Capgemini: Bulls Will Win This Battle

Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF), is trading horizontally, as bulls are battling bears. We believe that the bulls have a far better case to win.

It seems like Capgemini, the French IT giant, is going nowhere. The stock has been fading out in the last quarter. While returns are practically zero, average daily volatility is peaking at 1.24%. This is a great deal higher than a volatility of 0.94% in the first three months of this year. It seems like the bulls and bears are heading in two very different directions. Our opinion is that the bulls have a far better case than the bears, though.

Comparison of volatility in 2017 - Own calculations.

The bull case

The most reasonable argument bulls have, is a very strong financial growth. For the first quarter the company reported a firm growth, just like in the previous years. Capgemini started 2017 on very strong footing: revenue grew 2.8% at constant exchange rates. All operational business divisions except for other managed services increased their revenue. Especially Cloud services, which account for 32% of the company’s revenue, are very popular and grew 24% YoY. Cloud services are one of the fastest growing in the sector, and Capgemini has a reasonable market share. Given this growth continues, Capgemini will see a considerable growth increase in the future.

This strong revenue growth has been a recurring theme for Capgemini. Three years ago, revenue was still at €10.6 billion, while the company now expects revenue to grow above €12.5 billion in 2017. This is a growth of (probably) more than 18%. Our expectations are that Capgemini will probably achieve its revenue growth goal for 2017, given the company already attained 25.4% of 2016’s revenue.

Most investors know though, that a strong revenue alone is not enough. A healthy company also needs turn those revenues into profits. Luckily, Capgemini is an extraordinary performer in this division as well. In the last three years, the company could increase its operating margins by cutting costs and focusing on higher-margin segments. Currently the operating margin is at 11.5%, while in 2014 it was still at 9.2%.

A final argument for bulls to make is the Capgemini’s strong cashflow and liquidity. The total organic free cash flow in 2016 was at €1.07 billion, up 31% in comparison to 2015. The company’s total cash position was €1.8 billion, or about 15% of revenue. Meanwhile total debt is at €9 billion, resulting in a reasonable debt/equity of 1.26. The company’s strong cash position also allows the company to pay out a dividend of €1.55, yielding around 1.6%.

source: Capgemini annual report 2016

The bear case

One of the most obvious arguments for the bears to make is that the stock is overvalued. Many investors are currently taking profits in a company that has yielded them quite some return in the years past. Over the last 5 years, Capgemini stock increased 253% with an average yearly return of 50.6%. This is a higher average than the CAC40 index (index of 40 largest French blue chips), which has an average return of only 12.78%. It is only reasonable that investors would want to take some profits or decrease positions in Capgemini.

Secondly, there is a case to be made for the looming Brexit and the consequential fallback in the United Kingdom. Currently the UK makes up for 16% of Capgemini’s revenue, but this could decrease as a consequence of new trade agreements that will have to be made with an independent Britain. The eventual brexit could also have consequences for Capgemini’s other European divisions, which all have agreements with Britain. In total, all European divisions make up for 62% of Capgemini’s revenue.

Source: Capgemini annual report 2016

And indeed, it seems like things are heading south for Capgemini’s business unit in the UK. In Q1 2017, the unit was the only one that fell back, with a quite severe -17.1%. Of course, most of this decrease was the consequence of the depreciation of the pound sterling against the euro. At constant exchange rates, however, the decrease still was -7.6%. This was the result of an anticipated decline in the public sector. Capgemini did say in its Q1 earnings report that the private sector remained healthy. Also the rest of the European countries did grow in the first quarter.

Conclusion

Perhaps all the bulls are on holiday and bears are taking advantage of the situation to sell. We don’t know why exactly the stock is going nowhere, but we do believe that Capgemini is a good stock that will soon pick up its pace again. In our eyes, bulls have a far stronger case than bears. The company is a strong performer, has a decent dividend and is financially stable. We therefore believe that Capgemini is a good position for the long-term investor. The battle between both sides might continue in the short term, but the upward trend will probably continue in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.