The Market Is Tired Of Waiting, But I'm Buying IBM

Again with the Revenue Declines

International Business Machines (IBM) still hasn’t come around to Wall Street’s expectations yet. The company’s earnings beat didn’t seem enough to outweigh its 21st quarter of revenue declines. While IBM’s revenue declines might be old enough to go to Kindergarten, it appears that Wall Street is the one with the patience of a 5-year old. I have some patience left though, and since the company is trading under $150 after hours, I’m all right with buying more if the price trend stays the same when the market opens. My discounted cash flow model puts IBM at a fair value of roughly $180/share, about 20% more than the current price. Additionally with an annualized dividend of $6.00/share, IBM yields just a hair over 4% when shares are below $150. The company’s free cash flow is projected around $10 billion this year, which would place the full year’s dividend payout at around 50%, well-covered by many standards.

IBM is Still Working on it

Things are by no means rosy for IBM. It’s doing well at growing its strategic imperatives, which are now 43% of the company’s revenues. However some of this SI growth has been from the magnitude of legacy segment declines. This is something to keep watching moving forward, however SI growth should soon outstrip legacy declines and return IBM to revenue growth. The company’s operating earnings were mostly stagnant during the first 6 months of the year, compared with the first 6 months of 2016. However net income was down roughly 10% over the same period. Again, not the greatest results. It appears that the company is still working on its transformation.

Something to keep an eye on while IBM is still working on building its strategic imperatives is the company gross margins.

IBM Gross Profit Margins

Source: IBM

IBM’s gross margins are faltering a bit across all of its segments, with the net effect of lowering gross profit margin over 200 basis points from last year’s Q2 to Q2 2017. Hopefully the company will be able to reverse this trend, although operations are still fairly strong and will continue to be so despite some declines.

A Bump in the Cloud

IBM’s SI growth might slow a bit in the near future. In June of 2017, Facebook (FB) announced plans to move its WhatsApp platform off of IBM’s cloud. This caused IBM to lose one of its top customers. In spite of this, the company still expects to reach roughly $40 billion in strategic imperative revenues in 2018. That said, it changes what I had thought was a likely trajectory for company revenue growth. With potentially slower than projected SI growth in the near term, IBM will still reach $40 billion in revenue during 2018. However with legacy declines, which still seem to be falling at 10% annually, IBM might not return to revenue growth until 2019.

Source: Author’s Projections.

This may slow IBM in its transition, but not significantly in terms of the time which it’s already taken to transform SI revenue into over 40% of the total company’s revenue. This new trajectory modifies the discounted cash flow model for the company, which affects the price target a bit. My updated price target for IBM is $179.85, roughly 20% above the current price. Even with some slowing growth, the company’s cash producing abilities make it a fairly strong investment.

Cash Flow Model and Fair Value Estimates

An interactive cash flow model is included here.

The company’s SI revenue is still expected to grow at double digit rates, 11% annually (a bit below the historical average) for the next few years, then settling at 10% annual growth thereafter through the remainder of the projection. The legacy business is still projected to continue its 10% decline rate. The company’s declining revenue trend might reverse in 2019 if SI revenues behave.

While the revenue trajectory changed a bit, the company’s other metrics haven’t changed much. EBITDA margins over the past 5 years averaged roughly 24% of revenue, accordingly EBITDA in projections were estimated to stabilize over the next few years at 24%, and eventually rise to 25% as the company efficiently incorporates more of its future transformations. Capex and R&D are projected at around 8-8.5% of revenue throughout the projection. Depreciation and amortization (D&A) over the past 5 years were around 5.5%, the rate used in future projections. Net working capital, NWC, as a percentage of revenue over the past 5 years has been roughly 6.5% of revenue, which was used in projections. To find FCF (free cash flow), D&A was subtracted from EBITDA to obtain EBIT estimates. Taxes (set at 15% of revenue based on historical average) were subtracted from EBIT to obtain NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). NOPAT was adjusted by subtracting R&D/capex and NWC investment, then adding D&A back in to obtain FCF.

WACC, weighted average cost of capital, was estimated from adjusted betas of other comparable companies. Low and high estimates of un-levered beta were used, combined with estimates of debt and equity % of capital (found from comparison to peers). The estimated tax rate for IBM was used to find re-levered beta. The re-levered beta estimates were used as multipliers for market risk premium (5.5%). This adjusted risk premium was fine-tuned further by combination with the risk-free rate (4%), and again adjusted to account for IBM’s risk (considered here to be low since IBM is a fairly stable company and well-established with a long history). Historical EBIT/interest expense ratios were averaged, with IBM’s interest rate coverage indicating a low default spread (estimated 0.8%), which was combined with the risk-free rate to bring the company’s implied cost of debt. The cost of debt was adjusted according to IBM’s tax rate, bringing the estimated after-tax cost of debt. Finally a high and low estimate of WACC was a found by scaling costs of equity and debt by the estimated equity and debt percentages of capital respectively, and summing. The midrange of the estimates was selected, 9.7%. A range of discount rates was found by adjusting the selected WACC by 100 basis point increments downward.

Discounting periods were found using the mid-year convention, and were used in combination with the range of discount rates to form an array of present value scaling factors. This scaling array was combined with the FCF estimates for each year to obtain present values, which were summed to bring a net value. A range of perpetuity growth rates was estimated, from stagnation to the rate of inflation since IBM is a mature company. These growth rates were used in conjunction with the terminal FCF, discount factor, and discount rate to form a terminal value estimate. This present value of the terminal value was combined with the present value of cash flows to find enterprise value estimates. To these enterprise values were added cash and equivalents, and other investments, while debt was subtracted, giving a value of the common equity. These values were divided by IBM’s outstanding shares (roughly 935 million) to give a range of implied stock prices. This was done for each discount rate and growth rate, supplying a range of value estimates. My updated fair value estimate of $179.85 lies near the largest cluster of price estimates in the distribution, and is roughly 20% above the current price.

Total Revenue Projections

EBITDA Projections

Capex/R&D Projections

Depreciation and Amortization

Net Working Capital

Free Cash Flow

Comparable Companies

Re-Levered Beta

Cost of Equity

Cost of Debt

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Discount Factors

Present Value of Cash Flows

Growth Rates and Enterprise Value

Fair Value Methodology

Fair Value Range

Source: Author’s Projections.

Final Thoughts

IBM’s transformation is taking a while. I’m all right waiting, since the company’s cash flows are remaining strong throughout. This cash flow supports the company’s repurchases and dividend payments. The company’s dividend yield is around 4%, which I’m happy to collect while waiting for IBM’s strategic imperatives to bring company’s revenues back to growth. If IBM’s shares remain under $150, I plan on adding to my position. My price target of nearly $180/share indicates that IBM may have upside of nearly 20%. I’m glad to buy a 4% yielder with 20% upside potential.

Author’s Note:

