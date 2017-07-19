Procter & Gamble: Let The Fun Begin

An activist investor is knocking at the gates - but not looking to break up the company or fire the CEO.

Procter & Gamble (PG) has said it’s still ‘talking’ with activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Partners activist hedge fund. The talks are active and constructive. Reassuring for a $220 billion market cap company, that I feel, is ripe for massive disruption. Peltz has yet to put out one of his infamous white papers on P&G, which generally lay out details on how to turn around, grow or break up the company. Trian has now launched a proxy battle at P&G to get a board seat. This is the largest company to ever face a proxy battle. P&G has rejected Trian’s request to put Peltz on the board.



This comes as P&G has been merely focusing on its core products, such as Gillette razors. But the competition is fraught in this area. I still believe that P&G needs to do something big to differentiate itself. The status quo will get you a solid dividend - yielding 3.2% and a 60-year streak of consecutive dividend increases. But not much more.



For P&G, it plans business, as usual, hoping to narrow its focus on to certain categories, like shaving and laundry. We have until the October annual meeting to see if Trian can get a settlement or the outcome of the battle, so look for a lot of talk from Trian, and ultimate plans. Part of that is “a game changing attitude,” said Peltz.



P&G needs this, after being a perpetual underperformer. P&G underperformed the S&P 500 and consumer staple industry for the last decade. But that underperformance may continue.



Competition continues to rise.



For one, we’re moving toward a brandless and non-brand economy. The millennial generation and younger shoppers are gravitating to label-less items, hence the success of H&M and Forever 21. In the consumer staples industry, there’s a white box company worth $50 million - called Brandless. Everything is $3 and there are generic labels. It’s billed as the “Procter & Gamble for millennials,” with no brand labels, only having the product name and ingredients on the front. Fixed pricing helps put consumers at ease. Basically, Brandless is looking to save customers on the brand tax - i.e. such as the premium price that P&G puts on its Gillette blades.



Competing with this and other start-up brands like Dollar Shave Club is getting tougher. What P&G needs to do is partner up with other larger and potentially ‘out of touch’ consumer staple brands. This could include swapping assets, such as with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), giving them a better positioning in their core markets. Procter & Gamble could get Johnson & Johnson’s oral and feminine care business.



Cost cuts are small talk.



Trian is also focusing on costs. The previous $10 billion that P&G cut from its budget didn’t boost profits. So P&G’s plan to cut another $10 billion seems futile. So, Trian wants a better focus on any cost cutting plans. However, P&G already trades at a premium valuation - coming in at 25 next year’s earnings.



Trian couldn’t come to an agreement with P&G after several meetings. Trian has plenty of experience with running proxy contests and being on boards, including the likes of Heinz and Mondelez (MDLZ), but can the fund get widespread support? That’s the big question, as the activist hedge fund owns 1.5% of P&G.



For now, P&G remains dead money as this battle will wage several months. As well, we need more info on Trian’s ultimate plan - as the hope is that the fund focused on fixing P&G’s leadership structure and better formatting its business segments. Part of that remains getting management to focus on profits, where in the past executives have run business segments while others ran departments like marketing. There needs to be more accountability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.