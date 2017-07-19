AeroVironment: A Pure Play On Drones

Thesis

AeroVironment (AVAV) is a high-risk, high-reward opportunity. The company is a pure play on unmanned aircraft, better known as drones. It is highly valued, but substantial growth is expected. I believe that as drones gain commercial acceptance, AeroVironment will excel.

About The Company

AeroVironment designs, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems globally. The company offers drones to deliver intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and communications to the operator. The drones can transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held unit. The company sells products through direct sales and retailers. It serves the Department of Defense as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company's revenue breakdown is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: AeroVironment Revenue Breakdown

Source: AeroVironment Earnings Presentation

The company is small cap with a market cap just under $1B. Average daily trade volume is low at 218,000 shares. This suggests the company may be underfollowed. Insiders hold a significant stake at just over 12% of shares. This is a vote of confidence, and something I like to see.

What I Like

AeroVironment does carry a rich valuation. The company's P/E is 72 with a forward P/E of 52. This implies growth but much more will be needed before this stock appeals to value investors. This is very much a growth stock and should be approached with that in mind.

Earnings have been volatile. However, year over year, quarterly revenue was up 48% and earnings were up 468%. The company is not widely covered by analysts; as a result, there is no three-year growth estimate. The company's past and future earnings are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: AeroVironment Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

AeroVironment does have an excellent balance sheet. The company has $449k in debt and $200M in cash. However, it does not pay a dividend. Performance metrics are nothing special. Return on equity, assets, and capital, are all between 2% and 4%.

Opportunities And Drivers

AeroVironment is very much a growth story. The company has produced a revenue CAGR of 14% from 2004 to 2017. Looking forward, its opportunity truly lies in the commercial use of drones. In May of this year, PWC released a report on the commercial applications of drone technology. This presentation can be found at this link. PWC estimates the global value of drone-powered solutions at $127B.

There is no doubt that the company's core business lies in drones that collect information. But, this allows them to invest in several high-growth projects. The first one I would like to address is tactical missile systems.

AeroVironment has identified a $1B market opportunity in tactical missile systems. This refers to lethal, high-precision, rapidly deployed munition. New solutions allow for this attack by land, air, and sea. The military likes it too. From 2011 to 2017, AeroVironment's revenue for tactical missile systems grew at a CAGR of 56%.

Another segment that may produce significant growth for AeroVironment is the efficient energy systems or EES. This segment only produced 14% of the company's 2017 revenue, but it has a lot of potential. EES works on advanced battery development for electric vehicles. It also handles advanced charging systems for industrial and personal electric vehicles. Figure 3 shows the opportunity from electric vehicle charging systems.

Figure 3: Electric Vehicle Charging Opportunity

Source: AeroVironment Earnings Presentation

Risks

The risk that stands out most is the company's high valuation. There are obviously substantial growth expectations for AeroVironment. Should this growth fail to materialize, the company may experience multiple contraction.

AeroVironment is investing in new technology with a lot of potential but that is only possible because of its high dependence on the government. According to the company's 10-K, 71% of revenue comes from the US government.

Another risk is that AeroVironment faces some serious competition from some major players. These include Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Boeing (BA), and other companies that dwarf AeroVironment.

There was one major inside sale recently of more than 11,000 shares. I don't really see this as too much of an issue considering the stake owners still maintain. If you look at a chart you will notice AeroVironment posted a major jump in June of this year. If you decide to invest you will no doubt be 'buying high.' For a more complete list of risks, refer to the company's 10-K I linked to earlier.

Final Thoughts

Expectations are high for AeroVironment, but I believe it is an excellent proxy for investing in the adoption of drone technology. The company has a history of growth and a very strong balance sheet. Insiders own a significant portion of the company. There are multiple technologies in the company's pipeline that I believe have a lot of potential. This is certainly a high-risk investment, but I believe it to have the potential for high reward as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVAV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.