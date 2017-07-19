Chegg Is Not Done Going Up - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/18/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 18.

Bullish Calls

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO): Its CEO Leon Black is a smart guy. Cramer likes the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG): "When it was at $3 we called that thing. That was a called shot. And you know what? I don't think it's even done going up."

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN): It makes products for the treatment of central nervous system and is making some money. Cramer blessed it for speculation.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS): They are levered to e-commerce. Don't sell.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK): It's a long-term buy with some some short-term bumps.

Bearish Call

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG): It's too hard.

