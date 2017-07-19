Procter & Gamble: Can The Supertanker Be Turned?

P&G badly needs a shakeup, and this might be it. Investors are best served by staying on the sidelines, hoping that a more heated contest will shed more light.

Trian is not seeking a breakup. Other activists are not flocking to P&G’s shares, but more aggressive ones may, and a breakup proposal is probably inevitable.

Breaking operations for a ULCC must begin hundreds of miles from port: overcoming the momentum of ¾ million tons or more of cargo and vessel requires prodigious force. Changing course requires correspondingly large amounts of energy. Investors in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) know the feeling. It seems that, however much effort the company puts into restructuring, it simply ploughs along as before. Steady-as-she-goes is not the worst of all worlds for a company that offers a 3.2% yield, but that is hardly unique, and investors would welcome some growth. It is salutary to recall that many supertankers end up beached in India or Pakistan and broken up.

Naturally, this failure to respond to the tiller is reflected in P&G’s share price, which has lagged the performance of not only the broad market but of the company that is most obviously comparable to it.

Consequently, it has attracted the attention of a well-known activist investor. Trian Partners has not proposed taking control of P&G, as Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC) proposed taking over Unilever (NYSE:UN and UL): rather, it simply seeks a seat on P&G’s Board. P&G’s initial response has been predictably dismissive. After reviewing what it has done over the least five years to boost productivity and profits, it promises more of the same. This may sound like nothing so much as momentum in action, and in a way it is.

But it is not at all clear what one addition to its ten non-executive Board members can do to change P&G’s course. It is not as though the existing Board is lightweight or stuffed with the CEO’s cronies. Mr. Peltz of Trian Partners might be able to impart a greater sense of urgency to the Board’s discussions, but he has proposed no concrete course corrections. What Trian has revealed of its analysis of P&G boils down to a criticism of the company’s inertia and large, complex bureaucracy – not unjustifiable observations.

Trian’s presentation on its P&G proposal observes that “Companies in the consumer industry with Nelson Peltz on the Board show significantly improved performance, materially better earnings growth and total shareholder returns.” That is as may be: without clear proposals as to what is to be done, and the power to make them happen, the illustrious Mr. Peltz’s presence alone cannot alter a company’s course. It is not plausible that one new director with no new ideas can counter the rather self-satisfied attitudes that 179 years of tradition have instilled in 105,000 employees worldwide.

Trian Partners has been quite explicit that it does not intend to push P&G toward a breakup. This could be a mistake. Although there are certain benefits to P&G’s size, I think the disadvantages are equally obvious. Mr. Peltz’s critique has already pinpointed some of them. Breakup might also result in decentralization: P&G’s splendid isolation in Cincinnati does little to discourage self-regard and navel-gazing. It is easy to imagine that people there who have just met do not ask each other what company they work for, but in what division. Further, the threat of pushing for a breakup might give greater force to demands for less drastic measures – serving to focus attention not only at Board level but among the rank and file.

P&G’s financial condition is such that it might seek relief from its growth deficit in a large acquisition. The problem is that just about anything large that it might buy in its core businesses would unavoidably give rise to severe anti-trust issues, not only in the U.S. but almost everywhere. Note how enthusiastic jurisdictions such as Brazil, India and China have been about extracting concessions from DowDuPont. A transformative acquisition in a new area probably would not be greeted with a great deal of investor enthusiasm: the era of Harold Geneen-style conglomeration is long ago and best forgotten.

That leaves the far less glamorous, and much slower alternative of bolt-on acquisitions. Sufficient numbers of them may boost margins, earnings and ultimately transform a company. But with $65 billion in revenue last year, a ‘sufficient number’ to perform these miracles for P&G is a rather large one. Unilever has chosen such a strategy, and has pursued it with a certain elan. P&G could do worse than imitate its biggest rival.

P&G’s share price has ticked up a little in the wake of Trian Partner’s move, but trading volume has not. This suggests that other activists are not rushing to join Mr. Peltz, and perhaps that shareholders in general are skeptical of his ability to bring P&G into port. There is likely to be considerable grandstanding between now and the 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting (date as yet unannounced). Investors are wise to remain on the sidelines: a failure to commit might extract details from Trian Partners, and it might create sufficient nervousness among P&G Board members to accelerate the further restructuring measures that P&G claims are in train.

