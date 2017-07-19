Valeant Pharmaceuticals: Becoming A Better Buy?

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is certainly making progress on its restructuring plan, but I suggest a wait and see approach at the moment. The reasons behind this approach are a rise in stock price of more than 104% since mid-April and a high leverage. The company has been making an effort to bring down its leverage but it still remains over 7x. In my opinion, the positive effects of debt reduction in the last few months have already been priced in and investors should now wait and see how the management progresses on the restructuring plan. The table below explains the trend in the company’s margins and credit metrics.

Data sourced from SEC filings

Gross margin has remained strong at over 72%. The impact from asset sales is likely to be minimal on margins. I have adjusted operating margin for impairments and restructuring expenses. If we include these expenses then the operating margin will come down further. However, as these are all non-recurring expenses, I have adjusted the operating margin for these expenses. In the last two years, net margin has entered the red and 2016 net margin figures are alarming. In the last three years, interest expense has more than doubled, which is a key reason for bringing the net margin in the red. A focus on debt reduction should bring this expense down and give some relief to net margin.

Credit metrics are showing a consistently rising trend. Debt shot up in 2015 and almost doubled the leverage ratio. The ratio is now over 7x, which is extremely high. This has resulted in B3 credit rating and a negative outlook. While the asset sales and some excess cash has allowed the company to reduce the debt, it will take some time for these ratios to come down. Keep in mind that even after these asset sales, Valeant will maintain scale and healthy margins. Excess cash will be diverted towards debt reduction. Product diversity and the commitment to reduce leverage also goes in favor of the stock as a long-term investment. However, current price looks to have absorbed all the positives coming from debt reduction. Its partnerships with strong brands such as Bausch & Lomb give it an advantage and will allow the company to maintain its margins. A negative for the company is patent expirations that will affect its pricing capabilities and also increase competition.

If the erosion in pricing power becomes severe then the company might face a downgrade from the credit rating agencies as it will push the leverage higher due to the decline in EBITDA. EBITDA is not under any severe threat in the short-term. However, patent expiration should be kept in mind. Valeant has been wise in terms of debt management. It is always a good idea to get rid of near-term maturities to reduce the cash outflows in the short-term. In addition to this, secured debt should be targeted for reduction as it will free up some collateral which can then be used for future borrowings. New borrowings are normally used to prolong the debt maturity profile as newly raised capital is diverted towards redemption of already issued notes. Valeant is following these strategies and it has improved its debt maturity profile. The image below shows the progress the company has made in the last few months.

Source: 10-Q

Revolving credit facility had $875 million outstanding and was maturing in 2018, according to the full year report. However, in the first quarter, the management paid this facility and borrowed $525 million in another facility that matures in April 2020. This move alone has pushed the maturity profile back by two years. Five term loan facilities were maturing from October 2018 to August 2020. These facilities had more than $6 billion outstanding at the end of the last year. At present, there is no debt outstanding on these facilities. However, Term loan maturing in 2022 has gone up by more than $3 billion (this facility has also been reduced by more than $800 million since the end of the quarter), in addition to the two separate secured notes ($3.25 billion combined) that expire in 2022 and 2024. This again shows that new debt has been issued in order to take care of the near-term maturities. If we look at the maturity profile alone, then the management has made considerable progress. 6.75% senior unsecured notes (maturing in 2018) have come down by $1.1 billion and only carried about $500 million at the end of the last quarter. Tender offer has already been made for redemption of these remaining notes.

After the completion of this tender offer, Valeant will have reduced debt by around $4.8 billion from the end of last quarter. Long-term debt will come down to $24 billion. It will have a positive effect on the leverage ratio. However, the impact might not be too deep due to the reduction in EBITDA as a result of these asset sales. The pressure of reducing debt has forced the company to sell some assets on the cheap. The sale of Obagi Medical Products is being done at 2.2x revenue and 6.3x EBITDA. The sale price is around 50% less than the purchase price.

The steps being taken by the management are good for the long-term health of the company and will make it an efficient business unit. Financial position and credit metrics will improve. However, investors might want to wait for a pull back as the stock has more than doubled in the last few months. Long-term prospects are looking good due to the restructuring efforts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.