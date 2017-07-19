IBM: Not Your Dividend Growth Stock Right Now

Investment Thesis

Technology stocks generally do not pay juicy dividends compare to many other dividend stocks. IBM (IBM) is among one of the few exceptions. It has a 4% yield (largely thanks to the recent decline in its share price), and has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. However, investors need to be careful looking at the company's fundamentals as its EPS would have declined even more if not due to its share buyback program. Long-term investors with a focus in dividend growth may wish to exercise caution and wait for the signs of turnaround before jumping in.

IBM's Fundamentals

IBM categorizes its business into different sectors using terms such as cognitive solutions, strategic imperatives, etc. To simplify, we will basically separate IBM's business into two categories, its legacy business and its cloud business. As the recent Q2 results shows, its legacy business is declining faster than the growth of its cloud business, thus resulting in an overall decline of its revenue. This is a disturbing trend as the company's revenue has declined for 21 consecutive quarters. Its revenue has dropped from a record high of $106.9 billion in 2011 to $79.9 billion in 2016. Its recent Q2 2017 data reported $19.4 billion, a drop of 4.7%.

IBM's Revenue (Source: GuruFocus.com)

Despite its revenue decline, IBM continues to generate a vast amount of cash flow every year. This allows the company to aggressively bought its shares. Had there been no buybacks, its EPS would have been lower by 15~20% more.

Return on Equity

A company with a return on equity [ROE] of 10% or above is generally considered as well-managed. IBM's ROE stood at 73% at the end of 2016. Its ROE looks so stellar that one might ask, how can this be true? By examining this careful, we realize that IBM's management is able to achieve this through leverage.

Source: GuruFocus.com

The formula to calculate ROE is simply Net Income divide by Shareholder's Equity. The graph above shows you the total liabilities. It has grown from less than $70 billion in 2002 to close to $100 billion at the end of 2016. As the amount of debt increases, its shareholder's equity will reduce. With a much smaller common denominator to calculate ROE, it resulted in a very high ROE. This is unfortunately not healthy. Although IBM is able to generate vast amount of cash flow, a drastic decline in its revenue (e.g. due to an economic recession) can result in enormous pressure to try to find the money to pay the interest and refinancing the debt.

Future Prospects

When investment guru Warren Buffett sold a third of his IBM shares, he commented on IBM's Watson platform, "I would think the biggest value will come in when it actually replaces human labor, and machines don't come round annually and ask for higher wages, and they don't need health care, and maybe a little maintenance."

Unfortunately, that day has not come yet. Watson's machine learning capability requires people feeding useful data to train Watson. It is a technology that is still slowly developing. In the mean time, IBM will likely struggle with its revenue growth as its legacy business continues to decline while its cloud business has yet to make up the loss ground.

At the moment, IBM still maintains its 2017 guidance of $13.80. Although IBM's new mainframe is set to release and that traditionally the company has done better in the second half than the first half of the year, this will be somewhat challenging as achieving this will require a huge jump on earnings in the second half of 2017.

Dividend Sustainability

One of the important criteria to pick a dividend stock is its dividend sustainability. IBM's current yield of nearly 4% fits the criteria. In fact, IBM's dividend yield has been increasing steadily in the past. As the graph shows, the trend of dividend yield increase in the past 2 years of course has to do with the stock share's weakness.

Source: GuruFocus.com

IBM has been paying its dividend since 1913. With 22 consecutive years of dividend increase, its dividend payment history is impressive. However, we need to make sure its dividend is sustainable. The chart below outlines IBM's payout ratio based on its annual dividend and its EPS. As can be seen, IBM's payout ratio has been steadily climbing. As many have pointed out, the main reason IBM beat the street EPS estimate (while its revenue was below estimate) in the past two quarterly reports was because of favorable taxation. If we remove the tax benefit, its 2017 payout ratio might be higher than 2016.

Source: Created by author based on IBM's financial results

The increasing payout ratio is a warning sign, but is still below 50%. However, another reason that we must not dismiss that helped IBM to maintain its EPS in the past 5 years is its share buyback program. Through share buyback, the company's shares outstanding has reduced from 1,103 million in 2013 to 932 million shares at the end of June 2017. In this past quarter, IBM bought back 16 million shares and has $2.4 billion of authorization for future buybacks. Had there been no share buyback, IBM's EPS would decline further more, thus increasing its payout ratio further.

Investor Takeaway

IBM appears to have some good characteristics of a dividend growth stock. It has a dividend yield of about 4% with a payout ratio below 50%. It has raised its dividend in 22 consecutive years. Its return on equity is over 70% as well. However, its high leverage, and its unclear future prospect makes it difficult to justify owning the stock to grow its dividends. The dividend will likely continue to increase in the next few years. However, if the trend of declining earnings continues, at some point, its dividend will be impacted especially if their business faces a severe downturn. For long-term dividend growth investors, it may be wise to exercise patience and wait for the signs of its turnaround.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.