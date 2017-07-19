I introduced my Simulation Fund in an SA article published in January. The fund is made up of what I consider pure plays in the simulation industry and does not include larger more diversified companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) or Boeing (BA). I found it difficult to find publicly traded companies that fit the pure play criteria. The initial stocks in the portfolio are Ansys (ANSS), Simulation Plus (SLP), GSE Systems (GVP), Rib Software (OTCPK:RSTAY), Exa Corporation (EXA), CAE Inc. (CAE).

My search for simulation stocks introduced me to industries that I did not know existed such as digital twin technology and medical animation. In this article I will add new stocks to the portfolio, provide an update on the fund performance, provide an update on the individual stocks in the fund, and list additional publicly traded simulation stocks that I will not be adding to the portfolio. These excluded stocks are not listed on a U.S. exchange and are intended to offer investors every available simulation play for their consideration.

Additions to the Simulation Fund

Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY) I failed to add DASTY to the original folio because I misunderstood the company. Yes, it is diverse but its products are focused on simulation and modeling. This is the leading company in the biosimulation industry. The stock trades at high multiples, but EPS growth over the last five years has been about 25% almost equivalent to dividend growth to support the multiples. I am adding DASTY to the fund at this time.

Computer Modeling Group (OTC:CMDXF) provides simulation services to oil and gas companies. I am going to keep this stock on the sidelines for now and consider adding to the fund at a later date.

Fund Performance

The fund gained 15% in the six months since inception.

Update on Fund Components

ANSS has appreciated by 14% since being added to the fund. This is a solid company with a proven track record and the market share leader in the simulation field. The company has grown by expanding its product offerings as well as by acquisition. The stock was recently added to the S & P 500.

Historically, ANSS trades at higher multiples than its peer group. It currently trades at a PE in the low 40s as opposed to its historic average PE in the low 30s and a peer group average PE of 22. The stock price was dead calm for over a year until it started its current uptrend in Dec. last year. With the stock trading at high multiples, it's a good idea to wait for a better entry point to start a position.

SLP is up an amazing 47% in the six month history of the fund, despite a February article from Streetinsider.com citing 11 reasons to short the stock. Like ANSS, this stock trades at high multiples, has a history of organic growth, product expansion and growth by acquisition. Both companies have at least five year double digit growth in revenue and profits and zero debt. SLP pays a dividend just short of 1.5% offering growth and income.

The company provides simulation and modeling software and competes in a fragmented sector dominated by smaller public companies that are undergoing acquisition by larger players. Despite the high multiples that it carries, SLP is a compelling takeover candidate. Their highly educated staff is difficult to emulate and provides a barrier to entry for competitors other than by takeover.

GVP has declined 8% since we began the fund but it is up almost 300% looking over the last two years. GVP serves the power industry, primarily the nuclear industry with simulation software and training programs. The nuclear industry was negatively affected by the Fukushima accident in Japan in 2011. The company is undergoing a transformation which has resulted in seven consecutive quarters of positive cash flow. The stock price has been consolidating as 2016 earnings, revenues and overall financial data was lower than for the previous year. The first quarter of 2017 showed improvement over 2016. The company is aiming to capture increased dependence on nuclear energy due to high pollution in Europe and Asia as well as increased safety requirements since the Fukushima incident.

RSTAY is up 27%. The company offers simulation software solutions to the construction industry and is undergoing a successful transformation as evidenced by the best numbers in the company's history for fiscal year 2016. The transformation included establishing partnerships, global expansion and modifying their software to make it more user friendly as explained in this SA article by Cobiaman and further details as provided in the company's investor website.

EXA has gained 18% while in the fund. The company provides fluid flow, heat transfer, and acoustic simulation solutions predominantly to the ground transportation market. The company has focused on making key partnership agreements such as with Denso in the automotive industry and more recently with BP (BP) in the oil and gas industry. The company has switched over almost completely to a recurring revenue model. There is heavy hedge fund and institutional interest eyeing EXA as a buyout candidate. In the meantime, the company has been cash flow positive for three of the last four years and for the last two years. Management has been very good about meeting or exceeding guidance.

CAE has appreciated 29% since the fund was started. The company provides full-flight simulators and training/services for the civilian and defense aviation markets. CAE has market share leadership in the civilian aviation equipment market and has been gaining market share in military aviation training as well as civilian aviation training and health care simulation. The aviation simulation market is more mature than the health care segment, where opportunities for growth may be more prevalent. The health care simulation division at CAE provides a very small portion of revenues and earnings but has potential to grow while the company expands its footprint in the civilian and defense aviation markets.

Stocks in the Simulation Industry Not Traded in a U.S. Exchange

Adacel Technologies is listed in Australia.

Rocktool is listed in France.

ESI Group is listed in France.

Conclusion

Simulation has barely penetrated its addressable market. There are few publicly traded opportunities to capitalize on the growth opportunities in this market.

