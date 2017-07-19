StoneMor Partners: Technical Default, What's Next?

If the distribution is eliminated in exchange for a waiver, the stock will likely trade down as it is still viewed as an income investment.

Distributions may be in danger as I don't see why the lenders would continue to let the company pay distributions when its financials are still unclear.

On Monday StoneMor Partners (STON) provided an update regarding the ongoing accounting review, stating that the company does not expect to file its 2016 10-K by the July 15 th deadline, and that it also does not expect to file its Q2 10-Qs by the August 14 th deadline. Shares have fallen by 12% since then, and I believe that this negative reaction is completely justified.

Matter of Survival

These are not just your run of the mill exchange mandated deadlines—which are also important, as I believe that the company needs to tap the equity market to fund the distribution (read Short StoneMor Partners). These are deadlines imposed by lenders that operate the credit facility. In the 8-K filed on Monday, the company stated that “the Partnership’s failure to file the Form 10-K before July 15, 2017 was an event of default under its revolving credit agreement.” This means is that the company has technically defaulted under the terms of the credit agreement. As we know, an event of default is grounds for acceleration of maturity, making outstanding loans immediately payable. The company has no history of generating cash flow and had only $15 million of cash the last time it filed audited financials for Q3 2016, yet it has continued to pay dividends and even expanded its sales force. This makes me believe that the company lacks the liquidity to repay the $151 million that is outstanding on the revolver.

While the company is seeking relief, there is no guarantee that the lenders will just let this one slide. Note that much of the company’s liquid assets are under specialty trusts, so the management can’t just liquidate the investments in the trusts and use the funds to satisfy the debt obligation. From the lenders’ perspective, they are essentially left with $15 million of cash (likely less now), illiquid cemetery properties, and a whole bunch of receivables ($173 million) that may take a long time to collect. The bottom line is that even as a first-lien debtor I would not feel very comfortable right now given that there is nothing that could easily satisfy $151 million of debt.

Distribution In Danger?

Nothing has been hinted by the management thus far, but I believe that it is likely that the distribution will be eliminated in exchange for a waiver. While on the surface the accounting review seems to be liquidity positive (read Saving Grace?), the truth is that no one knows what’s hiding in the closet. If you agree with me in that the company has repeatedly tapped the equity market to create the illusion of a sustainable distribution, then you must come to wonder what else the company may be misrepresenting, if anything.

While an optimist may say that it is unlikely for the lenders to not grant a waiver as bankruptcy isn’t exactly a simple solution, I see absolutely no upside in granting the company the ability to pay future distributions. Every penny paid out is a penny gone from the lenders’ pocket.

Conclusion

I maintain my bearish stance on the company. The fact that the company is in technical default means that the company is standing on thin ice. While there is no guarantee that lenders will exercise their option of making the balance immediately payable, there is no guarantee that they will just let the situation work itself out without trying to protect their downside. I believe that a likely outcome would be the granting of the waiver on the condition that distributions will not be paid until the financials are up to date. As the stock is still treated as an income investment, I believe that it could trade another leg downward on such an announcement.

