Risk-Adjusted Net Present Value For Arbutus Biopharma

rNPV is a method that materializes the value of a Biopharma when it lies in its R&D projects.

About the rNPV Model

The value of a biotech can be laid on two main factors: current marketed products and its pipeline. The former can be easily measured in terms of cash generation capacity and valuated using simple ratios, such as EV-to-EBIDTA ratios or Market cap over annual peak sales. For the latter, you only need market projections, that may be made following a bottom-up approach ( treatable population x estimated market penetration x annual cost per patient) or top down ( total current market x estimated market penetration).

But what happens when there are no drugs currently sold in the market and all company’s value (if any) is obtained from its R&D assets? We need a model to assess clinical-trial-stage projects that considers not only the projected market, but also success rates of clinical trials, cost and time to market, among others.

But, why is this method superior than a traditional discounted cash flow? Because picking a discount rate when the risk drivers are not correctly identified makes it unreliable. Introducing clinical-trial success rates as a pay-off probability incorporates the main risk driver which enhances the valuation. For further explanation of this methodology, Biotech Valuations for the 21 st Century and Putting a price to biotechnology from Jeffrey J. Stewart is encouraged.

Along this article, I will be introducing and explaining the four general parameters that must be known to value clinical stage biotech stocks: clinical success rates, projected costs, projected market and discount rate applying them to the concrete case of Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Quick Overview of Arbutus Biopharma Corp. and its Pipeline

ABUS is dedicated to discover, develop and commercialize a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection globally. For achieving that, it is developing a pipeline of drugs, licensing its LNP technology and creating partnerships.

The company is using multiple HBV-specific technologies to cure the HB and targeting three pillars: uncontrolled HBV replication within the body, suppression of the host immune response and the inhibition of viral cccDNA formation and elimination of the stable reservoir of viral ccDNA.

Its drug discovery and development plan is focused in RNA interference (RNAi), a mechanism that reduces the over-production of specific proteins. In order to RNAi drugs to be applicable in the body, they need to be delivered to the appropriate target cells. ABUS has developed a proprietary delivery platform called Lipid Nanoparticle or LNP, which is licensing to other companies.

Partner Programs, Alliances, Licensing Agreements and Research Collaborations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or Alnylam, has a license to use LNP technology to develop and commercialize products. Arbutus is entitled to low to mid-single-digit royalty based on sales performance. Top-line data from the APOLLO clinical trial are expected in mid-2017. Assuming a positive outcome, new drug application (NDA) filing for this program and marketing authorization application (NYSE:MAA) are expected by the end of 2017.

Marqibo, from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, is another partnered program that is giving ABUS mid-single digit royalty payments.

Alexion Pharma signed an agreement in which it would pay $7.5 million upfront and payments of up to $75M for an achievement of development, as well as single- digit royalties for using LNP technology.

Nowadays, the main value of Arbutus biopharma lies in its pipeline (shown above). Moreover, its three main clinical agents: ARB-1467, ARB-1740 andAB-423. Arbutus has been suffering a termination in many of its partnered programs, as shows its decline in revenue from $14M in 2012 to $1,4M in 2016.

Pipeline

ARB-1467 comprises three RNAi triggers that target all four HBV transcripts and has been shown in preclinical studies to reduce all viral antigen levels as well as ccDNA and HBV DNA. ARB-1467 is currently in Phase II. Management said that patients showed a consistent reduction in the hepatitis B surface antigen HBsAg.

The multiple dose results from Cohort 2 showed a significant reduction in HBsAG. In both Cohort 1 and Cohort 2, an additive reduction in HBsAG was observed. In each dose after 3 monthly doses of f 0.4mg/kg in Cohort 2 was greater than that seen at 0.2 mg/kg in Cohort 1, demonstrating a dose-response seen with repeat dosing.

The company is planning a fourth dose cohort for the year. Phase II is expected to be finished by April 2018.

ARB-1740 employs the same LNP formulation as ARB-1467 with a different set of three RNAi triggers that target all four HBV transcripts. ARB-1740 Phase II multi-dosing study began dosing HBV patients early this year and data will be available in the second half of 2017. It was significantly more potent than ARB-1467 in preclinical studies and has the potential to be more effective at lower clinical doses than ARB-1467, suppressing multiple elements of HBV including HBsAg, HBeAg, DNA, core antigen, and all RNAs including the HBx transcript

Management said in the earnings call that after the multi- doses study, they will be informed to choose between these two candidates for further clinical development. For the evidence shown, I am only including ARB-1740 in the model. As background, Arbutus titled an oral presentation “Exploring Combination Therapy for Curing HBV: Preclinical Studies with Capsid Inhibitor AB-423 and a siRNA Agent, ARB-1740”

Finally, AB-423 is a capsid inhibitor that blocks viral replication in the liver. AB-423 began a single and multiple- dose study in healthy volunteers with single ascending- dose cohorts followed by multiple ascending- dose cohorts in the first quarter of this year. It is expected to be included in studies with RNAi in 2018.

As described in the last 10-Q,“our product pipeline, like our business, is focused on finding a cure for chronic HBV infection, with the objective of developing a combination of products that intervene at different points in the viral life cycle, and reactivating the host immune system. Initially, these combinations will include a single product from our pipeline combined with approved agents”.

Therefore, in our model we are assuming that only one final product is developed as a combination of AB-1740 and AB-423.

Payoff Probabilities

For the readers that are following the formula shown in any of the two reports mentioned above, is this:

C i is the cash flow at time i, R 0 is the current likelihood of reaching the final cash flow, R i is the likelihood at time i of reaching the final cash flow, R 0 /R 1 is the current likelihood (i.e, at time 0) of realizing the cash flow of time i, and WACC is the discount rate.

When the author says,“clinical drug development should be regarded as a series of high-risk wagers where success in the first wager (e.g a phase 1 trial) allows a company to make additional wagers (e.g a phase 1 trial) allows a company to make additional wagers (e.g, phase 2 and 3 trials) before reaching the ultimate payoff”, it seems clear that each payoff of each trial should be preceded by the previous probability of success in the previous trial. Nonetheless, the author uses a fraction to describe that probability. Why is that? Because he is using compound probabilities: average success rates of reaching the market in every phase. Therefore, the probability of passing every trial with the numbers provided (assuming independence) is obtained through these equations:

For example, if we are currently in Phase II, the likelihood of having a cash-flow in Phase III is:

If it’s preferred to use probabilities of success in every phase instead of the numbers provided by Jeffrey J. Stewart, you can go to the data from Clinical Development Success Rates 2006-2015. The dataset includes probabilities classified by type of drugs. Other biologics, such as RNAi, have these probabilities: Phase I to Phase II, 66%; Phase II to Phase III, 34%; Phase III to BLA, 57%; BLA to Approval, 88%.

Costs

Jeffrey J. Stewart provides in his papers some inputs to deal with costs, such as supporting animal studies, number of clinical-trials subjects, per-subject cost and filing costs in the FDA. He argues that“the cost of drug development can be estimated using industry standards, and any deviations from these standards must be justified”. However, since ABUS is using its LNP technology, costs are not easily comparable.

Therefore, the approach that I have followed select s from the total operating expenses the research, development, collaborations and contracts expenses. They“consist primarily of clinical and pre-clinical trial expenses, personnel expenses, consulting and third party expenses, consumables and materials, as well as a portion of stock-based compensation and general overhead costs”, discarding the G&A, Depreciation, Acquisition costs, impairment of intangible assets and goodwill that I don’t think are incremental flows.

I believe this data is stable, as the management says:“setting aside intangible asset and goodwill impairment charges in Q3 2015, Q2 2016, and Q4 2016 and acquisition costs in Q1 2015, there has been a steady underlying increase in our expenses for the past eight quarters”.

Finally, I will interpolate a function using Excel for the periods remaining. I have assumed that ARB-1740 will finish Phase II this year, AB-423 in the first half of 2018, two years and a half of the recombined product, and filing with the FDA in 2022.

Once the model gets the approval of the FDA, I will assume a 60% margin until the end of the patent (eight years after 2021).

Projected Market

Since there is an unmet medical need for HBV, there are several companies focusing on delivering therapeutics for treating this disease. The company includes: Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Assembly Biosciences, Roche, Replicor, Spring Bank, Alnylam, Arrowhead, ContraVir, Dicerna, Intellia, Cocrystal, and Enanta. Here there is a complete list from Hepatitis B foundation

The most advanced phase for all of them is Phase II, the same as Arbutus. In phase II, and pointed out by the above list of Arbutus, we find: ContraVir, Replicor, Gilead, Roche and Spring Bank. Since we don’t have an extensive study available about safety, effectiveness, ease with which the products can be administered and so on and so forth, I will assume a 16% market penetration each. WHO estimates that in 2015 there were 257 million people living with chronic HBV infection. According to GBI Research, the market value for HBV will be 3.5 billion by 2021. Using our rough estimates, the slice corresponding to Arbutus would be 560 million.

Chardan Capital Markets, in a note to clients in April 2017, estimated peak, risk-adjusted 2030 sales at $580 million because“no other HBV drug class has demonstrated 1-log HBsAg suppression across multiple assets”, while in July 2016 estimated $356 million due to “New clinical competition from Alnylam”

Peak Risk-adjusted sales are calculated by multiplying the market value times the final market share times the likelihood of having the drug marketed. Potential revenue numbers are usually provided by specialist biotech market intelligence companies, whose reports are not usually affordable for the individual investor. Even a company with resources that can access a high-quality information can suffer a great variability on its estimates (62% in the above numbers) given the changes in the competitive landscape. If we use $560 million and multiply by the pay-off probability 0,34%, we get 190,4 million, which are far below the previous analysis. Guessing that I don’t have the best information, I will use a middle range number, $468 million.

Cost of Capital

In “Putting a price to technology”, Jeffrey J. Stewart assess that“we assume here that the discount rate is equivalent to the 20% internal rate of return generally expected by the primary sources of capital available to biotechnology companies—venture capitalists and large pharmaceuticals companies”. I am using this discount rate. If the readers are interested in a further explanation, I recommend reading this article.

Complete Evaluation

The rNPV is somewhat above its current market cap ($213,25 MM). If we add its cash, short-term investments, restricted investments, and the royalty for a possible approval for Partisan, we get to a market cap of $401,09, representing a 59% potential return.

Arbutus gross burn rate from the three months ending in 2016 vs three months ending in 2017 has been 9,576 $/month. At March 31, 2017, the company had an aggregate of $ 123.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted investments as compared to an aggregate of $143,2 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted investments at December 31, 2016 .

After receiving the payment of 7.5 million from Alexion and progress from the existing LNP license orders from Alnylam and Alexion it’s feasible that the company will extend its runway cash almost for a year and a half.

The Downside

Although from a risk-neutral perspective seems to be a rational investment, we need to remember that the rNPV model relies in uncertainty and subjective assumptions. Thus, the procedure may become really arbitrary and, consequently, lead to totally wrong valuations. Moreover, this is not the only possible valuation; there are many others, like real options.

The ultimate success of Arbutus Biopharma depends on taking its pipeline into the market, rather than other licensing activities, and Arbutus has a bad track of failed assets(the company used to trade at $30).

Finally, many of its competitors have much greater financial, technical and human resources than Arbutus has at every stage of the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization process. Independently of the success of Arbutus, I hope that at least one of these companies should be able to market a product that could improve the life of these 257 million people living with HBV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.