Value in TAP

Solid fundamentals, recognizable brands and cost saving synergies should help this company pay down debt and raise their dividend payments in the future.

Molson Coors is paying down debt from acquisitions, and has a P/E below 10, which should interest Value Investors.

Overview and background information

Molson Coors (TAP) appears to be an excellent value play at the current trailing P/E of 9.41, and forward P/E of 13.18. This Company is in a profitable business that sells addictive, consumable products which result in repeat customers. The portfolio for TAP consists of multiple brands that are growing, but also is the owner of some brands that are shrinking in sales volume.

The Molson Coors Brewing Company is a multinational brewing company, created by the merger of Molson of Canada, Coors in the United States, and assets of SABMiller divested after their Merger with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). Along with the brands found below TAP will be distributing SOL beer in the United States, and a deal is being established to allow the distribution rights of Spiked Arnold Palmer Iced Tea- which should be a high growth area for Molson Coors.

Brands owned by Molson Coors (From MCBC Company Slide)

Revenue is growing at 89.42% for this company, and Earnings growth is at 311.40%. This growth lets investors know that this Company is able to pay down debt. Once this debt is minimized they should start to raise the dividend payment above the 5.08% - current 5 Year growth rate. Current Payout Ratio now 17.71% which leaves a lot of room for growth once TAP has completed paying down the current debt.

Where EBITDA revenue is currently coming from (From MCBC Company Slide)

Cannabis Challenge

TAP faces a possible decline in demand for the products they create. The trend toward Cannabis acceptance could result in declining beer sales. Forbes states that “A new report from Cannabiz Consumer Group (C2G) predicts that the beer industry could lose more than $2 billion in retail sales due to legal marijuana.” But this article also refers to Beer receipts for state taxes received by the state of Colorado increasing 4.5%, which tells me that Cannabis effect on Beer is still speculative – because not much data exists in states that implemented recreation Cannabis.

The “Craft” Conundrum

Other reports of beer volumes declining in states where Cannabis has been legalized point out the trend will hurt the big producers harder than “Craft” Brewers. Critics also point out that “Craft” beer sales in general will be a huge challenge to Companies like Molson Coors. This is hard to project because it is a challenge to even define "Craft Beer". Below is the Official definition from the Craft Brewers Association. The 2015 Sales of Craft Beers only totaled 12% Market Share for the entire U.S. Beer industry. I believe many people would not know the difference between true “Craft” beer and brands owned and produced by Molson Coors- such as Terrapin, and Blue Moon, so the "Craft" competition can be overcome.

Definition of Craft Beer - (taken from the Brewers Association)

Amazon Factor

If Amazon (AMZN) announces plans to stock alcohol when they take ownership of Whole Foods (WFM) stores, pricing margins could be affected at Big Breweries like Molson Coors. This happened to food distributors who saw their stock prices affected by the announcement of WFM buyout based on speculation of profit margins decreasing.

Conclusion

With all the challenges facing this Company I still bought shares today. I believe in 10 years Molson Coors will be able to pay off their current debt, and innovate into new markets with products like Spiked Arnold Palmer Iced Tea. Both, Coors, and Molson had over 100 years before they merged- so it helped my decision knowing that Management should be investor friendly. The decision to buy the stock today was based mostly on the relative cheapness compared to other stocks on my watch list. There are other companies I like better- but this is the best stock I am seeing at the current market price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP, BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.