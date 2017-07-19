FX Markets Flashing Danger Signs To Equity Markets

Keep an eye on US 10-Year yields, as they are at a pivot point between a "strong global economic growth" story versus a "rush to safe havens" one.

The S&P 500 appears oblivious to the danger signs flashing in other markets and has yet to see a healthy correction since 2016.

A Weaker USD

The USD continues to move a leg lower after two Republican senators announced their opposition to Trump's proposed bill, which was enough to rob the Republicans of a majority required to pass the bill in the Senate. What a mess! There continues to be no clarity on Trump's proposed tax reform and infrastructure plans since his election. Since the US election, Trump has yet to deliver on many of his campaign promises. As a result, the deteriorating USD serves as an indictment of the pessimism and disappointment surrounding Trump as president.

We currently find most currencies at potential breakout zones versus the USD.

AUDUSD

For starters, take a look at the AUD, which has been on a rampage, helped on by stronger iron ore and copper prices, as well as a hawkish set of minutes released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday. AUDUSD has previously found 0.7840 levels difficult to break, but has broken through this week.

USDCAD

The CAD has been a beneficiary of higher oil prices, as well as failure by Trump to follow through on his campaign promises - notably re-negotiating terms of trade within the NAFTA, which would potentially be CAD-negative. USDCAD currently trades near 1.2450, a previous major support level.

EURUSD

What a move in the EURUSD. Parity was a level in the sights of many traders, but the EURUSD has staged a very strong comeback, aided by a hawkish European Central Bank which may potentially discuss balance sheet normalisation in its meeting this week. The pair is currently trading at 1.1600, a major resistance level.

USDJPY

Somewhat more range-bound versus its aforementioned peers, JPY has struggled to strengthen against most of its peers as a result of Abe losing heavily in municipal elections in early July, coupled with the Bank of Japan not joining the hawkish bandwagon (as yet). That said, as we will see below in XAUUSD, safe havens are starting to creep up, which could give JPY a boost.

XAUUSD

XAUUSD is starting to turn higher after finding support at 1212 levels. Price action is currently bound largely within the 1212-1295 range. However, should XAUUSD start to creep higher following the direction of commodity currencies (AUD, CAD), we could see fellow safe havens like JPY joining in the rally.

S&P 500

Is this a market that has gone too high, too quickly? Many would make a case for such, especially since we have yet to see a healthy correction since early 2016, when the market rallied from 1800. This market seems to be shielded from the pessimism surrounding Trump's lack of follow-through in his policies as well, as it has gone on to make new highs despite no new economic reforms being pushed through.

I would say the S&P 500 needs a healthy correction for it to maintain its push upwards, and one could be coming soon. I say this because the forex markets have already started to reverse the Trump-flation trade, and the equity markets could be a laggard in this area. Do not forget, too, that the Federal Reserve is considering balance sheet normalisation, and discussions could begin as early as this year. Removing liquidity from risk markets could potentially be a catalyst for the S&P 500 to trade lower.

US 10-Year

Keep an eye on the US 10-Year. Technically, if the markets believe in the improving global economy story, yields should trade higher, as the markets would expect central banks to start raising rates. This could potentially be the case if yields manage to trade higher than 2.60. Looking at the big picture, US 10-Year yields are still on a downtrend, and I am highly skeptical that yields will go higher from here.

With the USD selling off and safe havens starting to strengthen, I expect US 10-Year yields to retest the 2.15 support. Should that give way, it would be a danger sign for the equity markets, which, as mentioned earlier, seem to be oblivious to the cracks appearing in other markets.

In conclusion, watch your equity positions. FX markets have reacted early to reverse the Trump-flation trade by selling the USD, with most currencies trading at breakout regions against the greenback. The weaker USD has started to give strength to safe havens like XAUUSD and JPY too.

These asset classes signal danger to the S&P 500, which has yet to see a healthy correction since 2016. I advise investors to take out some money from the equity markets, as they have yet to price in Trump's policy failure. An anaemic earnings season would be very detrimental to US equity markets.

Lastly, watch the US 10-Year yields. They are at the pivot point of two stories - should yields trade higher than 2.60, a strong case for improving global economic growth and rising inflation could be made. Should 2.15 support break and the major downtrend continue, then that could be interpreted as a rush to safe havens.

