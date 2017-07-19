Skyworks Q3 Earnings Loom

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) will be undervalued by 15% after meeting Q3 earnings guidance. Even though the stock price has increased 60% over the past year there is still plenty of room to grow.

Q3 earnings will be reported on July 20 at 5:00 PM ET. Guidance is set at $1.52 a share and when met EPS will be $6.05 for the last four quarters. While the resulting P/E of 17.16 seems reasonable, it is low compared to historical valuations and the broader industry. The global semiconductor industry’s median P/E is 22.85 while Skyworks' median is 20.48. At P/E 20 the stock price is $121 compared to $103.83 as of market close on 7-18-17.

Very Reliable Guidance

How can I be so sure that Skyworks will meet guidance? Because they have met or exceeded company guidance every single quarter over the last 10 years with only a single exception. Guidance for Q1 2009 was $.23 while actual EPS was $.17. They can’t be blamed for this miss which was the result of the 2008 meltdown and subsequent recession. Excluding Q1 2009 they have met or exceeded guidance 100% of the time since the start of 2007.

Past P/E Ratio

Skyworks' P/E ratio varies widely but generally returns to 20. A stock's P/E should be backed by earnings growth, and Q3 2017 EPS will be 22% higher than Q3 2016. However it must be noted that although EPS has grown 52.9% on average over the last 3 years, 2017 is on track to beat 2016 by only 12%. While this may contradict a P/E of 20, Skyworks is set to take advantage of emerging markets and new products to continue growth in 2018 and beyond.

Expectations for Q4

Q4 guidance will be released with Q3 earnings. While Skyworks does not meet consensus estimates as often as guidance, they do have a good track record. Estimates range from $1.66 to $1.81 with a mean of $1.73. This results in an EPS of $6.24-$6.39 for 2017 and a price of $124-$128 for the year at P/E ratio 20. The picture for the year will be clearer on the 20th when Skyworks releases guidance for the last quarter of FY 2017.

Conclusion

Skyworks will meet or exceed earnings guidance for Q3 2017. While the stock price will likely not continue its meteoric rise of the last year, it will be undervalued by 15%. Earnings have slowed in 2017 but tremendous growth opportunities remain as Skyworks taps into emerging markets and continues to expand its customer base. They have aggressively expanded business to over 2000 customers and 2500 components, proving themselves resilient in a competitive industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.