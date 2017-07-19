Washington Is Affecting Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (7/18/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, July 18.

There is a lot of negativity coming from Washington. "I just think that Congress's inability to accomplish anything, anything at all, has started to poison the atmosphere on Wall Street, because it's made us look at the results of our great American companies with way too jaundiced an eye," said Cramer.

The only stocks that the market likes are the FANG stocks as they have nothing to do with Washington. Strong subscriber growth for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is proof. "That's why I want to sing the praises of a bunch of companies that have reported this earnings season, companies that would be getting a lot more attention and love right now if Washington wasn't making us feel so pessimistic," added Cramer.

Bank stocks like JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have done well and they represent value. Defense stock Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had a good quarter. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) also went down after the failure of healthcare bill despite reporting a good quarter. UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is still the best player in healthcare.

"When you stop viewing stocks through the prism of politics, you know what? You're going to find a lot of things that you like, a lot of things that you should be buying," concluded Cramer.

Off the charts

While tech is rallying, how are the other sectors doing? Cramer goes to the charts with the help of technician Bob Moreno to review the stocks that are proxy to their respective sectors. S&P500 has rallied 15% in the last 6 months while health care stocks rose over 13%, with industrials, materials and financials up 8%.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is a proxy to the energy sector. The stock has been trading sideways in the last six months moving in predictable patterns, which means that there will be a bounce soon. In the materials space, Potash (NYSE:POT) broke over its long-term ceiling of resistance $17.25/share and it likely to move ahead.

The stock of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in the healthcare sector dipped in the last week only to bounce back. The RSI and Chaikin Money Flow oscillator show that the stock is ready to move up and the big boys continue to buy the shares.

Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) is a good indicator of consumer discretionary spending on travel and leisure. Its stock is up 50% in 2017 and the RSI shows that the stock will continue its climb. In the financial sector, the stock of asset manager Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is on fire. All the technical indicators show a bullish signal.

In the industrial sector, the stock of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is close to its all-time high. The momentum indicator of the stock made a U-turn suggesting that big boys are buying the stock. The uptrend in the stock will continue. "Don't let the tech rally blind you to everything else that's going right. There's too much good happening right now," said Cramer.

Netflix (NFLX)

The last quarter of Netflix drove the stock to all-time highs and got analyst praises as well. Cramer said that the visionary CEO Reed Hastings knows 3 things; "content can be king, people love bargains, and bigwig money managers will invest in internet stocks with promise."

The willingness of the market to catch the new hot trend of streaming was what drove the stock so far. The company was able to spend money on content and got investor attention despite losing money on production expenses. "As Reed says, 'Negative free cash flow will be an indicator of enormous success'. In other words, Netflix is an entertainment company but is being valued as a tech company, as money managers believe it's all well and good to lose money now if you're going to dominate later," said Cramer.

The company has created a cycle. It produces original content, uses AI to predict what the consumers want and produces more content. It's the same model as Amazon. "The more Netflix knows about what people love, what you love, the more it can scale that love into not profits as so many thought were needed. But subscribers is the real metric; do you know that the stock of Netflix remains undervalued? Which is why, even after this run, it is still not too late to buy Netflix," concluded Cramer.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis is a warehouse REIT that gains from the strength in e-commerce. The company's stock rallied 2.7% after an earnings surprise. Cramer interviewed CEO Hamid Moghadam to know what lies ahead.

"It's really broader than e-commerce. I mean, it's all consumption-related and, you know, supply has been very disciplined in the last couple of years and demand has been really strong, so the combination of those two made the best market of my career," said Moghadam.

As data becomes important, the company is well-positioned to take the advantage of information boom as well. "I think in 10 years we're going to think about our businesses, not just the real estate business, but also a very significant data business and I think that data is going to help our customers, it's going to help our own decision-making, and who knows? If we're really successful at this, it could be a separate business that could be valued separately by the market," he added.

As it becomes difficult to find land near big cities, Prologis is making more multi-story warehouses to stay in proximity of its customers. They also have scale with 72M square feet of space while the next five public companies add up to only 20% of that.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Sysco Foods (NYSE:SYY): Cramer believes it's levered to restaurants, but the stock has a good yield. Cramer likes the new management as well.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD): Cramer likes Nucor (NYSE:NUE).

IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX): It's a falling knife. The stock will go down before it bounces.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA): It's neither here nor there. It's a neutral stock without a catalyst.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.