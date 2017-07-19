Get Short Hortonworks On Surprise Management Reshuffle

Get short the stock going into the Q2 earnings call on August 3.

Big data focused software and services provider Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) negatively surprised investors by announcing a major management reshuffle in Tuesday's after hours session. The company also provided preliminary Q2 revenues of between $58 and $59 million, which actually exceeds both management's guidance given on the Q1 conference call as well as the consensus estimate of $57 million.

Despite the revenue outperformance something went clearly wrong at Hortonworks as otherwise the company wouldn't have parted ways with its COO, Raj Verma, after just six months.

Remember, Verma was appointed to COO in January after having previously served as the COO of much larger TIBCO Software which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $4.3 billion in December 2014.

As Verma has been explicitly "responsible for advancing Hortonworks' global sales strategy and execution" while also "overseeing sales, sales engineering, channel, professional services, training and marketing", it seems fair to assume that Hortonworks new billings have trended well below expectations during the quarter.

In response to the obvious sales execution issues, Hortonworks hired former Hewlett Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) COO Alan Fudge to spearhead the company's sales organization while officially assigning the COO role to CFO Scott Davidson. To provide some relief from the new double duty for Davidson, the company's principal accounting officer, Scott Reasoner, was appointed to the newly created role of chief accounting officer.

Unfortunately, management's comments in the press release aren't exactly straightforward:

"Hortonworks has made great progress in executing our strategy and delivering value to our customers, but there is more work to be done to meet our long-term goals and scale the Company. Therefore, the time is right to make these changes to the structure of our leadership team," said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer of Hortonworks.

Obviously, there is plenty of "more work to be done" given the magnitude of the management reshuffle seemingly required to replace a COO that has been just six months on the job.

Remember, Hortonworks already experienced similar issues in Q2/2016 with billings and forward guidance coming in far below expectations. In addition, the company's then COO, Herb Kunitz, resigned.

Some readers might scrutinize my harsh assumptions given the reported revenue outperformance for the quarter but, remember, most of the company's quarterly revenues are actually derived from the recognition of deferred revenues and not from new software sales during the quarter.

Given this issue, analysts usually focus on billings, which can be calculated by adding the change in deferred revenue to the reported revenue number. While changes in average contract duration could be sometimes misleading, the metric is still widely accepted for assessing the sales momentum of software companies.

In light of the drastic measures taken by the company, I firmly expect Hortonworks to:

Underperform billings expectations materially Lower full year revenue guidance by a meaningful amount Report a much higher than expected cash burn No longer expecting to achieve operating cash flow break-even in Q4/2017

Hortonworks reported cash and investments of $83.4 million at the end of Q1. In addition, the company has a currently undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility in place.

On the Q1 conference call, management guided for almost $20 million in Q2 cash burn, a number I now would expect to come in even worse. As I do not expect the company to achieve its 2017 cash flow targets anymore, cash burn could become a real issue for Hortonworks going forward. As a result, I project the company's year-end cash balance to be substantially below $50 million.

After a reasonably good Q1, the company's stock so far has added roughly 60% in value year to date and finished Tuesday's session just 5% shy of its 52-week-high.

The obvious sales execution issues in conjunction with potentially emerging liquidity concerns, an elevated share price and a tremendous amount of uncertainty created by management's cryptic statements make the stock an almost perfect short here.

As an indication, the shares were down almost 30% after the company reported disappointing Q2 results and guidance at the same time last year.

Bottom line:

Forget about the reported revenue outperformance and get short Hortonworks as I firmly expect the company's calculated billings to disappoint and full year revenue and cash flow guidance to be lowered substantially, most likely raising additional questions around liquidity going forward.

After a 60% run so far in 2017, there's very substantial downside here. Personally, I do expect the shares to trade back in the single digits going into the company's Q2 conference call on August 3.

That said, with the market at all-time-highs, at some point almost every major sell-off in a software company's stock gets bought these days so despite the great setup, there's elevated risk tomorrow of investors buying into the stock simply because of the reported revenue outperformance.

Personally, I took a short position in the shares around $13 in after hours and hope for some cautious analyst commentary or even some downgrades on Wednesday morning. Should, contrary to my expectations, analysts instead advise investors to buy on weakness, the trade might not work but I still expect the shares to turn lower going into the August 3 conference call given the new uncertainty around sales execution and forward guidance.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.