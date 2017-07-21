When Divorce Becomes Inevitable: Preserve Capital And Grow Income

We’re not insane (I think), so we’ll discuss a trade gone badly and how we moved on from it. We've turned it into a story to tell the grandkids someday.

If we keep repeating the same action (non-action) in the face of repetitive negative outcomes expecting a different result, well, that’s the definition of insanity.

Did You Get A Pre-Nup?

Sometimes, things just don’t turn out the way you planned. When you first marry your sweetheart, you’re head over heels in love. The infatuation grows and develops into a more solid relationship. You make plans for the future. Sometimes those plans come to fruition and you live happily ever after.

Unfortunately, for about half of marrying couples today, things don’t work out as planned. You might try to work things out, even go for couples’ counseling. Even with effort, often deep-seated conflicts cannot be reconciled and divorce becomes inevitable.

As regards investing in the stock market, we should never marry our stocks. This is simply because, as in life and in marriage, sometimes plans go astray, sometimes differences develop, companies don’t live up to our expectations and divorce becomes inevitable.

If we don’t allow ourselves to become married to our stocks, the eventual break-up, the selling of those disappointing shares, becomes that much easier.

What A Difference A Month Makes!

Loyal readers may recall we made the decision on June 14, 2017 to cut our ties to our investment in Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS). The company was not performing as we had expected when we first made our decision to invest (not a marriage, just a flirtation).

I discussed the trade at length in “You Gotta Know When To Fold’em, Know When To Walk Away.”

The earnings report for Q4 2017 came out on June 19, five days after we made the decision to part company with this company. Shares have been losing value ever since.

Highlights From The Earnings Report

Summary numbers: Revenues of USD 17.31 million, Net Earnings of USD 1.61 million.

Gross margins widened from 27.47% to 28.83% compared to the same period last year, operating (EBITDA) margins now 17.08% from 16.10%.

Year-on-year change in operating cash flow of -204.97% is about the same as the change in earnings, likely no significant movement in accruals or reserves.

Earnings decline largely a result of non-operational activity, pretax margins improved from 14.37% to 15.37%.

The table below shows the preliminary results and recent trends for key metrics such as revenues and net income growth:

Revenues And Earnings Summary

Revenues History

Earnings History

As you can see, the trajectory for both revenues and earnings are not going in the right direction. Sometimes, you gotta know when to fold’em, know when to walk away.

I made the decision that rather than sit around hoping for improvement it would be better for our investment health to sell our 1000 shares, lick our wounds and take a very small loss. Over the period we owned these shares, we collected three regular dividends and one very large, special dividend paid by the company right after our purchase. This allowed us to move on to greener pastures and consider other options for our investment dollars, recognizing a very small, insignificant loss.

Our Interpretation Of The Numbers

Lipstick, rouge, and perfume. Oh, so pretty. No matter how much they try to sugar coat it, it's not good news.

Ever notice that a company will always try to put the best face on news, no matter how bad it might be?

Earnings came in at $.16 per share, $.02 lower than last year's comparable period. This was an earnings reduction of 11% compared to last year.

Revenues came in $3.55 million less than last year's comparable quarter. This amounted to a whopping 31% fall from last year's $21 million in revenues.

The CEO tried to put the best face on this by informing us that they had expected a better recovery from the Christmas season Black Friday from last year and the current period both of which were disappointing. However, their expectations were not met.

He then went on to say that though earnings and revenues were down, their gross profit margin had increased. So, that was the good news. But if the company keeps expanding its profit margin on a decreasing revenue base, it won't help too much if sales continue to fall through the floor as they did this past quarter.

Stock Swapping, For Fun And Profit

I've written previously of the benefits of swapping one equity with a lower current yield for a new equity with a higher current yield to boost income. Over 37,600 SA readers enjoyed "Sell Your Triple Crown Winner" and over 220 shared their thoughts on this strategy. Feel free to read it and add your two cents to the comment section.

With Fundamental Change Comes Reevaluation

Our investment principles call for reexamination of a position if fundamentals change. With CRWS, we became aware of a very significant change, different from our expectations for the company.

We bought the stock on December 13, 2016, with the presumption that Christmas sales would help the company turn around. Christmas sales came in light. The most recent quarter was worse.

Our purchase price for CRWS was at $8.36 per share. We bought it right before the ex-dividend date to capture a special dividend of $.40 per share. In addition, in the intervening months, we received two additional regular dividends of $.08 per share.

On 2,000 shares in our personal portfolio, we paid:

2,000 X $8.36 =$16,720.00

All dividends received = $1,280.00 (including dividend received on the ex-div. date of June 14 when sold)

Sold 2,000 shares @ $7.50 p/share = $15,000

Dividends received $1,280.00 + $15,000 sales proceeds = $16,280.00

Reconciliation:

$16,280.00 (proceeds of sale + dividends) - $16,720.00 cost of position = -$440.00

We notified our subscribers by email and instant text and sold our shares in pre-market trade on June 14th.

We had incurred a small personal loss of $440 on this position, just 2.63%.

Subscribers who held 1,000 shares incurred a loss of just $220.

It was determined that it was better to cut our losses short on this position rather than risk further deterioration to our capital position and risk a future cut to the dividend.

Shortly after regular hours trade began, the price was slashed to $7.05, down more than 11% from the previous day's close and making a new 52-week low. By this measure, we saved subscribers and ourselves an additional loss of 7% of capital and preserved greater capital for reinvestment in a more reliable name.

At the current price of $5.40 and an annual dividend of $.32, the current yield is 5.92%. At the price we paid of $8.36, the current yield we received was just 3.83%. For our 2,000 shares, the annual income derived was slated to be $640.00. Subscribers would receive $320 of regular annual dividends going forward on their 1000 position.

An article was subsequently published explaining our analysis of the situation. We sold our full holding of 1000 shares for $7.50 per share and never looked back, till now.

Swaps Can Turn Out Even Better Than Expected

As I write this, I’m taking a long, hard look back. For current Crown Crafts shareholders, it’s not a pretty picture. For us, it confirms my thesis.

Shares are changing hands at $5.40 per share. That is fully $2.10 less per share than what investors paid us to relieve us of our (minimal) pain, just one month ago. Shares have given up an additional 28% since we disposed of them, just one month ago.

Perhaps they’ve gotten caught up in the retailer maelstrom wrought by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) extending its tentacles further into retail with their proposed acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) as discussed in this article, and the debacle suffered by major retailers like Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) threatened by Amazon’s continued onslaught in the apparel lines that Target holds so dear. We delved into this situation in “Target’s New Brands Makeover.”

Because we sold at that price, we now have $2100.00 more dollars in our pockets:

1000 X $2.10 = $2100.00 capital preserved

Strategy Session

Recently, we discussed a new investment just made for our personal portfolio, and the public traded Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, as well as the subscriber portfolio. We bought shares in Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM) to boost income and help harden our portfolio against the next market crash.

You can read more about that new position, analysis, and strategy in "Fortify Your Portfolio Against The Next Crash."

As I write this, our new position in IRM has increased from our purchase price of $33.10 to $34.76 for a gain of 5.02%. Doing that trade, we captured the $.55 quarterly dividend because we bought shares right before the ex-dividend date. This added another 1.66% to our gain, for total return of 6.68% in just a month’s time.

So, while CRWS continued to lose market value to the tune of 28% from the date we sold, IRM has gained 5.02% in market value and already rewarded us with $550.00 of dividend income.

Instead of this:

1000 X -$2.10 = -$2100.00 additional possible loss

We got this:

500 IRM $17,380.00 current value - $16,550.00 = $830 capital gain

And this:

$830.00 Capital appreciation + $275.00 dividend = $1105.00

Which would you choose, clinging to a deepening loss with a continually struggling infant clothing manufacturer going head to head with the big Amazon Kahuna, or a shining star in the records and digital storage business in the forefront in their field. IRM is on the precipice of strong, continued growth and continuing dividend growth for its shareholders.

Wanting to examine the possible scenarios for re-deployment into additional shares of IRM, I can turn to the Real Time Portfolio Tracker to assist me.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

As discussed in the earlier article, I'd been monitoring IRM for many months. We did not make our purchase at earlier high prices of $41.50 per share. Investors who bought 500 shares at that price paid $20,750.00 for their stake in the company.

The blue rectangle highlights the fact that our 500 share position in IRM cost us only $16,550.00, saving us a considerable amount of capital; total saved was $4200.00, or 20.24%.

Instead of capturing a yield of just 4.67% like the early investors, we were able to obtain a 6.65% yield on our starting position, circled in yellow. That’s more than 42% more income than earlier investors settled for.

While this is a good starting point for us, we believe we can do even better on our next purchase in IRM.

Interest Rate Impact

REITs, a class of stock that IRM belongs to, react in lockstep to interest rate movements. Last week, as interest rates on the ten-year Treasury bond were spiking higher, from a low of 2.14% to a high of 2.40%, most REITs were trading downward in price.

Because Janet Yellen, the Fed Chair promised in last week’s congressional testimony to keep interest rate rises on an even keel, slow but steady, we can expect at least some measure of negative impact, once again, on most REIT prices.

We’ve targeted a price of $32 per share for our next slug, which will give us a much enhanced yield of 6.88% (red arrow).

We can succeed in our mission to build and grow income for retirement by increasing dividend yields and income on the order of 42% as demonstrated earlier. You can read more on how this is done in my recent article "Waste Not, Want Not."

Had those earlier investors not overpaid for their positions and exercised patience with us, perhaps they would have saved themselves that capital loss of $3380.00. They would also have more money to invest at cheaper prices today and bought even larger amounts of shares if they chose.

By adding IRM to the portfolio, we have further diversified our holdings, continued to balance income, grown portfolio income by almost 2% from last month, and fortified it further with a solid dividend grower.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc.

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.30% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,034.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income rather than daily price changes in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Portfolio Close, 7/17/17

Your Takeaway

Whenever we embark on a new path, we are filled with great expectations. This is extant in all aspects of our daily lives, including when we make investments in the stock market.

Sometimes things just don’t work out as planned. When this occurs, it is incumbent upon us to make course corrections, to be adaptable. Finding new homes for our preserved capital must become part and parcel of every investor’s playbook lest they be swallowed up in a downward swirl and the investment becomes dead money.

We have demonstrated a method that made us whole very quickly and promised higher, more reliable income, to boot.

