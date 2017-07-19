IBM: DGI Opportunity

With the core business growth, share price declines, reduced float, and increased dividend over the past quarter, Dividend Growth Investors have an opportunity to get far more for their money than they did a few months ago.

A 46.1% payout ratio supported by a long record of share buybacks and dividend increases leaves plenty of room for IBM to grow its nearly 4% dividend yield.

With strong profits and growth in the core businesses, IBM should continue generating large amounts of cash for many years to come.

In my previous article, I pointed out that while IBM (IBM) (~$170 per share at the time) was (and still is) considerably overvalued for value investors seeking a significant margin of safety, its impending Dividend Aristocrat status makes it an interesting option for Dividend Growth Investors. After yesterday's earnings report, IBM's ~4% yield looks especially appetizing for those looking for growing income investments.

Despite extending its revenue losing streak to 21 quarters, the company did report some bright spots: its core "strategic imperatives" businesses grew a healthy 11% over the past year and are now 43% of total revenues. The company raised profit guidance from $13.68 EPS to $13.80 EPS and continued using its strong free cash flow generation to grow dividends and buyback shares:

In the last six months, we've returned $5.5 billion to shareholders, including $2.7 billion in dividends. In April, we again raised our dividend and with that we've more than doubled our dividends since 2010. In the first half we bought back over 60 million shares and we ended June with 932 million shares outstanding and $2.4 billion remaining in our buyback authorization.

As the chart below illustrates, IBM has reduced float by over one-third over the past decade while nearly quadrupling its dividend. With its growing strategic businesses, cash-generating abilities, low P/E ratio, aggressive share buyback program, and $12.3B cash pile, the company seems primed to continue this pattern of reducing float and growing the dividend.

IBM data by YCharts

Even more, IBM's record of consistent commitment to dividend payments has been phenomenal: it has been growing dividends per share quarterly since the 1990s and has made dividend payments for over a century.

IBM Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While many dividend investors would love to own IBM's current moat and history protected 4% yield, its low 46.1% payout ratio should really catch their attention. Moving forward based on conservative historical trends, if the company grows the dividend by ~10% per year and EPS grow an average rate of 4.5% (supported by ~2.5% annually in share repurchases) over the next decade, investors who buy today will enjoy a dividend of nearly 250% today's (10% at current prices) with a supportable payout ratio slightly north of 75%. By way of comparison, McDonald's (MCD) has a payout ratio of ~65%, yet yields less than 2.5%. AT&T (T), commonly written up on Seeking Alpha for its dividend prowess, has a payout ratio of 95%, while not even yielding 5.5%.

Investor Takeaway:

With the core business growth, share price declines, reduced float, and increased dividend over the past quarter, Dividend Growth Investors have an opportunity to get far more for their money than they did a few months ago. While IBM's lengthy revenue losing streak is certainly troubling for investors targeting growth and value, its core businesses continue to grow at a double digit pace and the company's profits remain strong. With plenty of cash on hand, a low payout ratio, a robust repurchase program, and a high dividend yield, the numbers point to IBM emerging over the next decade as a premier option for investors seeking consistent income growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.