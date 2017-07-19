Neenah Paper: Well Positioned In A Niche Premium Market

Neenah Paper, Inc.'s (NYSE:NP) focus is on a premium market. The company's two operating segments are technical products and fine paper and packaging. Technical products include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates and label and tag products. The fine paper and packaging segment provides specialty paper through many refreshed trademarked brands. The company operates in eighty countries with manufacturing headquarters in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Neenah Paper has proven its ability to combat digital headwinds in the paper industry in recent years. The company has grown from a $3.02 share price in March 2009 to around a $79.00 share price to date. The company's entire focus is on a premium paper market, which is the driving factor in Neenah's success. Despite Neenah Paper's increasing input cost and recent tax adjustment, I predict a slight increase in share price throughout the year with a spike in the later half of 2018.

Recent Earnings

Neenah Paper continues to impress despite the many challenges in the first half of 2017. The $0.08 a share decrease in EPS compared to a year ago was a direct result of a reduction in operating income. The $6.7 million decrease in operating income was driven by four factors: Appleton's filtration startup cost ($3 million), downtime cost from the German facility ($2 million), currency fluctuation and increased material cost ($2 million).

Neenah's recent Appleton Mill expansion project added an onsite saturating facility. The new expansion is expected to free up capacity in Germany and better supply the market demand for Neenah products. The project has a break-even utilization rate of around 30% and expected to become profitable in the later half of 2018.

Another impact to Neenah's first quarter earnings was the week downtime in the German facility. Although this negatively impacted operating income by $2 million, this proactive step will increase safety and decrease the potential combustion risk.

The $2 million cost for currency fluctuation and increased material cost are two negative factors that could occur periodically in Neenah Paper's financials. For example, this quarter experienced a double-digit price increase in latex, the most prevalent raw material used in the technical products segment. Although the company adjusts for fluctuating input costs, the final adjustment normally lags by two quarters. Overall, input costs are expected to rise throughout the year. A sudden increase in cost is no new challenge for Neenah. Neenah will find improvement measures and change prices to overcome this challenge.

Tax Rate Adjustment

A big concern I have for Neenah Paper is the fluctuating tax rate. In 2016, the FASB issued an Accounting Standards Update, which amends stock-based compensation. The new standard will have significant changes to net income and earnings per share and is difficult to predict. Neenah experienced a book tax rate of 26% in the first quarter this year compared to 33% a year ago. This tax rate is desired but cannot be sustained. The company expects an estimated rate of 32% for 2017. In order for this to be achieved, the remaining 3 quarters will see around a 35% tax rate. To give reference, the company had a yearly tax rate of 29% in 2016.

Competitive Positioning

Neenah Paper is competitively positioned by attracting a premium niche market opposed to mass production of everyday consumer based products. Large pulp based manufacturing companies such as International Paper (NYSE:IP) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) perform in a more volatile paper market.

Brand equity along with a technological barrier create a low threat of new entry in Neenah's Fine Paper segment. Neenah's advanced assets have the ability to produce high technical quality on a small run basis.

On the Technical segment side, pricing is the determining factor for a company to get knocked out of the market. The company has experienced an overall increase of sales around 2% in this segment compared to a year ago.

The demand for technical products continues to increase, mostly in the transportation filtration market. Neenah's transportation filtration segment sells to automotive companies primarily in Europe. The growing automotive market in Europe will increase demand for Neenah's transportation filtration products.

Europe's automotive sales rose 8% in May 2017. According to the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA), "In volume terms, this result comes close to May 2007 levels, just before the economic crisis hit the auto industry."

The main reason Neenah has not been able to capitalize in this market is the high capacity of the Germany facility. The Appleton expansion will allow the German facility to direct its focus to this market. Neenah is expanding in order to supply customer demand. This gives great promise in the company's continued linear growth and long-term survival of the company.

Forward Projections

Neenah Paper's relatively low market capitalization of $1.3 billion suggests the company may have great growth opportunity. Neenah's management team continues to position the company for future growth through both acquisitions and double-digit return projects. Neenah has a high return of equity and return of asset ratio of 21.0 and 9.1 compared to an industry average of 9.7 and 4.9 respectively.

Neenah's forward P/E ratio is 16.89 compared to an industry's expected forward P/E ratio of 14.49. Neenah Paper is worth this higher P/E ratio based on the attributes that differentiate the company from others in the paper industry.

The growing dividend of around a 2% yield coupled with an aggressive share repurchase program will help offset the higher material cost and increased tax rate. Neenah announced the renewal of the $25 million outstanding common stock repurchase program that is expected to continue until May 2018. This program demonstrates Neenah's strong financial positioning in the market and the company's confidence in its future prospects.

The $25 million common stock repurchase program is 1.92% of the company's overall market capitalization, which is currently $1.3 billion. The exact number of repurchased shares is difficult to predict based on the periodic buyback at a fluctuating share rate. Although an exact calculation cannot be determined, the large buyback will certainly grow earnings substantially faster than the company's operating improvements alone.

Shareholders are being rewarded by constant dividend growth (representing a current payoff) while in a share repurchase phase (representing a long term capital gain). Annual dividend payments are now around $25 million resulting in a dividend yield slightly over 2%. In first quarter gains, $13 million was split evenly between both dividend payments and the share repurchase program.

Overall, Neenah Paper's unique positioning in a niche premium market differentiates them from a mass-producing paper manufacturer. The company has proven its ability to greatly reward shareholders both through an increasing dividend and an aggressive share repurchase program. The company's Appleton project will increase the Technical segment's earnings in the later half of 2018. This project will better balance the company's successful Fine Paper and Package segment. Expect a slight increase in share price for the remainder of the year, mainly caused by the lag time from higher input costs and an increased tax rate. I predict a share spike in the later half of 2018 from the concluding share repurchase program and a net income generation from the Appleton project.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.