisite positive spin on the numbers, as could be expected. It's just increasingly difficult to see a bright future though. IBM continues to be weighed down by so many of its legacy businesses that it's got nothing encouraging to ride out of its fiscal funk. If cloud was doing as well as touted and Watson was as marketable as the company implies, we should be seeing more here (even as respectable is its cognitive solutions' margins are).

There's just nothing to be build on here... no single crowning achievement investors can look to and say "that's going to be the centerpiece of the turnaround." If there was one, we would have seen it emerge by now.

In that regard, shareholders are lucky IBM only peeled back by 2% in after-hours trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.