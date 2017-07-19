Fundamental Overview Of Recent Macroeconomic Trends And Precious Metals Market

This post previously appeared on Aquarium Investments website on July 18, 2017.

Fundamental “absolutes”



US Dollar (UUP) is the world’s reserve currency and the Federal Reserve is the central bank of central banks. US Dollar’s dominant position implies that the Fed’s monetary policy decisions have direct and immediate consequences for the rest of the world. Appreciating US dollar against other currencies has a weakening effect on the U.S. economy and a limiting impact on monetary policy capabilities of the central bank. Expectations of a ‘normalized’ rate-hiking cycle in the U.S. are premature and any increases in the base rate will remain gradual and subject to a sharp reversal. Global money supply will keep expanding. Commodity (DJP) markets are at their multi-year bottoms and offer unique diversification opportunities. Gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) are essentially currencies and face limited supply growth prospects in comparison with printed money.

Key developments (04/2017-06/2017)



Another quarter – another Fed hike

“QT” or “Quantitative Tightening” is the new story in Fed’s playbook

Plummeting US macro data weighs on king Dollar

A predictable Fed is a happy Fed or so it seems. Another quarter brought a widely-expected rate hike of 0.25%. One notable shift in Fed-related discussions has been the introduction of a “Quantitative Tightening” or “QT” concept in future policy. What “QT” essentially means is not reinvesting maturing bonds (and coupons received) acquired by the central bank during previous “QE” programs. Theoretically, this would lead to a balance sheet reduction and would be a significant step in policy “normalization”. While this sounds reasonable within the ‘normalization’ rhetoric, it implies further monetary tightening (as the name implies) – effectively putting further breaks on the economy already growing at a very stagnant rate. For some bizarre reason, the American central bank seems to think that QT is a lesser evil than the rate hikes. This is obviously wishful thinking as both measures impact money supply and liquidity in similar manner.

The problem for any tightening case in US, of course, is that macroeconomic data of the past few months has been nothing short of disappointing. Inflation is not there; wage growth is not there while GDP estimates for Q2 keep getting reduced literally every day. Without fiscal and healthcare reforms, the U.S. GDP is very unlikely to get a much-needed boost. As we have written before, any legislative proposals have a low chance of being passed before year-end.

It comes to a point where even policy-makers cannot ignore weakness in the incoming data anymore, and Janet Yellen admitted to this much in her Congressional testimony by saying that “the federal funds rate would not have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance”. The market agrees with the Fed’s chair – we are pricing in only 1 rate hike by the end of 2018 in contrast to 4 hikes as projected by the Fed’s dot-plot, so something’s got to give. From the look of things, we are probably almost done with rate hikes and are moving into a “QT” policy stance unless inflation spikes massively in the interim. How this is to play out is anyone’s guess.

All of this had an obvious effect on the dollar, taking it lower against a host of counterparts. While speculative positioning is not as bullish as it used to be, we are trading at critical technical levels and further squeezes are probable. We expect the Dollar to continue trading in line with economic data in the coming months and we expect it to disappoint even further.

Technicals

Despite current fundamental background being extremely positive for precious metals in Dollar terms, this has not been supported by trading activity of late.

In silver, we have previously spoken of an all-important support in $15.5-$16.5 region and this is exactly where we find ourselves right now. Again, while these levels hold, our medium-term target of $21-$23 is valid. A sustained break below $15.5 could see a quick technical continuation towards $13.5-$14, however this is not our preferred scenario for now. A strong weekly close above $16.5 (a minor resistance) is needed to further support the bullish case.

Gold has been offered against the dollar, however in contrast to other precious metals, the pair is still in decent positive territory on the year as the $1180-1200 support range remains solid. A break above daily moving averages around $1250 should open the path to $1300, which also marks the top of the recent trading range.

Once again, $900 was tested in platinum (PPLT) and we have seen a minor bounce since. We are becoming less and less enthusiastic about platinum’s prospects given major ongoing changes in the metal’s industrial use. Still, the metal’s investment appeal has not gone anywhere and should other PMs rally, it is difficult to imagine platinum not following suit. Having said this, we expect platinum to underperform gold and silver despite the widening negative spreads. To reiterate - should $900 continue to hold, a test of $1000 and beyond is not out of reach.

Base case scenario

There has been no change in the long-term bull trend in precious metals against the US dollar - a stable tendency since the early 2000s. Fundamental base for further price gains remains unchallenged while current price levels are attractive for long-term bullish positioning.

Our base case scenario for the coming quarter remains the same: gold to trade at $1300-$1350, silver at $19-20 and platinum at $1100-1150, all subject to significant supports mentioned above remaining intact.