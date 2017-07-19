Rite Aid: Where Do We Go From Here?

The downside risk is much lower than that of the upside potential (1:6 ratio), and this drama promises to play out over the next 9 months.

In a very competitive market, Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) struggles with cost Management, but holds a strong 3rd position from a store footprint standpoint. Lower gross margins and heavy debt interest payments plague Rite Aid’s operations. They struggle to execute their remodel / restructuring strategy against the two leaders CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

Once the short-term traders grow weary of this play, what is the long-term value of the new Rite Aid? Review of their numbers tell us a different story. This corporation isn’t done and out yet.

What do we currently know? What are the facts?

Rite Aid is a 55-year old company. They have 4,522 stores with 1.04B shares outstanding. They are struggling to operate a breakeven business due to their heavy debt leveraged structure. With their current debt structure, their interest payments rapidly consume their available operating income generation.

Annual Sales are $32.8B with Operating Expenses at $25B and $7.3B of SG&A with impairments. The $0.43B of interest paid on Rite Aid's heavy debt leverage structure consumes profits and limits their Net Income.

From a standalone drug store standpoint, they are in a distant 3rd place position behind the two leaders: CVS and Walgreens, with Fred (NASDAQ: FRED) sitting in a weak 4th position.

Rite Aid is under agreement to sell 2,186 of their store locations for $5.18B to Walgreens. This sale, if approved by the FTC, represents 48.3% of their footprint, or slightly less than half. Rite Aid’s stores are primarily positioned on the East and West Coasts.

The SEC Form 8-K filing, dated July 17, 2017, reiterates what Rite Aid Management stated during the initial announcement: that a greater percentage of their West Coast stores are remodeled, modernized and generating higher gross margins (as compared to their East Coast stores). This statement was in the annual report, presentation and conference calls, now in a pro forma SEC Form 8-K filing. For now, the 8-K report is key to evaluating the new Rite Aid. This July 17, 2017 SEC 8-K filing can be found on Rite Aid's website at the following link: SEC Edgar Rite Aid 8-K Form

What is this value play?

Value Analysis means digging into the numbers and reports, estimating unknowns, and running calculations. Daily Traders can play short term moves from hype and news stories, or simply call the management criminals and a 55-year old well-established company with 87,000 employees a scam. This stock is a bottom feeding value play. This article and its author are long. Long on the belief that there are better odds on the upside than on the downside. Long on the belief that 87,000 employees at 4,522 stores can turn this lumbering vessel around.

Uncertainty remains with the FTC decision on the new partial purchase of 2,186 stores. There are two primary scenarios to analyze. The street is heavily discounting the value of the store divestiture to Walgreens. Why? Possibly because of the past outcome of the last abandoned deal. Who can blame them? The FTC’s actions in the past transaction were shameful at best. But they did have a point regarding taking out the 3rd position and creating a new 1st position. Walgreens would have leapfrogged CVS in store square footage.

With the new deal, Rite Aid remains in 3rd position (yes, smaller). Rite Aid (and indirectly Walgreens) will need to prove that the resulting new Rite Aid can survive and thrive as a smaller lower debt entity, so the FTC may give this new deal a quick blessing. This may be why Walgreens’ offer includes a ten-year structured purchasing clause. That attribute will be difficult to factor into this analysis. However, it is safe to say it is a positive contributor to future gross margins. The 8-K report states that this “plus” was not factored into the pro forma.

If we assume the FTC blocks the deal: The downside is maybe another 15%.

Using a basic Discounted Cash Flow with Salvage Value, we can estimate what the stock should be currently worth under a set of very negative assumptions: no WBA deal, no other suitors, no real improvement in operating expenses, management asleep at the wheel.

If we assume a reasonable Cost of Capital, by looking at the non-banking average rate, we can discount Rite Aid's future value back to present day (i.e. today). One possible published source of this data comes from Stern University.

Stern NYU references a reasonable Cost of Capital for our non-banking situation of 6.98%. We can discount at a WACC of 6.98% the net income (roughly $4M in ‘17) and assets net of debt ($11.6B less $7.3B) to present day. Result: $2.11/share. If RAD visits prices below $2, it won’t stay very long. At those levels, various raiders and PE firms will be circling to feed. With a lower range defined, what could be the upper range under the FTC block scenario?

For an upper range, Rite Aid will need to develop cost controls sufficient to generate some reasonable profits. Unfortunately, that has not been forthcoming, and past performance points to difficulties in maintaining a stock level much above $2.00 to $2.40.

For an upper boundary, let’s look at the average price multiple against EBITDA. Again, back to Stern NYU references: Based on a multiplier against EBITDA, we can consider Rite Aid primarily a General Retailer. Using a composite weighted average of 70% General Retail, 10% Healthcare, 4% for each: Household, Apparel, Beverage, Diversified, and Food. The resulting Multiplier of 9.66 is used on the ’17 EBITDA: ($1.137B x 9.66) less $7.3B of debt plus $0.53B of cash and adjust for 1.05B shares, resulting in an upper range of $2.76/share.

It would be tough to trade at this level without meaningful Net Income. Treading water won’t get us there. Here is where we see how overleveraging hurts Rite Aid’s stock price. While they reported ’17 EBITDA at $1.137B, 38% is an add-back for Interest Payments.

Therefore, the reasonable range would be $2.11 to $2.76/share. In reality, probably closer to the lower end.

Now assuming the FTC approves the WBA offer, let’s repeat these calculations and find a Game Changing Event: easily a 30% to 90% improvement in the stock price.

Using the recently published Pro-Forma Rite Aid Financials:

(Source: Rite Aid Pro-Forma Financial Information - page 6 - SEC Form 8-K - July 17, 2017)

(Source: Rite Aid Pro-Forma Sources and Uses - page 7 - SEC Form 8-K - July 17, 2017)

The pro forma recast EBITDA is forecast at $0.743. It will be slightly better based on the ten-year buying power agreement with WBA:

($0.743 x 9.66) less $2.4B debt plus $0.53B of cash. Adjusting for 1.05B shares, we get $5.05/share (as an upper range).

For the lower range, same as before, we will discount at a WACC of 6.98% of the new net income (roughly $93M based on the pro forma) and assets net of debt ($7.66B less $2.4B). Result: $3.17/share. With solid net income, RAD won’t tend to trade at this basement level. In fact, RAD will trade closer to the upper end, say $5/share, more than twice the past two weeks trading range.

Yes, in this author’s opinion, this divestiture, as structured with its premium, will lighten the heavy debt load of Rite Aid and will definitely improve the stocks trading range.

