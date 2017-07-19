Buy This 7.66% Dividend Yield - Preferred By Me And Some Bull

ANH-C is the security I’m bullish on.

I’m going to be comparing the preferred share from MFA Financial (MFA) and the preferred share ANH-C from Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH). ANH does offer a fairly high yield in ANH-A, but I currently see it as overpriced.

Here are the prices of the preferred shares:

ANH-A is a sell for me over $25.73 and the current price is $26.60. The price is $0.87 over a price where I’d feel comfortable with a hold rating. Any investors currently holding ANH-A should consider the current call risk.

ANH-C was in a rounding error of being in the buy range. The next day dividend accrual pushed the buy under price up to $24.98 and ANH-C was just within my buy range. ANH-C is currently the best option of all three securities.

MFA-B is within the hold range, but currently a weaker investment compared to ANH-C. Investors in MFA-B should consider ANH-C as a cheaper security which offers a higher yield.

The stripped yield for ANH-C is notably higher than the stripped yield for MFA-B.

Yes, ANH-A does have a high stripped yield, but the call protection is abysmal compared to ANH-C and the worst-cash-to-call for ANH-A at -$1.32 isn’t worth the risk. Keep in mind, worst-cash-to-call is an estimate. The actual worst-case scenario could be slightly worse.

MFA-B has call protection, but only until 4/15/2018 which is some call protection but not a significant amount. MFA-B is trading at a premium of $0.67 to the call value. ANH-C, on the other hand, is trading slightly under the call value and has call protection until 1/27/2020. If these shares were both to be called as soon as they could be called, which is fairly unlikely, but in that theoretical future scenario the yield for ANH-C would be boosted a tiny bit. The yield for MFA-B would fall. That is material because ANH-C already has a yield that is higher.

When we look at their coverage ratios, ANH-C is not covered as effectively as MFA-B, but it is still a pretty solid security. ANH has a portfolio of agency adjustable rate mortgages and a smaller amount of non-agency RMBS. This gives the ANH portfolio a reasonable amount of risk.

Overall, it’s not too bad.

When looking at the price to last 52 weeks for ANH-C, we can see that it’s pretty steady. Right around 60% which isn’t too bad. MFA-B is running around 84%, so that is not so good. The Q2-2015 to Q2-2016 range gives us a feel for how volatile the security was when the market was having a panic. Notice how MFA-B had a low volatile range at $3.67 compared to the $4.79 for ANH-C. However, compared with ANH-A, which offers a higher yield and gets a little more love from investors, the Q2-Q2 range was only $2.93.

The reason that is important is because it tells us investors believe ANH is a reasonably credit-worthy company to lend to with preferred shares. It just so happens that ANH-C happened to be a bit more volatile. This could just be ANH-C had a bit worse of a fall with the spike in early 2016 when things were really ugly. Consequently, ANH-C turns out to be pretty good compared to MFA-B. It has the higher stripped yield, more call protection, has a reasonable level of protection through common equity and valuation overall is fairly reasonable. ANH-C is not quite a home run right now at this price, but it is pretty good. If it were to dip by 30 cents or so it would reach my strong buy zone.

Conclusion

ANH-C is the preferred share I would rather be investing in right now. MFA-B premium to call value is a bit much. The odds of a call on MFA-B are not very high, but it could happen and when you can get a better yield on ANH-C with a reasonable amount of protection, why not just take ANH-C. There does not appear to be any real strong argument for picking MFA-B instead.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANH-C over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.