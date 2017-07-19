U.S. Domestic Natural Gas Supply - Demand Outlook

An increase in U.S. domestic natural gas exports will lead to market tightness, however, it will be offset by increased production and advances in renewable energy.

Introduction

This article reviews both the current market conditions and outlook for U.S. domestic natural gas production, consumption, and trade.

Production

Although the spot price of domestic natural gas has fallen in recent years, dry gas production remains robust; the prolificacy of the shale play wells has enabled producers to provide ample market supply. EIA projects that production will rise to over 77 BCFD by the end of 2018.

Consumption

Domestic consumption remains relatively flat, because increases in natural-gas-driven electrical demand from the industrial sector have been largely offset by renewable energy supply. NOAA’s long-term weather forecast implies that residential natural gas consumption will be slightly higher next year.



Trade

There has been a drive to expand natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico, and several new LNG terminals will come online in the near future. Increased exports to Mexico have been largely due to the countries recent energy reforms and rising demand. Notable new LNG terminals that will be brought online soon include Cameron LNG, Sabine Pass, and Cove Point. By the end of 2018, gross exports are projected to rise by over 3 BCFD.

Conclusions

Increases in natural gas exports through pipelines to Mexico and in LNG tankers overseas will lead to a tighter natural gas market over the next couple years. However, there doesn’t appear to be anything overly exciting about the near-term U.S. natural gas supply-demand balance.

As usual, natural gas will continue to primarily be a weather-driven commodity; don’t buy into the hysteria about an upcoming natural gas shortage due to exports.

Potential bullish drivers include a weather-related event, such as a hurricane, causing damage to energy infrastructure, a summer with elevated temperatures, or an unusually cold winter.

Potential bearish drivers include a recessionary event domestically, in Mexico, or overseas, a surprise in renewable energy growth, or a weakening of coal pricing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.