Cielo - Aiming For The Skies

It is a market leader with more than 50% of the market share and has grown its top line at a CAGR of 21% in the last six years.

In the past, Brazil featured consistently amongst the most prominent emerging markets (BRICS) as its GDP grew over 3% each year from 1998 to 2008. However, the recent events have cast a giant shadow over its future potential in the minds of international investors. In 2015, a corruption scandal in Petrobras, the government-run oil company exploded in the media. In 2016, President Dilma Rouseff was impeached and forced to leave the office.

Recently, Lula da Silva, a former President and a very popular leader was convicted of corruption charges and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison. With the corruption allegation surfacing against the current president, Michel Temer, the stock market, Bovespa, plunged 10% in a day and trading was halted for 30 minutes in May this year. With so much political turmoil in the country, the economy is bound to suffer. Brazil experienced a contraction in GDP for two consecutive years and the unemployment rate has skyrocketed in teens.

Just like all that glitters isn’t gold, everything that appears dull isn’t always bleak. Brazil’s demographics offer tremendous growth potential with almost 60% of its 210 million population in the working age group. Brazil has a literacy rate of 99% in youth and 93% overall. With nearly 140 million internet users, Brazil is the largest internet market in Latin America. Currently, mobile phone internet penetration is around 40%, which is forecast to increase above 50% in the next five years.

Despite a recession in the overall economy, Brazil’s e-commerce sales are growing in double digits and are likely to double in the next five years.

The rapid adoption of e-commerce has given a fillip to payments companies as credit cards are by far the most preferred payment methods as shown below.

The financial transactions through cards in Brazilian Real terms have grown by over four times in the last decade.

Cielo S.A.

Cielo S.A. (OTCQX:CIOXY) was incorporated in 1995 when a few financial institutions came together to launch a company for managing the credit and debit card business in Brazil. Visa International was one of the partners and as the business was created mainly to proliferate the Visa network in the country, the business was initially named as ‘Visanet’.

In 2009, the company held the largest IPO in Brazil’s history worth R$8.4 billion (US$3.8 billion) and later changed the name of the company to ‘Cielo’. Following a change in regulation enforced by the Brazilian government, Cielo was forced to process payments of other card companies, including the likes of its primary competitor MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and other players like Amex, Diners Club, etc.

Today, Cielo is a leading payment software and related services provider to large credit and debit card issuers and private-label card issuers, including retailers, supermarkets and gas stations. In addition to the traditional payment services, the company has also demonstrated a track record of offering innovative solutions in complementary segments like prepaid mobile top-ups, electronic vouchers and toll payments. Its new offerings, Cielo LIO and Cielo Farol that provide business analytics and other support features in the device itself, are an endeavor to become a technology and services company for its merchants.

Cielo is the biggest merchant acquirer and payment processor in Brazil. In 2016, it captured 9.3% of Brazilian GDP through its network. Given the growth rate it has demonstrated in the past, it is highly likely that it would capture an even higher share of the Brazilian GDP going ahead as more users switch from the traditional cash and boletos to cards and digital payments. The company is backed by Banco Do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY), the second largest Brazilian bank by assets and the oldest active bank in Brazil, and Banco Bradesco (BBD), a leading financial institution in Brazil, that owns a combined stake of 57.3% in the company.

Since 2010, Cielo’s revenues have grown by over three times and profits have doubled despite the economic slowdown in the economy. Earlier, it used to enjoy an enviable 46% net profit margin in the business, which attracted fierce competitive forces. Even in 2016, it still enjoys a net profit margin of 33% resulting in a return on equity (ROE) of 51%.

Despite stiff competitive pressures from Santander (NYSE:SAN), which has gained a considerable market share in the last two years, Cielo still enjoys a dominant 52.6% market share and hasn’t yielded any share to Santander like its primary rival Rede has.

The competitive pressures in the industry are putting downward pressures on the merchant discount rates (MDR - is the rate charged to merchant by banks for providing card processing service). A lower MDR is beneficial for merchants as it implies lower costs for them, which has helped Cielo install almost 2 million POS terminals across the country and increase the volume of transactions over the years.

A recent Goldman Sachs report titled ‘Fintech Brazil’s Moment’ highlighted that Brazil is experiencing a wave of growth in fintech that will most likely eat the market share of legacy financial institutions. It highlighted payments as one of the most promising segments. The change appears obvious. Traditionally, Boleto Bancário is a popular payment solution in Brazil, especially amongst Brazilians who do not have bank accounts. It is a unique payment solution system developed by financial institutions to cater to the unbanked, cash-loving Brazilians.

However, as we observed in the pie-chart above, for the e-commerce sales, Boleto Bancário was only preferred in less than 20% of the transactions. As more merchants adopt POS terminals and with growing mobile internet users and online sales, I believe the usage of Boleto Bancário will further decline. There will be new forms of online payments that will emerge but the usage of cards will also increase as the economy integrates in the digital world. Since the IPO, Cielo has been positioning itself to capture the fintech revolution in the country by innovating in-house, acquiring startups and collaborating with other players.

Just like Visa (V) and MasterCard has handsomely outperformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and the S&P 500 index over the years, Cielo too has outperformed the Brazilian index, Bovespa, over the years as shown below.

The icing on the cake is “Under the company’s bylaws, shareholders are entitled to a mandatory minimum dividend of 30% of the profits earned.” Irrespective of the volatility in the market, investors are most likely to enjoy their continuous stream of dividends.

Risk Factors

Brazil is going through difficult times at the moment. According to a recent survey, only 26% of Brazilians trust their government, which is amongst the lowest in OECD countries. Although the Brazilian Real has appreciated against the US Dollar in the last couple of years, it has historically depreciated against the greenback over the years. For long-term investors, it is likely that the currency will depreciate given the inflation differential between Brazil and the United States. The high unemployment rate in Brazil could turn into a social unrest, leading to a further slump in the economy. The quarterly numbers highlighted a sequential decline in transactions, revenues and profits. This trend could continue for a while as the economy recovers from the recession.

Having said that, every crisis offers a new opportunity and I believe, Cielo offers one such opportunity from the Brazilian crisis for long-term investors.

