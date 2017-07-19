Can Dry Bulk Stocks Offer Insight To Time A Tanker Market Recovery?

Here we take a quick look at the dry bulk market which recently experienced a historic downturn and now appears to be recovering, albeit slowly.

In the case of shipping, this would imply that stock prices would begin to recover ahead of charter rates and possibly asset values.

The stock market is often cited as a discounting mechanism, implying that it reflects both current and future events.

Stock prices usually fluctuate in response to changing anticipations of economic events…, not in response to the events themselves. Historically, the stock market has demonstrated an ability to presage the economy by six to 12 months.

- Norman G. Fosback, from Stock Market Logic, (1987, The Institute for Econometric Research Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.).

Wall Street indexes predicted nine out of the last five recessions.

- Paul Samuelson, 1966.

What Inspired This Article?

Over at Value Investor's Edge, we focus heavily on maritime trade along with other deep value opportunities. This industry is highly cyclical and characterized by peak to trough movements brought on by a variety of factors. The latest downturns are all the result of market disequilibrium that can be traced to the supply side, specifically an oversupply of vessels.

The first to experience this oversupply was the dry bulk market, but the tanker segment soon followed. While the dry bulk market has entered a corrective phase, tankers still have a ways to go.

Nobody wants to miss the upswing and therefore the topic of when the market may correct and when to buy in has been heavily debated. The discounting nature of the stock market has often been cited as a reason to buy in well before the actual shipping markets have reached a bottom. But is this really the case? Here we take a look at the latest example provided by the dry bulk market in an effort to determine if and when the stock market begins to discount for a market recovery. We will then apply the lessons learned to the crude tanker market.

Overview

Dry bulk shippers specialize in transporting cargos, typically commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials around the world. Companies with exposure to dry bulk include Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX), Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers, which transport oil around the world, include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime Inc. (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

Additionally, we will briefly address the product tanker market. Companies engaged in this sector include, but are not limited to, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA), Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS), and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Background

It is widely accepted that the drybulk market is currently experiencing supply and demand disequilibrium. This was the result of too many ships ordered prior to the 2008 crash to supply a commodity demand boom that was unsustainable in the long run.

The end result was a massive amount of supply that was ordered before 2008, which stretched into deliveries as late as 2014 due to the lengthy nature of the shipbuilding process and the backlog in many shipyards that spanned several years. Thus, the available supply soon outstripped post-boom demand.

This oversupply problem was compounded by lackluster demand growth for the dry bulk trade which eventually led to a historic lows in the coincident (i.e. current) economic indicator for the segment known as the Baltic Dry Index, or BDI. The BDI is a composite of the Baltic Capesize, Supramax, Panamax, and Handysize indices. It is useful in determining the cost to move materials by sea.

Introduced on January 4th, 1985, at 1000 points, this economic indicator had reached a record high 11,793 on May 20th, 2008 and a record low of 290 on February 10th, 2016. This index is not inflation-adjusted, so the level of the lows in 2016 is beyond staggering.

However, since that low the orderbook has been thinning, tonnage has been scrapped, and the market appears to have entered into a corrective phase. This situation should provide an interesting case study regarding the discounting nature of the market and just how forward looking it really is when it comes to shipping.

It also might provide a bit of insight with regard to the tanker and container shipping markets which find themselves in the midst of a pronounced downturn.

Equity Value In Shipping

Before we go any further it might be useful to review (or introduce) key components of how shipping equities are valued. This will provide an understanding of not only what is being discussed, but also why it is being discussed.

The goal of equity valuation is to quantify just how much a company is worth. Current valuation provides a snapshot of the present. But when taking into account the discounting nature of the market, this valuation will naturally include some assumptions about the future.

There are many things which can impact equity valuation, but for the purpose of this article we will try to keep things as simple as possible.

Of course, different people place different values on certain metrics when it comes to valuation but two common ones are “NAV” (Net Asset Value) and discounted cash flow, which can provide both current and future valuations.

NAV looks at the value of ships which typically has a direct correlation to current charter rates, and to a lesser degree expected charter rates in the future.

Regarding cash flow, charter rates compose the operating revenue side of the equation. Given that operating costs for vessels are relatively stable, charter rates have the biggest impact in the resulting profits, or losses.

Letting The Charts Tell The Story

Now that we know what to look for and why, let's examine a few key charts that should tell the story.

As noted earlier, the BDI hit a historic record low of 290 on February 10th, 2016.

Source: stockcharts.com

A snapshot of Intermodal's Week 7 2016 report shows just how dire the situation was.

Source: Intermodal

Around that time spot charter rates were well below what it cost to operate a vessel, without taking into consideration financing costs.

As noted earlier, asset values tend to have a direct correlation to charter rates.

Source: Intermodal

Notice the significant drop in prices for second hand vessels compared to previous years, and even the prior week. To better illustrate this correlation take a look at chart presenting one year time charter rates coupled with asset prices.

Source: Golden Ocean Group

Asset prices appear to closely follow the TC (time charter) trend. Another chart shows that this was the case across all classes of dry bulk vessels.

Source: Athenian Shipbrokers

Let's take a closer look at asset values for March when they hit rock bottom.

Source: Allied Shipbroking Week 14 2016 Report

Notice that values for the most part remained unchanged through March sitting at their five year lows going into April.

So after seeing the historic low in the BDI in February of 2016, we saw asset prices stabilize in March and then begin an upward climb in April, following the trend in the BDI by almost two months.

In Allied's Week 14, 2016 report they stated:

Mixed messages coming out of the secondhand dry bulk market this past week, with buyers and sellers seemingly split into two distinct camps, as the freight market gains momentum though still lacks to reach freight levels that can be considered long-term sustainable against the average OPEX levels noted in the market. On the back of all this, rumors had started to circulate that we had begun to see deals being concluded at slightly firmer prices compared to similar tonnage concluded a few weeks prior. The truth is that there has been increased resistance noted amongst sellers these past couple of weeks, while some buyers are expressing the opinion that the market is starting to turn, something that can to some extent be reflected by the fact that there has been a considerably increase in the number of active buyers taking on vessel inspections, a fact that on its own could drive prices up once again as competition amongst them heightens. Expectations have long been that we would see a recovery in secondhand asset prices long before earnings reach any sense of "lucrative". This has mainly been in part due to the fact that given prices have reached well below anything seen during the past 25 years or more, there have been many in angst to take up buying options, feeling that there is a significant potential in asset price gains to be made once the market rebalances.

This goes a long way in explaining why asset values lagged charter rate increases by almost two months.

Now that we know when the market bottom occurred for both rates and asset values, the question is did the stock market anticipate this bottom? If so by how much?

For that let's turn to a chart showing five companies engaging exclusively in the dry bulk trade, Diana Shipping, Genco Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, Scorpio Bulkers, and Safe Bulk Carriers.

Source: Google Finance

For SALT the bottom came on February 12th. GNK also saw a bottom form on February 12th but revisited those lows later that year in August. For GOGL the bottom came on February 26th. DSX saw a bottom form on February 12th as well, but revisited that bottom several times throughout 2016 in March, May, June, and August. SB was the only stock that seemed to catch an early bottom on January 15th (note: SB and DSX were major short ideas from Value Investor’s Edge, first shared and initiated in early November 2015).

Three out of the five stocks put in bottoms two days after the BDI hit bottom. One approximately one month before, and one approximately two weeks after.

One thing to consider is the charter structure of these companies. Diana operates on short term time charters with most lasting anywhere from about 10-16 months. The other companies had a significant degree of spot exposure meaning they more closely tracked the market while Diana's charter contracts stayed with them for a while. This is important because several tanker companies have high degrees of spot exposure.

Dry Bulk Conclusions

The popular disclaimer of "past performance is not a guarantee of future results" should be mentioned here. But nevertheless this case study provides some interesting insights.

The foremost being that the market didn't predict a recovery well ahead of time and rates provided the catalyst for a turn in stock prices. Stock prices responded to the rate bottom in a matter of days while asset values lagged behind by a couple months.

Furthermore, DSX, which was on time charters didn't respond to the recovery in the same manner as those with heavy spot exposure. In fact, if we go from February 12th, 2016 DSX is up only 63%, and as noted earlier revisited the bottom several times. But GOGL is up 84%, GNK is up 91%, SALT is up 216%, and SB is up 325%. This indicates that during large market upswings (or downturns) companies with higher degrees of spot exposure will respond to these moves in a more profound manner.

Of course, I am being a bit simplistic here. We could cite Diana's higher OPEX or older fleet as part of the reason for the lag. Additionally, as noted earlier, these other companies are more heavily geared toward the spot market meaning the degree of capitulation was greater during the downturn and therefore left more room to the upside during a recovery phase.

Nevertheless, the point remains that market movements impact those tied to the spot market to a greater degree than those utilizing even short term charter strategies.

Applying This To Tankers

Now, the most important question: when will the crude tanker market recover?

The dry bulk market found its low at a well-known seasonal slowdown. Furthermore, it came as the supply side began to enter a corrective phase following an unprecedented level of capitulation.

Those two factors should play into the tanker market recovery.

Now if you are an avid reader of my work you probably already know the point I'm trying to make. But allow me to take a couple quotes from recent articles which should provide a good overview of an approximate timeline.

In my February Crude Tanker Market Macro Outlook I concluded:

Since late 2015 I have been forecasting a tumultuous 2017 for crude tankers based on an orderbook that appeared to be too large for too little growth. This situation is now firmly upon the market and rates should suffer as a result. While there will be some upswings here and there based on seasonal demand or the ebb and flow of global trade, 2017 looks to be the worst year as a whole for crude tankers in a few years with a hangover likely carrying over into 2018.

Another recent article examining the seasonality of crude tankers and the impact on rates entitled The Recent Crude Tanker Rate Collapse concluded:

Seasonal demand plays a key role in crude tanker rates. For VLCC's the refinery maintenance season in Asia means less crude is sourced, vessel availability increases, and rates fall. But as these refineries come back online to supply increasing summer demand, more crude will need to be sourced and VLCC demand could normalize and perhaps provide a brief uptick in spot rates.

That seasonality can be summed up in the following charts.

Source: OFE Insights

Source: MJLF

Additionally, the first signs of real capitulation have started to form over the past couple months with rates well below OPEX levels.

Source: Weber Weekly Tanker Report

However, these sub OPEX levels were sustained for quite sometime in the drybulk space before a turnaround really surfaced.

Knowing all this gives us the timeline for the first potential recovery point. As stated earlier the hangover is expected to carry over well into 2018. Furthermore, refinery maintenance will provide a seasonal slowdown in the spring. The conclusion of refinery maintenance in the spring of 2018 therefore provides the first somewhat promising macro backdrop for the beginning of a corrective phase.

While that may be the first potential turnaround point, it is probably quite a bit early. A more likely date may come as the summer concludes.

Notice that in the charts above, all three vessel classes put in year lows between August and September. This is not unusual.

Let's take a quick look at August and September which is where the Baltic Dirty Tanker Index often puts in the seasonal lows.

Source: Lloyd's List Intelligence

In 2013 and 2014, September marked a turning point. In 2015 and 2016 the lows came in August.

This pattern is well established and is due to the end of the summer refining season/driving season and the lull that comes before the northern countries prepare for winter by importing more oil for heating.

While spring marks the first potential turning point, the end of summer/beginning of autumn presents what looks to be a turning point with the greatest potential in 2018, especially since the supply side has had a greater amount of time to re-balance.

Now, please notice the word potential. This is because there are still a couple factors that need to come in line for this to play out. First, there are still several vessels set to hit the water through 2018. Therefore, the demolition of older vessels becomes a significant factor in balancing the supply/demand equation.

Unfortunately the delay in implementing the BWMC (Ballast Water Management Convention), moving from September 2017 to September 2019, looks to be a negative for the supply side. In fact, several shipbrokers have revised their outlook for 2017 and 2018 scrapping as a result.

Weber had this to say:

Source: Weber Weekly Tanker Report Issue 28

Furthermore, there is still a significant amount of crude in storage. Some of that needs to be digested by the market so trade flows can return to normal.

Finally, and very important for long term investors, I would point out here that there has been an increasing amount of orders placed for tankers. My upcoming Crude Tanker Supply Side Update (July 2017) will be out shortly detailing this trend.

If this ordering spree continues it could be the making of another oversupply of vessels hitting the water so the orderbook must be watched closely in order to determine if the above timeline is the beginning of a sustainable recovery or just another seasonal shift. If the orderbook continues to thicken and the above corrective factors don't play out in favor of a recovery, we could be looking at a prolonged downturn as recent orders for new tonnage contribute to an oversupply problem that hasn't quite entered a corrective phase.

In Short

Up until about three months ago, that Summer/Autumn 2018 recovery timeline would have been a pretty safe bet. However, the thickening orderbook and the delay of the BWMC has recently forced me to rethink that recovery timeline. It wouldn't surprise me to see the supply side imbalance continue throughout 2018 and into 2019 before vessels are scrapped and we see orders hitting the water slow down enough allowing the demand side to catch up. Especially since we seem to be working through the high crude inventory levels at a much slower pace than previously anticipated from the OPEC cuts.

The only X-factor at this point is just how deep the market will fall and for how long. Remember, in a troubled market the degree of capitulation has a direct impact on scrapping rates. Additionally the perception of just how long the market will stay bad also influences the decision to scrap. So perhaps the significant drop in rates lately coupled with a thickening orderbook could be viewed as a good thing for the long run as it may inspire increased scrapping rates thus hastening a return to market equilibrium.

Product Tankers

One final observation based on this pattern is that the clean index seems to lag the dirty by approximately a month. The clean tanker market is also facing some headwinds but is projected to clear up a little sooner than the dirty market.

The seasonal fluctuations for this segment lead us to consider to potential dates going forward. Though the product tanker segment (specifically the US Gulf Atlantic basin) has been seeing some strength lately due to the summer season and an ongoing outage at the 330,000-b/d Pemex Salina Cruz refinery in Mexico, which should be resolved in July, overall trade flows have yet to normalize due to a abnormally high product stocks in key countries and a slight oversupply of vessels.

For this reason it looks as though the two potential turnaround points to consider would be the September/October range toward the end of 2017 followed by the conclusion of refinery maintenance season toward the end of the spring in 2018. Both appear to be good candidates and the deciding factors may be scrapping rates and how quickly the market is able to digest stockpiles. It is also noteworthy that the MR segment presents the best prospects when that recovery begins due to the vessel supply outlook and a trade flow dynamics. But more on that in my upcoming Product Tanker Supply Side Update (July 2017), which is already out on Value Investor's Edge.

Thank you for reading, and I welcome all questions/comments.

