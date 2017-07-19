Nordstrom: A Safe Harbour

It seems that shares of Nordstrom (JWN) haven’t gotten the memo that retail is dead. They are up about 15% over the past twelve months, and in my view, it’s just the beginning. I’m bullish on Nordstrom, and in my view investors would be wise to buy at these levels. I’ll go through my logic below by reviewing the financial history here, and by modelling what I consider to be a reasonable price forecast. I’ll conclude with a short commentary on the stock at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

At first pass, the financial history of Nordstrom seems to be a mixed bag. On the one hand, revenue has grown consistently, in lock step with the increase in square footage at the firm. On the other hand, net income has been far choppier. That said, it seems that the short term is relatively good, given that net earnings are up about 37% in Q1 2017 relative to the same period last year.

The volatility of net income is almost less important, though, than how management has reacted to this inevitable ups and downs of a retail business. In my view, it has performed in a very shareholder-friendly fashion, perhaps because the Nordstrom family itself owns about 30% of the firm and management has a vested interest in keeping them happy. Whatever the reason, since 2010, management has returned just over $6 billion to shareholders. $3.6 billion of this has come in the form of share buybacks, the balance was returned to shareholders in the form of generally rising dividends. In my view, this is critical because a shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition for a successful investment. It seems obvious to me that that condition is met in this case: the business is volatile, but management continues to reward shareholders, year in and year out.

Looking at the capital structure, the level of debt here is not a concern for me for a few reasons. First, it has been generally declining for years. Second, a significant portion (43%) is due in 2021 or later, and third, there is a significant cash hoard on hand that represents 37% of debt outstanding. All of this suggests to me that leverage is not a significant source of risk in this case.

Most importantly, on the back of a declining share count (shares outstanding is down about 23% since 2010), dividend per share has risen at a CAGR of about 8.7% which is extraordinary, given the time retail has had of it. In my view, this is a sustainable growth rate, given that the long-term payout ratio here is about 60%. The dividend is a significant driver of shareholder returns, and I’ll be modelling the implications of a rising dividend on my future price expectations in the next section.

Modelling The Future

Forecasting is obviously an innately difficult activity, and I attempt to simplify it somewhat by applying a ceteris paribus assumption on the exercise. I’ll hold all variables constant but the one that I consider to be the single biggest “driver” in a particular case. In my view, the dividend drives price and shareholder returns here, so I’ll be “moving” it while holding all else (like yield) constant.

The dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 8.7% over time, and I consider this to be a reasonable growth rate assumption over the next four years. When I forecast a growth rate of 8.7% on the dividend per share while holding yield constant, I infer a total return from now to 2021 of about 11.6%. I consider this to be a very reasonable total return in light of the moderate level of risk here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for JWN turned bullish when it closed above $47.00 on July 13. This signals a bullish breakout from a bullish consolidation on the daily charts which began on June 14. From here, we see the shares rising to $51.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy JWN call options, which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $46.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $51.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe JWN is a solid addition to any growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, investors most often access the future cash flows of businesses through the public markets, which is both a blessing and a curse. It’s a curse when shares are priced excessively optimistically. Optimistically-priced shares are troublesome because perfection is already assumed and when the company inevitably disappoints, the shares will be punished. On the other hand, it can be a blessing when shares are priced at a deep discount to the cash flow generating quality of the firm. In that case, any surprises will be positive and eventually the shares will increase in price to reflect the market’s reassessment of the business.

Although shares of Nordstrom have risen quite a bit over the past twelve months, they still trade at a significant (18%) discount to the overall market. Given that investing is at heart a relativistic game (when we buy “x,” we eschew “y”), this is a relatively safe bet in my view. Nordstrom’s management team is obviously shareholder-friendly, as evidenced by the firm’s dividend growth rate. In addition, the combination of relatively low price and high dividend growth is too compelling to pass up. I recommend investors buy shares of Nordstrom at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JWN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.