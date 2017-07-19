Gilead At 30: Re-Entry Time

I normally don't pay great heed to Gilead's quarterly reports, but I will be interested to read Gilead's Q2, 2017 10-Q on the subject of its patent disputes with Merck.

Introduction

Gilead is widely known and widely misunderstood. The result of the misunderstanding has been to penalize Gilead's prevailing multiple at which its earnings are valued. The premise of this article is that Gilead merits a market multiple. If Gilead were valued at an average market multiple for a large cap biotech it would substantially increase its price.

This situation is frustrating for existing shareholders whose shares are undervalued. It creates an opportunity for those who can satisfy themselves that such undervaluation exists.

This article will take the occasion of Gilead's 30th anniversary (it was founded in 1987) to convince readers that Gilead is a solid candidate for a market PE multiple.

Gilead has undergone huge stress from transitory dislocutions in its revenue stream generated by its uber-successful HCV cure trio (now a quartet).

Gilead is like a python that swallowed a tasty prey and has been running its distending nourishment through its system. It looks distressing as it works its way through this process, but no harm is occurring to the python.

Witness a chart of Gilead's share price measured against its outsized quarterly revenues from Sovaldi, and Harvoni and Epclusa added to its normal bountiful revenues from its HIV franchise and its other successful marketed products. Just yesterday, the final cleanup regimen, Vosevi was added to its trio of HCV cures. This process has been wrenching but no harm has come to the corporation. It remains solid.

Gilead has taken on a false narrative, no, not fake news, just a normal process of dawning understanding. The false narrative was that Gilead had lost its way. Its executives were clueless, paralyzed and besotted with greed.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Gilead has been a paragon of corporate achievement over its 30 year life span. Take a moment to consider the true narrative of the Gilead saga.

In its first 30 years, Gilead has earned a sobriquet as one of the world's most successful biotechs.

There are plenty of biotechs that have labored for ~30 years without achieving a single FDA drug approval. I can think of two who fit this category on which I have written articles, Novavax (NVAX) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). Gilead on the other hand has achieved more FDA approvals of critical drugs than I would dare to count.

Gilead launched its first FDA approved drug, Vistide, to treat eye complications from HIV less than a decade after its founding. Vistide was never a big revenue generator for Gilead, but it was the pioneer that gave rise to the cascade of products that followed as shown on Gilead's promotional material for its 30th anniversary as set out below:

This is the base that makes up Gilead's mighty revenue stream, projected to reach a disappointing (!) annual total ranging from $22.5B to $24.5B through the balance of 2017, its 30th year.

This is the achievement that Gilead has mastered. It has built up a pipeline of over 20 marketed products that qualify it as one of the top biotechs in the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB). Are those who disrespect such a management delusional? I will never say so. I will however ask the critics to examine themselves and the evidence to see if they don't start to question themselves.

During its first 30 years, from its base in the US, Gilead has accomplished a staggering amount of good in the US and abroad, while enriching employees and shareholders.

Gilead has always maintained its base of operations in Foster City, California. It has played a major role in turning a HIV/AIDs diagnosis from a death sentence to a manageable chronic disease. In addition to providing life saving HIV medicines to Americans, it has shouldered the burden of working with organizations around the world to do so in widely divergent geographies and cultures.

Its birthday announcement on its website describes the situation as follows:

After accomplishing so much in the HIV/AIDs arena, Gilead went on to another dread disease. Its accomplishments in the HCV area are even more notable. Two pictures tell this story:

Along the way it has enabled 1.4 million patients worldwide to be treated with its HCV medicines. This has resulted in an unprecedented relief of suffering and has saved a staggering total of follow-up expense which results when HCV proceeds unabated.

While achieving so much, Gilead has created incredible wealth for its executives and many of its employees. Many shareholders who acted as sober investors have done also done phenomenally well also. Those who bought in at the wrong time have not done so well. I am expecting that if they play their cards right they will be able to make up their losses.

However, in order to do so they must participate as investors.

Gilead's next 10 years need not match its early vigor, but promise significant rewards to those who take advantage of its robust middle age.

Gilead's future will be enriched by its past successes. It started with nothing beyond its founder's initiative and vision. Now, it is the acknowledged leader in two important disease categories, HCV and HIV. I expect over the next few quarters as the returns come in from sales around the world of Vemlidy, it may well be able to add a third conquest, HBV, to its trophy room.

With its cache of dedicated experienced scientists, coupled with its know-how, its cash and financial resources, there is every reason to expect that Gilead will also find success elsewhere. Gilead has set itself the task of conquering NASH as I have covered along with many other SA contributors over the last several quarters.

From a financial point of view, I take great comfort from Gilead's five year F.A.S.T. Graphs™ chart as set out below.

Note how the black line, representing its current share price, is well below the blue and orange lines. Gilead's dividend, which has ample room to grow, is another attraction.

I normally don't pay great heed to Gilead's quarterly reports, but I will be interested to read Gilead's Q2, 2017 10-Q on the subject of its patent disputes with Merck.

As a biotech pioneer, Gilead relies heavily upon its patent estate to protect its numerous branded therapies. No patents are more significant than those surrounding its HCV therapies Sovaldi, Harvoni, and Epclusa.

Merck (including the Idenix group for sake of simplicity) has been a particularly tenacious, nettlesome and repugnant opponent for Gilead. Merck has used several issued and applied for patents to harry Gilead across the globe.

Gilead's most recent 10-Q for Q1, 2017 sets out the saga of attacks and defenses that it has mounted in courts across the United States and around the world. Gilead has won battles in California, Delaware, and Washington DC in the US.

It has won appellate victories in cases in Britain, Norway, and Australia to name a few that come to mind. Despite these important victories, there are huge jury verdicts against Gilead going through the process of motions and appeals in California and Delaware arising out of Merck's patent #7,608,597. Merck is appealing the trial court's ruling throwing out the California verdict because of unclean ends on Merck's part.

Gilead is appealing the larger jury verdict in the Delaware case. Gilead has determined that the Delaware verdict is not required to be shown on its financial statements because of three fundamental flaws in the claim:

We expect ... (I) when properly construed, Gilead does not infringe the claims of the '597 patent, (ii) the patent is invalid for failure to properly describe the claimed invention and (III) the patent is invalid because it does not enable one of skill in the art to practice the claimed invention.

Gilead's cited 10-Q notes the situation as occupying the narrow band that lies between a potential loss:

[that] is not probable, [while yet being] ... reasonably possible that a loss could occur.

In other words, it must be disclosed as it is in the 10-Q, but it does not rise to the level of an item that must be shown on Gilead's financial statements.

The reason I am interested to see Gilead's Q2, 2017 10-Q is because I want to see if Gilead's recent appellate history before the court of patent appeals, which occurred after the above referenced 10-Q, changes the language.

Until such a change occurs, it is premature to count Gilead's Merck patent issues as over and done, although the rationale behind the court of patent appeals decision will stand Gilead in good stead as it moves ahead, regardless. Gilead has a wall of worry like every company. It's best to stay aware of potentially disruptive, albeit totally manageable issues.

Conclusion

Gilead has enjoyed a storied past unparalleled in the annals of biotech. Its most recent few years have erased some of the positive feelings that were built up by such successes.

Gilead's ascent was too fast and too far. For the last few years, it has been undergoing an equal and opposite reaction as sentiment surrounding the name has deteriorated.

Now, Gilead appears to be entering a more nuanced period. The limits of its HCV franchise are well understood. It gets no credit for any possible renaissance in these revenues as might be expected in upcoming years from China.

Some time ago CEO Milligan expressed his hope that the conversation surrounding Gilead move past its HCV franchise. Based on 2017 guided revenues of a midpoint of $15.25B (64.89%) for non-HCV revenues compared to $8.25B (35.11%) for HCV revenues, Gilead has achieved this goal. Gilead's HIV franchise is now the most significant driver of Gilead's growth. As its HCV revenues gradually firm, its other book of revenues are set to grow.

A recent SA article opines that investors should "take profits" on Gilead heading into its earnings report next week. If you are a trader, read this article, derive such wisdom as it imparts. I am not a trader and pay this issue no heed.

If you are an investor, Gilead currently offers one of the best deals in large cap biotech. You should consider how you want to be positioned as Gilead finishes digesting its huge HCV revenues, revenues which are not going away merely flattening out.

Take a look at Morningstar's chart of the top members of IBB, with PE's ranging from 60 and 50 for Regeneron (RGEN) and Celgene (CGEN) to a low of 16 for Amgen (AMGN)...and then there's Gilead. It has a PE of 7.52 on this chart. Do you really want to miss out on this whale when it comes bursting up to a normalized PE?

By all means assure yourself that your position is right-sized for your capacity for pain. Gilead is not entirely free of the shades that enshroud it. However, on balance, Gilead offers one of the most compelling risk/reward profiles in the market today.

