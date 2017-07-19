Checking Out Cable, The Pound - Dollar Pair

The pound-USD pair is strengthening and so far the election outcome has had little impact.

The UK voted in another conservative government, but one which needs a coalition supported by Northern Ireland MP's to achieve control.

Hungarian Hedge Fund operator George Soros became renowned for shorting the pound when the Conservative British government pulled out of the European exchange rate mechanism in the 1990's. Since the recent British election was won by conservatives with only a narrow margin, (forcing a coalition with Northern Ireland MP's, much like the position after the 2010 election). He's become more vocal, suggesting that the British people could be forced to change their minds by Brussels delaying the agreement terms on Brexit. What does that mean for 'Cable', the pound-dollar pair?

According to news reports, Soros has suggested that Brexit is bad for Britain and bad for Europe. The EU he says, should delay negotiations with Britain, as a change in public opinion could develop over the new election term. This makes no sense at all since following the 'Brexit' vote, the Labour opposition party agreed to support Brexit, the only issue being that they would probably continue to support the 'free movement of people', or the terms of a 'soft Brexit' rather than a complete departure, dubbed 'hard Brexit'. However unlimited immigration from Europe was probably one of the issues which triggered the Brexit vote anyway. As a major contributor to an expanding EU, (which blocks trade agreements elsewhere, and adds significantly to the regulatory cost of doing business), Brexit is good for Britain, although the weak pound created by hedge funds like Soros, while boosting exports, is bound to have an impact on retail prices, and potentially inflation.

Pound COT Chart

The difference between this chart and the longer term charts below is the trading channel, and whether or not the channel includes or excludes the spike up in June. The illustration blow assumes it doesn't, (with the descending red diagonal likely to meet the ascending green support channel, sometime in August). Commercials, (dealers) have been going increasingly long since the last election, so it seems the market likes the conservative victory, (and it should in preference to having the far left alternative in government in the UK). Asset managers and small specs have also traded more bullishly, with only large specs (hedge funds), becoming more bearish.

The compounded effect was that 'Cable' bounced to the May high (after the 2016 election), and has begun trending down in a typical technical fashion using the green lower diagonal as support since. Growth has slowed in the UK, which is to be expected with a weaker pound, since retail costs have risen even as exports have increased. It's also comparatively early days for negotiating new trade deals. The rate of growth has fallen, but with low unemployment levels in Britain, and concerns about continual immigration and competition for lower skilled, private sector jobs from the EU, is a higher rate of growth even an issue?

COT Chart

Source: Barchart.com

Stock Charts

Longer term it becomes apparent that the channel includes the 2016 spike which has a trending channel relationship with the high of 2014. There's selling resistance at the high of September 2016 near 1.35, which could extend out to 1.40. The current green channel compares in length, to a similar wave which formed between 2013-2014. The price achievable at selling resistance, depends on the angle of ascent up until then, but past trading advances have all just about met the 'red line'. The more consolidating and back filling which takes place, the more, 'support' becomes visible in the 2016-17 chart, which would provide a reversal point on an eventual correction.

The technical chart below illustrates the effect of the sideways consolidations. The S2 level on the three years chart is at $1.24, with the 200MA closing on it at $1.25. The market would consider trading above the 200MA bullish. R2 is currently on a higher grey trend line, created by the summer lows of 2016, with the pivot on the rising lower trend line. Trading above the pivot is also considered bullish.

Very short term the fast stochastic is declining from 'over bought' (just below 73), so traders would be expecting some weakness as the RSI descends below 51.57. As we can see buying support is provided by lower, rising grey trend line.

Investing In 'Cable' (Pound-Dollar pair)

ETF investing avoids the need to open and manage a Forex account. ETF which match the pound-dollar pair include :

Currencyshares British Pound Sterling ETF FXB Issuer: Guggenheim CurrencyShares

Ipath GBP/USD Exchange Rate ETN GBB Issuer: Barclays Bank

For FXB, all gains and distributions are regarded as normal income for tax purposes.

Traders should be aware that ETF and ETN carry service fees which can mount up with regular trading.

Looking Forward

Despite Soros comments about the pound, there's been very little negative reaction to the results from the last election, and has since tested and bounced from the rising trend line.

Despite a lot of media negativity, commercials (in this case banks), seem to be supporting a rise of the pound, which is already at extremely low (40 year) historical levels. Downside risk appears to be on the March low, which tested the January low, to a slightly higher, bullish level. A failure here warns of the possibility of testing the October 2016 low.

Providing the rising trend line holds, it seems most likely that trading will continue to the red outer descending trend line on the longer term chart before any real correction develops.

Short term though 'Cable' is falling on the fast stochastic, but looks set to bounce from the green/grey trend line again.

