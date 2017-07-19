The Summer Euro-Dollar

Debt is to be bundled into asset backed securities, and the Euro becomes 'irrevocable'

The euro-dollar pair may be declining from a recent high, but still appears to be in the middle of an incomplete rising bull leg.

The euro is showing some short term weakness against the dollar. The COT chart appears to be turning down, but as trading nears the technical resistance of the highs of 2016 this is to be expected. However with the consolidation built between November and May, it's going to take some poor news to force the euro Dollar much below 1.09. Also, opinions may have adjusted since the 'lower low' was created in December. Brussels has announced changes to policy, Macron is supporting an 'ever closer together' EU, and Draghi has stated that participation in the euro is no longer optional and negotiable, it's irrevocable. All of this seeks to underpin EU confidence in their currency.

A Euro Boost From A change In Policy

With the election of Macron, the EU is intending to move further towards integration. As reported in the Financial Times:

The debate over greater Eurozone integration has been given renewed impetus by the election in France of Emmanuel Macron, who has advocated a common Eurozone budget and central finance minister. Paris and Berlin have agreed to look jointly at reform options. According to the document, Brussels is also studying different options for how to directly tie EU funding to countries' willingness to follow sound economic policies. The paper raises the possibility of new euro area-wide funds that could be tapped by countries in times of need, including a European Investment Protection Scheme, a European Unemployment Reinsurance Scheme and a so-called Rainy Day Fund.

Brussels has called for sovereign debt from across the Eurozone, to be bundled into asset backed securities , which would consolidate the debt of different countries into a new asset. The aim is to boost demand for debt issued by governments from weaker economies, and encourage banks to diversify their portfolios to manage risk. It would also sidestep the common Eurobond controversy, (which would effectively require northern EU countries, to take on the debt of the weaker economies in the south).

Macron is also concerned that if the EU doesn't get Brexit right, Paris and Frankfurt could suffer loss of business on their trading platforms as companies leave to continue to use London to access the rest of the world.

Il a réclamé sur ce sujet « une articulation avec l'accès des Britanniques à nos marchés financiers dans le cadre du Brexit » car « sinon, si toutes vos entreprises peuvent aller opérer depuis Londres, qui se lancera dans le dumping fiscal, avec les mêmes droits qu'à Paris ou à Francfort, elles vont toutes partir

He wants to more or less maintain the status quo post-Brexit, implying that some sort of taxation and trading deal with the UK is necessary.

Brexit

George Soros suggests the U.K. may never leave the European Union if the bloc reforms itself while Brexit negotiations are taking place.

The divorce will be a long process taking as long as five years. Five years are a very long time in politics, especially in revolutionary times like the present". The European Union could transform itself into an organization that other countries like Britain would want to join. If that happened, the two sides may want to be reunited even before the divorced was completed," Soros said. The EU should capitalize on the momentum from election victories for pro-European candidates in The Netherlands and France, and the likelihood of a repeat in Germany in September. It can use this to push through long-delayed overhauls, shore up support for the bloc, boost economic growth and overcome the "biggest threat" of all - a banking and migration crisis in Italy, he said.

However the EU has been of the opinion that lengthy delays to Brexit discussions are unwanted, and it must be widely recognized that even the opposition party in the UK is pro-Brexit, (just not against the free movement of people).

The EU Controls Short Selling Of the Euro Within the Eurozone

Martin Armstrong of Armstrong Economics takes the worst case scenario, pointing to the lower price low achieved in early 2016, which is outside the long term rising trend. The EU has banned short selling entirely, and will seek to control short selling even in the middle of a crisis. Shorting of the euro is being controlled within the Eurozone, and Banks can no longer trade the euro below certain agreed levels. Brussels cannot control shorting of the euro outside of the Eurozone, but currency trades would eventually involve EU clearing houses.

Source: Armstrong Economics - Euro

Martin Armstrong has commented on the European Commission's intention to seize control of the euro:

I reported previously that the European Commission is seeking to take the clearing of the euro derivative transactions from London and move them to Paris... About 90%+ of all euro derivatives transactions are settled via clearing houses in London such as LCH.Clearnet... Keep in mind that the European Commission has already outlawed naked short-selling of the sovereign debt and European shares. The ECB is now focusing on clearing houses of financial products to control any emergency they see against the euro.

EU Productivity & Inflation

Despite immigration problems, EU productivity has been holding a common rising pattern since 2010, and one which created a new high in January 2017. Combined EU productivity is currently higher than in 2008. EU inflation is currently higher than the late 1990's, just sliding back from a recent peak at 2%.

Source: Trading Economics.com

Euro COT

COT positions for the euro are interesting. On the high of November 2016, dealers were at their most bullish, and they've been going increasingly short since. However, in June (and with news) that plateaued, and only small specs (other) appear to be currently bearish.



Source: Barchart.com

Stock Charts

Weekly

Since the 2017 low, the euro dollar has been trading more bullishly than the previous two rises. In each instance previously, the RSI reached an overbought level with a price high, which then descended in price, despite further 'overbought' rises being achieved by the oscillator.

The rise from the 2017 low however illustrates different trading behavior. The same wave length as the previous two rises was achieved in May, and the market has risen higher since. Each bounce higher on the RSI, has met with higher rather than lower prices. Then breaking and trading over the 50ma and then the 200ma on the weekly chart in April, which traders will consider bullish behavior.

Despite the 'bearish' new price low being achieved in early 2017, the MACD indicates a low in November, based on rising bullish sentiment and volume. The market was actually testing the lows of April 2015 then. The break of that low was on lower volume (as illustrated by the MACD and RSI oscillators, which show a rise from November 2016). The difference between such price and volume differences is known as 'negative divergence', and is common at market tops and bottoms.

Euro - Gold

As an alternative currency in some European countries, euro-gold is showing some weakness. The ten year chart for gold converted into euro, is developing a pattern similar that of USD gold, with a lower second peak. This could develop into a bearish 'dome' pattern with lower highs and lower lows.

Investing in The Euro-Dollar

For those investors interested in the euro-dollar pair, but don't want to manage a Forex account, there are a variety of ETF which track the euro, and trade in the United States.

The most liquid is the FXE Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF which carries a 0.40% expense ratio. Expense ratio fees can mount up with regular trading.

Looking Forward

Despite Brexit, the news being circulated by the EU is positive, supported by Macron, who seems to be galvanizing the 'ever closer together' initiative, that would replicate the United States in Europe. Although the outcome for the euro appears improved, and productivity is even higher than 2008, it's quite possible that with any bad news, traders could encourage a testing of the new low created in early 2017, (or to a higher level). Traders should continue to be wary of downside risk. The banking situation in Italy is still of concern, and also immigration from outside the EU.

Short term the 50 moving average price level is acting as down side support, and in the event of that failing, the 200ma, which is close to the rising trend line (grey).

Prices near the 50 moving average, appear to be a bullish short term entry point, assuming a continuation of some recent weakness. The support of the 50 moving average needs to hold, for an attack at the 2015 high, (or the selling resistance level at 1.175). This appears to be the level at which there is most likely to be a correction of the entire 2017 wave series, which once confirmed should take many months to develop.

