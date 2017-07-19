Campbell Soup Company - Why Legacy Products Will Die A Slow Death

However, Campbell Soup's legacy products will continue to be a substantial focal point; this creates challenges for both the near and long term.

Source: Google Images

Review

I grew up in the 80s, so Campbell Soup (CPB) was a product that was in our household quite often. I remember coming home from basketball practice on weekends, and taking a can of tomato soup, adding a half-cup of milk and eating two grilled cheese sandwiches (butter on each side and likely a couple pieces of Velveeta cheese). For those concerned, my weekend basketball practice typically entailed eight or ten hours, so burning calories was not a problem.

However, today consumers are becoming more conscious about the health aspect of the food they purchase and consume. Over the past couple of decades, there has been an exponential increase in organic and natural food product manufacturers and retail sellers.

To this point, Campbell Soup announced earlier in the month that it would be acquiring Pacific Foods. The Fortune article was a good one because it gave a quick synopsis of the last five deals Campbell Soup had made. These included Bolthouse Farms, organic baby-food company Plum Organics, biscuit maker Kelsen, salsa and hummus producer Garden Fresh Gourmet, and now Pacific Foods.

As stated in the company’s press release, “Pacific Foods is a natural foods industry pioneer that has strong health and well-being and organic credentials, particularly with younger consumers.” Pacific Foods has nearly 30 years of experience in making organic broth and soup and other products such as plant-based beverages like almond milk.

Campbell Soup is paying $700 million for Pacific Foods, which generated $218 million in sales according to Moody’s. Moody’s viewed the deal as credit positive based upon expected net sales growth for Pacific Foods of 5 percent, and a 23-percent EBITDA margin. The expectation is that debt/EBITDA will rise to 2.7 times, slightly above the current ratio of 2.4

Prior to 2000, Campbell Soup had been a very strong brand witnessing substantial growth over the many decades of the company’s existence. The acquisitions over the past five years is an indication that a business-as-usual approach is not expected to reap similar rewards as times past.

At $218 million in net sales, Pacific Foods reflected 8 percent of Campbell Soup’s soup net sales as of 2016. The soup segment is the largest product category for the company reflecting 34 percent of total net sales, and 61 percent of the Americas Simple Meals and Beverages reportable segment in 2016.

Campbell Soup has attempted to develop various soup brands internally to market products to shifting consumer preferences. This has included organic and more recently, the Well Yes brand. A company like Pacific Brands brings decades of development and success, and newer and younger consumers. Campbell Soup’s objective is to further increase sales for this product through its marketing and distribution channels.

I have been intrigued by Campbell Soup for a little while, but had been turned off as the stock was near the $60 per share level. Today, it trades just below $52. On the most recent call, management stated that the soup product category had continued to struggle despite taking market share. Specifically, condensed soup was weak as promotional activities did not stimulate growth to meet targets, and broth was hampered by continued private label competition. More positive success was generated by the company’s ready-to-serve portfolio including the Chunky and Well Yes brands.

Based on these statements, it is no surprise that Campbell Soup made a move for Pacific Brands. Considering consumer trends, future generations may very well continue to shift their preferences, especially towards products with more sustainable and healthy farming practices. However, this presents a challenge for Campbell Soup as the company has a significant amount of soup product sales generated from its traditional, or legacy categories, notably the Campbell and Chunky brands.

It is to this point that many companies with a storied history like Campbell Soup, whether processed or diversified food product categories, face difficulty. The term "cannibalization" is often cited as an approach that companies attempt to avoid. But with organic and natural food products becoming a greater preferred choice by consumers, there are not many options.

I view this scenario as a prime example of why companies like Whole Foods Market (WFM) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), among other healthy grocery retailers have been able to achieve strong growth results over the past couple of decades. They have had the advantage of sourcing predominantly organic and natural products, without the need to rely on any legacy products from large companies like Campbell Soup, Pepsico Inc. (PEP), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), General Mills (GIS), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), among many others.

By adding Pacific Foods, Campbell Soup immediately gets a new fast-growing retail customer in Sprouts. Without this deal, gaining exposure to this customer was not possible. But on the other hand, Sprouts is competing, taking market share from traditional grocers like Alberton’s, Safeway, Vons, Ralphs, etc. So while Campbell Soup gains a faster growing product mix from Pacific Foods, combined with a faster growing retail grocer, this growth may come at the expense of Campbell Soup legacy products from traditional grocers.

There are of course other industries facing this type of dilemma, ranging from media companies, to energy, to transportation. The future consumer expects to watch whatever their preference, anticipates to have access to housing/transportation that is both energy efficient and sustainable for the environment and more economically feasible in a shared economy.

These shifts in preference place many large companies with long histories in a pickle. The need to grow puts an emphasis on investing in the right areas for the future. But this will come at the expense of legacy products, many that have had success stories for many, many decades.

Summary

Campbell Soup is making the right moves to gain further exposure to healthy organic and natural products. The company is on the path to have these types of products generating close to 20 percent of total net sales. The company is also attempting to improve the Campbell brand image as it continues the process of eliminating artificial colors and flavors from products, including removing bisphenol A. (BPA) from the can liners in soups and increasing the use of real food ingredients such as chicken with no antibiotics in soups.

Again, the company is taking all the steps it needs to appeal to the widest group of consumers. Based on these dynamics, the company’s legacy products will continue to die a slow death. For investors considering a position in the company, today’s stock price does offer value in the short term. But the company will need to execute well on growth strategies (namely more acquisitions) in order to continue to compete, making long-term prospects less clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.