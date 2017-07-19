Electrolux's (ELUXF) CEO Jonas Samuelson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Jonas Samuelson - President, CEO & Director

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon - CFO

Merton Kaplan - IR

Analysts

Andreas Willi - JPMorgan Chase & Co

David Vos - Barclays

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andre Kukhnin - Crédit Suisse AG

Jack O'Brien - Goldman Sachs Group

Christer Magnergård - DNB Markets

Martin Wilkie - Citigroup

James Moore - Redburn

Matthew Spurr - RBC Capital Markets

Karri Rinta - Handelsbanken Capital Markets ABSOLUTELY

Lucie Carrier - Morgan Stanley

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Jonas Samuelson

Good morning and thank you for joining the presentation and discussion of the second quarter of 2017. With me today, I have our CFO, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon; and Merton Kaplan from Investor Relations.

Let's begin the presentation. In the second quarter, Electrolux delivered good mix and strong earnings improvement in most of our business areas, supported by product portfolio management and cost efficiency gains. Our reported sales were up 5.1% to SEK31.5 billion. Organic growth was unchanged while there was positive contribution from acquisitions. Operating income increased versus last year to SEK1.9 billion and most business areas achieved an earnings improvement. The group achieved an operating margin of 6.2% and for the last 12 months, the margin was 5.6%. EMEA sales grew organically in Q2 with strong contribution from product mix.

In North America, our sales improved while volumes in the private labels declined. The increased operational efficiency more than offset price pressure and raw material cost. This was a significant profit contributor in the quarter.

The operations in Latin America faced another quarter with tough market conditions, although there were signs of recovery. In Asia/Pacific, Home Care & SDA and Professional Products all showed strong improvements in earnings compared to the second quarter 2016. This was very encouraging to think.

Let's go through some key market highlights during the quarter. As you may know, on July 4, we announced the agreement to acquire Best, a European manufacturer of innovative kitchen hoods. The acquisition will enable us to develop a complete offering of built-in cooking solutions and further drive long term profitable growth in the EMEA region. The deal is expected to close within the next quarter and will then be our fourth this year, highlighting our ambition to broaden Electrolux product offering and expanding in new profitable markets and segments.

Related to the quarter, I also want to highlight the positive news of winning the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for 3 AEG-branded products, AEG ComfortLift dishwasher, the AEG Mastery range of kitchen appliances and the AEG window cleaner. This award recognizes our commitment to delivering remarkable consumer experiences with products that offer sustainable solutions, are intuitive to use and are aesthetically pleasing.

Finally, I want to mention the new Frigidaire Black Stainless Steel collection of cooking products which was launched in North America during the quarter. This is a very exciting line with a new modern finish and look that we believe will be successful with customers. The collection is available to consumers as of May this year.

Major Appliances EMEA net sales grew organically in the quarter. This was driven by strong mix development. Electrolux volumes declined somewhat due to the weak markets in the U.K. and Middle East, Africa, but we continued to gain share in premium brands and built-in kitchen and improve our product mix. Operating income was in line with the previous year and EBIT margin was 6.2%, reaching 6.8% in the past rolling 12-month period. This was in spite of negative impact from inventory adjustments of SEK23 million related to the Kwikot acquisition. Excluding this, the EBIT margin was 6.4%.

Let's turn page and talk about the market development in Europe. The European market improved slightly in the second quarter and total unit shipments were up 1%. Demand improved in most markets in Western Europe while demand in the U.K. continued to decline. This resulted in a decline of 1% in Western Europe. Demand in Eastern Europe, however, was up by 5% and most markets in the region showed growth. We expect the European market to remain favorable for the rest of the year and confirm our outlook of about 1% growth for the full year. This reflects a stable demand trend, but also some weakness in the U.K.

In operations in North America, we continued to see good operational performance, improving the mix by driving higher sales of our most competitive products and increasing efficiency. Our total sales, however, was impacted by declining volumes in the private labels and continued price pressure. Earnings in North America increased versus last year, achieving an operating margin of 8.4% in the quarter, an improvement of 1.9 points. The 12-month rolling operating margin is now at 6.9%. The improvement was a result of positive product mix, lower SG&A and net cost efficiencies which more than offset higher raw material costs. Last year, Q2 was also impacted by some nonrecurring costs.

Let's turn the next -- to the next slide and talk about market development in North America. Demand for core appliances in North America continued to be positive and grew 5% in the second quarter. With the year-to-date growth rate of 4%, the market for appliances in North America remained solid and we continued to see favorable macro environment supporting a positive appliance demand. For the full year 2017, we therefore raise our outlook for the North American market and now expect the market to grow by 3% 4%.

Let's move to Latin America. Demand for appliances in the region recovered somewhat in the second quarter. Market volumes in Brazil, Argentina and Chile improved slightly, but the macro and political uncertainty in Brazil remained. Electrolux sales volumes also improved in several markets. However organic growth was negatively impacted by continued pressures on price/mix. In the quarter, earnings in Latin America declined year-over-year, mainly as a result of the weakening price. Negative impact from currency related to the deterioration of the Brazilian real also had a negative impact on earnings. Actions to improve the profitability of our business are progressing according to plan. In terms of the market outlook, there remains an uncertainty around the Brazilian economy, but we expect a slow recovery in that market. For the region as a whole, we expect stabilization in the second half of 2017.

Let's turn to slide and talk about our operations in Asia/Pacific. Market demand for appliances in all sub-regions, Australia, East Asia and China, were up in the quarter. Our organic sales was good and grew 6.6%, driven by strong volume development in China and Southeast Asia. The acquisition of Vintec also had a positive impact of 1.2% of sales. EBIT in Asia/Pacific improved significantly versus last year and margins reached 7.7% in the quarter and 7.1% for the last rolling 12 months. Strong sales volumes, better factory absorption and cost efficiency contributed to earnings.

Let's continue with Home Care & SDA. During the order, Home Care & SDA business continued to execute on the product portfolio management. Our sales in cordless categories continued to grow in the quarter, but was not enough to mitigate the shortfall in other parts of the business impacted by our portfolio management and exit of unprofitable products. Operating income continued to improve year-over-year and the margin increased to 4.1% from 0.3% the previous year. We remain focused on executing on the cost reduction program and the plan to restore profitability.

The acquired smart kitchen appliance company, Anova, had a positive impact of 4.6% on sales in the quarter, but impacted the earnings negatively with the acquisition-related inventory value adjustment of SEK8 million. Excluding this effect, the operating margin was 4.5%.

Let's turn to our Professional business. Professional Products continued to show good performance in Q2 with growth in most key markets. Organic sales grew by 5.8% and volume/price/mix all contributed positively. In terms of earnings, the business developed well with an operating margin of 12.9%. This was driven by good organic drop-through in spite of increased investments. Operating income in the quarter was negatively impacted by acquisition-related inventory value adjustments of SEK9 million and excluding this effect, the margin was 13.4%.

Now I would like Anna to go through the numbers and go through our financials and cash flow in the second quarter. Please, Anna?

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Thank you, Jonas. So let's start with the financial overview. In the quarter organic growth remained flat. This was a result of factors such as continued price pressure in several markets and lower volumes under private labels in North America in combination with the ongoing efforts of exiting less profitable products across business areas, partly offset by positive mix. The acquisitions and divestments, combined, had a positive impact of 1.2% and currency translation impact was positive 3.9%. This resulted in reported sales growth of 5.1%.

Gross operating income which is defined as net sales minus cost of goods sold, increased versus Q2 last year and translated into a gross margin of 21.5%.

Earnings were up compared to last year, driven by continued mix performance and cost improvements across our business areas. EBIT increased by 24% versus last year and the margin in the quarter increased by 1 percentage point to 6.2%.

Cash flow remained at the high level in the second quarter. Earnings per share showed an increase from SEK3.75 to SEK4.55 for the quarter.

Let's move to the sales and earnings bridge on the next slide. Let's start with the organic growth. The net of volume/price/mix had no impact on operating income in the second quarter. Price was a key negative driver due to the continued pressure in several markets. Sales volumes were negatively impacted by the decline of private label volumes in North America and the product portfolio activities across the group. These effects were, to a large extent, offset by strong contribution from mix. The impact from raw materials was SEK317 million negative.

Moving to the net cost efficiency, this shows an improvement of SEK775 million, an accretion of 2.6 percentage points. This was related to efficiency actions in product structural costs throughout the group. In total, we had a margin dilution of 1.1 percentage points from raw materials which was more than offset by the contribution from net cost efficiency.

The acquisitions and divestments contributed a net total of SEK16 million to EBIT. This net contributed included a total negative impact of SEK40 million from the acquisitions-related adjustments to inventory. The net negative impact from currency was mainly from the Egyptian and the British pound in combination with the Brazilian real.

Let's look into the drivers of the net cost efficiency on the next slide. As you have seen in the EBIT bridge, we achieved a significant contribution from the net cost efficiency of SEK775 million in the quarter. This was mainly driven by impairment actions in North America and Latin America. About SEK600 million was achieved in variable cost improvements comprising of purchasing savings, production efficiencies of labor and overhead and contribution from logistics and warranty. Efficiencies linked to structural costs amounted to a net of about SEK180 million. This was mainly related to operational improvements within fixed factory overhead, warehousing and sales and admin areas. This improvement is shown net of any investment in marketing and R&D. We're progressing well in our cost efficiency targets and have seen the start of the year put focus on early delivery. Year-to-date, we have now delivered close to SEK1.6 billion in net cost efficiency.

Let's go to the cash flow. Cash flow after investments, but before acquisitions came in at SEK3.5 billion in the quarter and was at a seasonally high level. The main contributor was the strong improvement in earnings while the change in operating assets and liabilities had a somewhat lower contribution compared to the same period last year. Investments in the quarter were also slightly higher.

Our net operating working capital measured as inventories, trade receivables and accounts payable continued to improve despite the impact of the acquisitions. The average net operating working capital in relation to rolling 12-month net sales came down to 4.5%, an improvement from 5.5% last year.

With that, I would like to hand back to you, Jonas, for summary and conclusion of the quarter.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, let's move on and summarize this presentation with the outlook for Q3 and the full year. Looking ahead into the third quarter of 2017, we expect consumer demand to continue to drive slight growth in the appliance industry. We expand -- we expect the demand in Western Europe to be stable while the outlook for the U.K. remains uncertain. In Eastern Europe, we expect the region as a whole to show good growth.

We anticipate demand in North America to be positive for 2017, supported by the favorable macro environment and good consumer confidence. Given the good demand trend during the first half of the year, we're raising our full year growth rate to about 3% to 4%.

Latin America is showing a slow recovery, but the uncertainty around the Brazilian economy remains. We expect stabilization in the second half of the year.

Demand in East Asia showed an overall -- shows an overall positive outlook and the demand in the Australian market has continued to show growth for several quarters and we estimate the market to be slightly positive.

Now to the business outlook. Going forward, we expect the organic development for the group to be slightly positive, driven by the supportive market environment, strong mix performance and successful product launches offsetting continued price pressure. Price developments in the commodity market have been neutral and balanced and we can confirm our negative impact from raw material costs at SEK1.4 billion for the full year. We furthermore continue our efforts to drive cost efficiency and now expect to deliver net cost efficiency of SEK2.3 billion, an increase of SEK100 million for the full year of 2017.

In spite of the recent volatility of the Brazilian real, we see slightly net positive impact for the full year from currencies in Latin America. In EMEA, however, the depreciation of the British pound and Egyptian pound will continue to impact us negatively. At current rates, we expect a net negative currency effect of SEK140 million for the full year. Our CapEx is expected to be in the range of SEK4 billion.

With that, I'd like to pass it on to Merton to open up for Q&A.

Merton Kaplan

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. With that, operator, please go ahead and take the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Andreas Willi of JPMorgan.

Andreas Willi

My question is on the cost savings performance which was very strong again in Q2. Out of the SEK2.3 billion for the year you expect, how would you break that down in some of the discretionary cuts you alluded to at the beginning of the year at Q1 and more structural savings that you expect to carry forward? And in terms of the realized savings of SEK1.6 billion in the first half, in February you expected that for the full year. What allowed you to so quickly, basically within a few months, get to full year target in the first half of the year? And why shouldn't we expect more in the second half given the run rate you're already at?

Jonas Samuelson

So obviously, we're very pleased with the cost performance in the first half of the year. And as you mentioned, it's a combination of, let's say, ongoing cost efficiency programs that we'll continue to deliver in the second half of the year and then in combination with more sort of discretionary spending changes. And as indicated, we have been more conservative on the discretionary spending in the first half of the year than we had originally planned, but we have a number of product launches and other activities that we're going to support more actively in the second half of the year, so we see a little bit higher spending on that sort -- on the discretionary side for the second half of the year. So we're continuing with good underlying cost efficiency performance, but the swing is mainly driven by that sort of discretionary element on sales and marketing and a few other items.

Andreas Willi

So basically, we should see a swing in terms of contribution more towards basically better market share, but lower cost savings if we look relative to the first half of the year?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, a little bit less on the discretionary and marketing-type costs and more contribution from volume and mix in particular, yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Vos of Barclays.

David Vos

I was just wondering if you could help us understand the U.S. earnings bridge a little bit better. It almost occurs to me that it's actually a mix positive, having lower private label sales in there, i.e., were those private label sales coming out at a loss-making position previously. And is that why you're seeing such a sharp improvement in EBIT in that business? That's the question.

Jonas Samuelson

So first of all, of course, we don't communicate on profitability of individual product segments and channels. So what I would say, though, is that we did have positive mix in the quarter. It's also our key quarter for air care and we had a good quarter in air care and we have very good mix inside of air care as well, moving from dehumidifiers to room air-conditioners. So there was a good mix element in air care plus the fact that it's a key quarter for air care. On top of that, we did have very good cost performance. Some of that -- or a big chunk of that was that we were conservative on our discretionary spending, so that had a positive effect. And then we also had some unfavorable costs, one-off type costs, in the prior year period. Nothing very significant, but when you add all of these things up, you get that significant sort of year -- positive year-over-year effect. So yes, we're very pleased with the performance in North America, but I would say this sort of year-over-year is a bit above the run rate you can expect going forward or quite a bit about the run rate you can expect going forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Johan Eliason of Kepler Cheuvreux.

Johan Eliason

Coming back to these cost savings, SEK2.3 billion is a very high historic number. And on top of this, this is discretionary spending you indicate. How should we think about this going forward? Is this SEK2 billion-plus annual year-over-year improvements in the year to come as well? Or are you taking a lot of action this year basically to rectify this situation in North America as we speak?

Jonas Samuelson

It's a mixed bag, of course. Some of it is a -- some of it, let's call it discretionary spending, is the result of the business focus that we're driving, focusing on our -- on fewer of our brands in terms of spending, focusing more on specific product categories and less in others. So there is discretionary spending that sort of comes -- reduction that comes out of this business focus. However, that is relatively onetime in nature, of course and that once we've done that focus, we get less of that discretionary cost reduction from that part. So I would say the pace in 2017, certainly North America, but I would say also globally, is higher than what we can expect going forward because you cannot do this business focus sort of mainly once in over -- or over a limited period of time, let's say.

Then what we're doing is we're putting a lot of effort into continued efficiency improvements, both on the product cost side and on the structural cost side in terms of product reengineering, working more closely with our suppliers due to gain efficiencies and continuous improvement initiatives inside of, let's say, our white color environment. So we do see that we have stepped up our ongoing cost efficiencies, but I think to pencil in a rate of over SEK2 billion per year going forward is a little bit too aggressive.

Johan Eliason

And how should we think about the profitability in the North American market? Keith once indicated you should probably be 200 basis points below what probably be the cost of structural differences and what probably surrounds 11%, 12%. You just reported 8.4%. Is that -- is there further upside to this 8.4% in your view?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I mean, first of all, when you look at 8.4%, you have to remember that, again, this is the peak quarter for air care, so I think you can't draw a line from that 8.4%. We have a seasonally weaker Q3 and Q4 than Q2. So I think that's important to keep in mind. Now of course, we're seeing structural improvements in our profitability in North America, again from driving a more focused business, focus on the Frigidaire brand family from driving high focus on cost efficiency. And I do expect that we will continue over the coming years to continue to drive even more cost efficiency. However, that's, of course, happening in a very competitive market with a lot of price pressures.

So it's required to continue with very good cost efficiency and mix performance to offset the price pressure. From a run rate perspective, do we have further opportunities to improve? I would say, yes. But I wouldn't compare that to the 8.4%, I would compare that more to the run rate that we've had. And in terms of the ratio with Whirlpool, I think it's difficult to put a number on that. Of course, they have a higher market share, they're approximately double our size in North America and several other bands are positioned more highly than we're in the market. So yes, I think it's fair to say that there is -- they have certainly an opportunity to run at a higher margin level than we do in North America.

Johan Eliason

Okay. And then, finally, just on the bankruptcies we're seeing over in North America that was a specialty appliance retailer in Q1 and then, I think, it was now Sears Canada. Has that impacted you in any way in terms of your EBIT or your working capital?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. I mean, look, we've been well protected -- or we're well protected for credit risks in North America, so we're not talking about significant impacts. But of course, there is a significant sort of reshaping of the North America retail landscape and that requires us to focus a lot on the right channels and building the right capabilities in distribution. So that's something we're spending a lot of effort on.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andre Kukhnin of Credit Suisse.

Andre Kukhnin

Could you just take us through where we're on North America private label size and were we sort of down year-to-date? Just trying to assess sort of how much further we've got to go.

Jonas Samuelson

So the -- yes, private labels were down about 25% in the quarter and that's more or less the run rate for the year-to-date. I don't have the exact number in front of me, but it's more or less the run rate for the year-to-date period as well. So yes, private labels is now down to 13%, 14% of net sales in North America.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. And if I may, just a quick one. On the PPA or the step-up values amortization that was SEK40 million in Q2. What should we think of -- for the second half? And I guess, there should be a little bit in Q1 '18 as well?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, the step-up values or impact, let's say, of inventory is more or less done because that -- as we cycle through the inventory of the acquired businesses, that sort of net value washes out. Then of course, we'll have continued sort of -- PPA, purchase price allocation impacts for the coming 5 years or so impacting the EBIT negatively as we write off other intangibles. But that SEK40 million is a one-off and that's not going to recur in the second half of the year. I don't know, Anna, do you want to mention anything?

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

No, I think that's correct. The inventory adjustment is, yes, for the material part is indicated.

Andre Kukhnin

So how much is the recurring PPA at the moment?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, we don't have that exact number yet because that's -- as you know, that's something that you calculate based on the assessments so -- for actually, you have a 12-month period after the acquisition to do the detailed calculation of that. So we don't have that fully firmed up yet. We'll come back on that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jack O'Brien of Goldman Sachs.

Jack O'Brien

So you've touched briefly on distribution channels earlier and I was just interested to know where you're seeing the threat from online emerge most quickly and how you envisage sort of dealing with that as a business as we move from traditional retail to online and the challenges you may face.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, we don't see it as a threat, just to state that. We see it as an opportunity. I think the days where online was a danger to us in terms of how we distribute our products, I think, are over. In fact, there are many online retailers that are very good at representing our products and provide a good service to consumers. And if consumers want to shop there, we want to be there as well. So this is not a threat from a, let's say, channel and consumer perspective. The issue is that, of course, we need to build new capabilities to be effective in those channels and it has to do with mainly two things, one is how we do marketing and how we present ourselves, going much more to digital-type marketing; and the actual sort of physical distribution of the goods because several of these retailers don't carry as much own inventory and rely on their partners to do a lot of the fulfillment. And here, we have to build out our capability and that's -- we're in the middle of doing that in North America and Europe and all parts of the world.

Jack O'Brien

Okay, great. And just one follow-up, if I may, on market share development. I think I heard that you've been taking share in European built-in appliances and laundry. Perhaps can you just give a few comments on market share developments by region?

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. I think, well, first of all, we didn't mention laundry in Europe. It's built-in that's really driving the share gain in AEG and Electrolux, those 2 brands and we're actually giving up a little bit of share in our values -- value part of the market in EMEA. So in balance, we're relatively flat on market share in EMEA, but we're gaining what we want to gain which is the premium side and built-in. If you go to North America, we lost a little bit of share in our branded business, not very much. And actually, a lot of that was through portfolio management because, as I mentioned, we're reducing our sales in some categories, in particular in dehumidifiers for profitability reasons and we're focusing parts of the business for the branded side. And then, of course, with the decline in private label, net-net, we lost share in the quarter in North America. In Latin America, we're relatively flat in share. We're relatively stable in a relatively flat market.

Operator

Our next question comes from Christer Magnergård of DNB.

Christer Magnergård

I missed one or two questions, unfortunately, so if you have answered these, I'm sorry. The first one is related to the cost for the recent M&A. You said SEK40 million for inventory write-downs and then -- or revaluation and then SEK6 million for transaction costs. Was that correct?

Jonas Samuelson

It might be, yes, SEK6 million. Yes, that sounds about right, yes, yes, yes.

Christer Magnergård

Okay. And the second thing was related to FX, when the Egyptian pound and U.K. pound, when the -- quite falls out of the picture in terms of year-over-year effect. Will we see a positive effect from the weak dollar looking at 2018?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, yes. So in Q3, given that we still -- we had some hedges and so on for the British pound in Q3 of last year, so it's still the year-over-year effect from both the British pound and the Egyptian pound will be negative in Q3. We do expect to see positive impact from the U.S. dollar in Q3. And then, of course, in Q4, we're kind of cycled out of the British pound effect and we also have -- we also, as you may recall, had a quite substantial negative asset -- negative asset revaluation effect from the Egyptian pound in Q4 of last year and that's going to flip to a positive, of course, on a year-over-year comparison unless something unforeseen happens.

Christer Magnergård

And 2018 looks quite positive?

Jonas Samuelson

'18, that's sort of bit -- I think, the currencies will change quite a bit between now and '18 judging by history, yes.

Christer Magnergård

Then just a final question on the cost savings versus mix. You said that you have -- you were planning for lower cost savings in Q3, Q4. Because of that, you will these product launches and increased marketing spend. Do you think the mix effect will offset the increased spending so the net effect will actually be flat or positive?

Jonas Samuelson

That's a little bit of what we're indicating, yes. So if you read it, we raised basically our indication for volume/price/mix contribution to EBIT from flat to slightly positive for the full year and in fact, we did a little bit better than we had expected in Q2 as well on the mix side. So yes, we see good support from mix in particular and a little bit of volume also. If you recall, we had a very soft second half in Latin America last year. We took a number of adjustments there on the inventory side. And even though we don't expect a lot of growth in Latin America, the year-over-year effect should still be a little bit positive also on the volume side there.

Operator

And our next question comes from Martin Wilkie of Citi.

Martin Wilkie

It's Martin from Citi. Just a question on raw materials. You kept your guidance for the headwind there unchanged. And I mean, if you hedged for the year during Q1, you probably locked in steel prices pretty close to the high. And I was wondering, given recent steel volatility, is that strategy of hedging for the year is still one that you're happy with? And then as a follow-on, given -- as we look forward to 2018, given where plastic prices are going and so forth, is it too early to start thinking that raw materials could actually be a net benefit to you in 2018?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So actually, this year, we hedged a lot less on the steel side than we typically do, so we gradually have locked in more for the year. And actually what's happening, if you look at this, in EMEA, we see actually some decently positive impact on steel prices. In North America, it's actually not positive. And certainly with the timing of the contracts, we expect a little bit more headwind in the second half of the year than in the first half and a lot of that just has to do with all the tariff discussions that are ongoing in North America, so we don't see a lot of support there. Then on the plastic side, I know that some of the indicators are positive. We're not, unfortunately, seeing that come through in the grades and in the formulations that we're buying. So that's why, on average, let's say, if you add everything up, it's more or less neutral in terms of our expectations. I would say, though, that to your point, the outlook for next year probably if you just look to draw a straight line for market prices, this -- where they are now versus where they are -- where in the beginning of the year looks better for '18 if it stays at these levels, yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Moore of Redburn.

James Moore

On your volume/price/mix, you mentioned that it got a little better in the outlook and -- helped by a strong mix in the second quarter. And if I think about mix for the first half as a whole as the impact on EBIT, I guess, collectively, that was quite a nice number. And last quarter, you talked about seeing a better second half of volume/price/mix. I'm just thinking if we zoom in specifically on mix, do you think you can see a similar positive mix affect in the second half bridge as we've see in the first even when you include that good second quarter.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, yes, for sure. That's what we're driving to, yes.

James Moore

And is it divisionally in the same sort of areas? Or does that move around?

Jonas Samuelson

The mix is, I would say, more or less moving in the same sectors, the same direction in the second half as in the first half. The one thing that's different, I think, is going to be volume which again, in North -- in Latin America we had a very, very -- yes, again, we took some pretty significant adjustments in the second half of last year so we expect positive volume in Latin America and also some volume contribution in, as usual, in Professional in EMEA and so on, yes.

James Moore

Very helpful. If I could just follow up. You mentioned LatAm and LatAm and Home Care have been 2 divisions where the margins faced some challenges in the last couple of years. As you go forward to 2018 or 2019, what sort of margins do you think -- do you still think that can get to the same sort of margins that you saw more recently? Is that assuming a flat or a growing market?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, so Home Care & SDA historically have been, if you go back a number of years, in the high single-digit area. And also if you look at competition, let's say, in Small Appliances, they're usually in that sort of -- around double digits, let's say and I honestly don't see any reason why we shouldn't get back to that level. Exactly how quickly is something we're working on, but our ambition is definitely to get back to high single digits or double digits on Home Care & SDA driven by our floor care business. That will take a little bit of time. It will take a few years to get there, I think. Latin America is a little bit different. Historically, we've been running around the 6% levels or so. And of course, the market has adjusted down quite a bit from the good years a number of years ago. So to get back to that, we're having to take some very significant overall structural and variable cost adjustments and we're in the process of working through that. But -- and that's also going to take a bit of time, but certainly the ambition is to get back up to that, let's call it, around 6% level that we had historically, but with a different sort of -- different demand picture and different cost picture than what we had historically.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Spurr of RBC.

Matthew Spurr

I had a question, follow-up, on market share in North America. So you are giving up some market share, stepping away from some categories. If I listen to the Whirlpool Capital Markets then, obviously that's from their perspective. But how important do you think market share is for long term profitability? Just thinking of things like the command of sort of floor space with retailers, sort of brand awareness and things like that, how do you see that giving up market share impacts your potential profitability longer term?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, so on the branded side which is I think what we need to talk about here, the private label is a different sort of dynamic, of course, in terms of that, I would say that our ambition is, for sure, not to give up market share there. But at the same time, I think you have to look at it category by category and retailer by retailer and we're in that phase right now like a few years ago in EMEA where we're sort of refocusing our approach on our more competitive categories and the channels where we can be competitive. So the fact that there was a little bit of, let's say, adjustment to our market share in the short term as a result of that is not something that concerns us. That's actually very deliberate. And I don't see any concerns around that sort of, call it, clout, let's say, in the marketplace from market share. That's not really impact -- that's not changing with a significant degree based on what we're doing.

Matthew Spurr

Okay. Can I ask one quick follow-up on acquisition in EMEA? I understand that is loss-making, the Best range hoods. One is, is that about sort of 20 bps impact we should think about for the margin? And also how do you plan to improve that given it's sort of -- it's got a -- looks like it's got a quite high cost base in Italy?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, so the reason why we're acquiring Best is to increase our in-house capability around hoods and of course, we're today sourcing a lot of hoods externally and Best is undersaturated from a capacity standpoint. So we, of course, expect to saturate that manufacturing footprint much, much better going forward. And that, of course, will result in, if we execute well, in significant profitability improvement. In terms of the manufacturing footprint, I think it's well balanced today. There is some in Italy and a significant facility in Poland as well. And I think it's important to remember that in terms of hoods capability, so the world capital for more premium kitchen hoods is Italy. The main players in -- or most of the main players in the industry are headquartered in Italy and have capability in Italy. So this is not different than competition.

Operator

Our next question comes from Karri Rinta of SHB.

Karri Rinta

Going back to cost savings, I wanted to actually focus on one of the elements which is the warranty and logistics that you mentioned, especially the warranty part. Does that mean that you have changed your assumptions in terms of warranties and therefore provisions? Or is that also a function of the mix shift away from sort of low end and more towards high end? Or what is driving the warranty-related savings? And maybe what's the rough magnitude of this?

Jonas Samuelson

Okay, so yes. No, the warranty costs are going down because our quality is improving. It's as simple as that. So we've actually seen over 20% reduction in our service call rates over the last year or so and that has an impact on our warranty costs. So that's what's driving that.

Karri Rinta

And how much is that roughly in terms of savings that you have achieved?

Jonas Samuelson

Let's see here. I think it's a bit over SEK100 million in the first half of the year. Yes, in that range.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from Johan Eliason of Kepler Cheuvreux.

Johan Eliason

Just curious a little bit about the North America and the retail space. I mean, we read some numbers for the big-box retailers and still the appliance market is growing quite nicely. Could you shed some light on where -- what channels are sort of growing in your industry in North America? Is it the Amazons of the world? Is it to build a channel for distributors? Or how does this look like?

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. So Amazon is not actively in major appliances at this point, so that's not the driver. They're not in the sort of bulky goods and appliances. The growth is driven to a fairly substantial extent from new construction as well as remodel, let's say, of existing homes. So if you look at the data, we see more people moving. Moving houses, not necessarily constructing new ones, but moving houses. And very often, when that happens, some people take the opportunity to remodel their kitchen or their laundry room. So that's -- those are our significant drivers. And as a consequence, the home improvement centers are developing quite well, so the Lowe's and The Home Depots and the like. Yes, I guess, those are the big trends beyond, of course, again, the contract manufacturing channel.

Johan Eliason

And the contract manufacturing channel, you talked about that and also Home Depot a few years ago that you needed to expand your distribution capacities, putting up more distribution centers. Is that something you're still expanding on? Or do you have the network you want to have now in....

Jonas Samuelson

No, that's ongoing. We're continuing to build out there. So we're making very good progress, but there's more work to do to really get to the full sort of fine web coverage of North American households that we're looking for. That's work ongoing.

Johan Eliason

And then can you give any number on where you are right now, how the proportion of the population is now within reach for your direct distribution, for example or anything?

Jonas Samuelson

I'll be honest with you, I don't have that number off the top of my head. But I would say that it's not just -- well, let's put it this way. We can reach more households, let's say, 90% of the households in the U.S. The bigger question is not can we reach them, the question is can we reach them cost efficiently. And to reach them cost efficiently, you need optimal driving routes. And that's -- as we grow our sales through these channels that require, let's say, either home delivery or specific site delivery, then we can then afford to build a more sort of fine web of distribution points which, in turn, reduces the costs. So that's kind of the equation that we have to drive.

Operator

And the next question comes from Lucie Carrier of Morgan Stanley.

Lucie Carrier

There was actually on Europe and we spoke a lot about the amount of cost savings notably benefiting North America, but when I look at the European margin and even though considering some of your costs around acquisition, it looks like the momentum we have seen in terms of margin expansion is kind of coming a little bit to a halt at the moment even though, as you said, you have gained share in built-in appliances. So I wanted to have your view on how you think about the profitability in Europe, whether you have -- you feel you have reached now kind of full potential or close to that? Or whether you see much more opportunities in terms of pushing it further?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So I think, of course, running at around 7% EBIT is a good performance level. I still see opportunities to improve that, but of course, the rate of improvement going from, was it 1% in 2013 to 7% now or close to 7% on a run rate basis, of course, that pace is bound to reduce significantly. Specifically, though, for the first half of this year, I think and we've been, I think, clear about that, that a big chunk of the raw material cost headwind as well as all of the currency headwind or more than 100%, let's say, of the currency headwind is happening in the EMEA. So they have some very significant headwinds that they had to offset and I'm actually very proud and pleased of their performance in being able to offset these significant headwinds in a market that's not necessarily growing.

Lucie Carrier

And second, just have a follow-up question on your point around online retailers and the fact you see them as an opportunity. I was just -- I understand it's from a sales channel standpoint, but can you describe maybe the dynamics around the pricing and the rebate requirements versus kind of more regular distributors which is, of course, as online retailers, they also need to gain market share versus the guys who are already in the market and might try to do also from a price standpoint.

Jonas Samuelson

I mean, it's a tough and competitive market, I don't think that's changing and price pressure will continue to be a reality. I don't see it -- from this point, I don't see it materially changing. I think the one thing that, if you go back 5 years or 7 years ago, of course, what the online sales channels contributed to was perfect price transparency. And of course that, in turn, led to more intense price competition between different channels. That effect is -- I mean, the price transparency, you can't go above 100%, right? So it's there. So I think that effect is behind us now in almost all markets in the world, I think. And then the question is, of course which distribution channels can meet consumers' needs and requirements at the lowest cost? Those are the channels that are winning. And it's becoming less about who can drive the lowest cost and it's becoming more about who can -- because, again, with price transparency at 100%, it becomes more of who can deliver the better experience.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from Andreas Willi of JPMorgan.

Andreas Willi

On Europe, maybe you could give us some more detail. You talk about the U.K. being weaker, but overall, Europe doesn't seem to grow much with the appliance market even though we have the best GDP growth since 2007, very higher consumer confidence. Similar to the U.S., we should have a good replacement market given appliances sold in the past peak in 2006, '07. Which countries in Europe are kind of pulling it down a bit so that overall Western Europe is not growing with the appliance market despite the very good GDP growth?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, it's the U.K. that's pulling it down largely, right? It's -- we saw, what is it now, the market was around, I'm trying to look it up, around 5% negative in the first half of the year and in the quarter in the U.K. We see -- an important -- it's not a big market, but it's an important market for us is Switzerland which is also marginally down. Pretty much all other markets are flat to slightly positive. The one market that has been a good engine for actually throughout the financial crisis and also over the last several years has been Germany and there, we didn't see the big -- neither the big bubble nor the big drop, but it's more of a sort of a continued replacement demand and we're not seeing significant net positive contribution from Germany in the first half of this year. But again, most other markets are growing at a steady, but slow pace.

Operator

The final question comes from David MacGregor of Longbow Research.

David MacGregor

Jonas, congratulations on a very good quarter and all the progress. Wanted to ask you about Latin America and you mentioned in your preliminary remarks that you've seen signs of recovery and I just wondered if maybe you can elaborate a little bit further. And then, in addition, you also talked about pricing was negative in the Latin American market. And I guess, you kind of got this duopolistic competitive model down there. And it just strikes -- with the history of price increases over the past few years, I'm just wondering, is there a kind of an acceleration of promotional activity going on there that's fairly temporary? Or if you could just talk a little bit about that, it'd be helpful.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. So on the first question on the market, we saw just a little bit of growth actually in most of the markets in Latin America in the quarter. So the key ones for us, Brazil, Argentina and Chile and just -- overall, just a little bit of growth. Then the price effect is mainly a year-over-year impact where, as you recall, the Brazilian real strengthened quite a bit in the second quarter of last year and -- around that time and we kept our pricing quite high because we've raised prices a number of times and kept pricing quite high in the second half -- second quarter of last year. And then because we were in a situation where sellout was slowing down in the third quarter and of course, with the stronger currency we had to drop prices quite significantly in the second half of last year.

And this is more of a sort of year-over-year effect of that, that we've seen in the second quarter. So I don't see, let's say, sequentially in the second quarter versus first quarter a significant step-up in the pricing environment. I think, on the good news side, we're -- our channel stock and our sort of replacement demand situation is much, much healthier now than it was a year ago and that's why we have some confidence that in the second half of the year we'll see a better development than we did last year.

Jonas Samuelson

Okay, I think that was it. So thanks, everybody, for good questions. Let's go to the last page and summarize our highlights from Q2. The group achieved a strong operational improvement driven by most business areas and this resulted in an increase of our EBIT of almost 25% and a margin of 6.2%. And as mentioned previously, we're focusing on product portfolio management, further improving our mix and driving cost efficiencies which is mitigating the increased costs from raw materials. North America did have a good profitability in the quarter and our European operations showed stable development. In Latin America, markets are showing signs of slow recovery and we're progressing according to plan on the cost savings program. Actions to restore profitability in Home Care & SDA are also making progress. Finally, Electrolux continued to execute on the path to profitable growth in our business with a solid financial performance and cash flow generation.

With that, I thank you and wish you all a great summer. Bye-bye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.