Sun Hydraulics: Finally Turned The Corner

Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) had a ho-hum year in 2016 as far as reported results go: revenue was flat, and earnings were down incrementally. Nonetheless, the equity price aggressively rallied on both Trump-based fervor and the news of the Enovation Controls acquisition late in the year hit the newswire. With shares up 50% since 2016 levels, investors are clearly banking on a return to strong growth at the company, which would be a complete reversal of trends over the past three fiscal years. Given recently reported Q1 results, is the optimism here really warranted, or should investors look for greener pastures in the industrial space?

Business Overview

Sun Hydraulics is an industrial technology firm that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic valve cartridges, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions. End markets are diverse, but trend towards construction machinery, mining, agriculture, and general industrial applications. The core business is healthy, but as the company has started to gain size, management has pushed towards expansion into electronic/digital solutions (electro-hydraulics, electronic controls/displays), as well as towards intelligent valve systems. Initiatives such as these into more niche, higher margin end markets will allow the company to compete less directly with low cost, mass production firms operating in Asia/Eastern Europe.

Broadly, most economic indicators point to a healthy uptick in the business cycle within industrials here in the United States, with most global markets also seeing potential of improvement. Within construction end markets, there has been a marked improvement in industrial energy producer prices and energy infrastructure investment. The housing market continues to make measured steps toward historical new housing start rates, and the manufacturing sector, particularly domestically, is starting to have a pulse. Greater demand is important to revitalizing the bottom line: Sun Hydraulics is entering its third consecutive year without price increases. While management is comfortable with lowering costs (procurement, general and administrative operating expenses) to offset any unavoidable cost pressure (commodities pass-through, wage pressure). Even without pricing pressure, incremental margins are quite high. The company has a high fixed cost base, and management puts incremental margin on each new dollar of revenue in the 40-50% range; double the consolidated margin. Given legacy sales (excluding Enovation Controls, see below) expanded 7% in Q1, expect a lot of focus from investors on this potential for margin expansion.

Enovation Controls Acquisition

Sun Hydraulics closed its acquisition of Enovation Controls late in 2016, which has closed and is now fully consolidated within company results. Total cash consideration was $200M, with $50M in earnout potential over the next two years dependent on business performance. With Enovation Controls posting $16M in EBITDA (19.2% EBITDA margin on $83M in revenue), this deal fits right into Sun Hydraulics’ desired deal sizing, and (as could be expected) was guided to be immediately accretive to earnings

Enovation expands on Sun Hydraulics’ technology offerings, putting the company into new markets that Sun Hydraulics currently has no exposure to (off-highway, recreational, stationary equipment) via higher-end products. This provides an entry point to highly sophisticated, niche markets that should drive expanded profitability for the company. Some examples of these niche markets being served here are pumps and air compressors (industrial stationary), as well as some sizeable exposure to the recreational marine market (tow sport boat, used for wakeboarding/water skiing). There is a runway to growth here: Enovation management puts their market share in their small corner of the hydraulics market at less than 10%. Thus far, signs are extremely positive: in Q1 of 2017, Enovation Controls reported sales of $26.6M, up 36% growth over the prior year’s results. Beyond the usual potential here for margin expansion from cost savings and operating leverage, substantially all of Enovation Controls’ sales are domestic; perhaps the company could benefit from Sun Hydraulics’ international sales network. Not to be forgotten, and especially important for small caps, talent acquisition could be a big boost, both on the design side as well as within sales.

This likely will not be the last acquisition. Net debt is just $50M, putting net debt/EBITDA leverage at 0.6x, and falling fast given the free cash flow nature of the firm. At the current rate ($10-14M/quarter in free cash flow), Sun Hydraulics will be back to a net cash position by Q2 of next year. Under the company’s current debt agreement ($300M availability, accordion feature to allow another $100M in availability). Cost of debt here is incredibly low (2.77% at the end of 2016, variable based on leverage), and the company can go up to 3.5x leverage without violating the underlying leverage debt covenant. The valve business is highly fragmented, and there are going to be a plethora of targets that would fall in the company’s target revenue range ($75-150M). Scale is important, and in order to reach the company’s 2025 target of $1B in sales, there is going to have to be another handful of acquisitions.

Guidance, Valuation

Current guidance is for $303M in revenue at the mid-point for fiscal 2017; $210M in the hydraulics segment, $93M in electronics. Operating margin is expected to fall around 21.0%, which would be a meaningful expansion from 2016 levels (18.3%), driven by product mix as well as leverage. This implies earnings per share guidance of $1.47/share, or 28.3x forward earnings based on the current share price. From an EBITDA perspective, expectations should be for $84M in EBITDA (14x EV/EBITDA). Interestingly, this guidance could potentially be a little on the light side; Q1 2017 saw revenue of $81M and $16M in operating income, so run-rate is much higher. While there is a little bit of seasonality present here, there might be some meaningful demand expansion throughout the rest of the year that could offset those light seasonality trends.

These multiples are above historical levels: Sun Hydraulics traded between 25x and 27.5x trailing earnings for pretty much the entire 2013-2015 period, and only recently has seen significant multiple expansion above those levels. EV/EBITDA is similar: 12.5x is the norm. Overall, Sun Hydraulics is trading at about a 15% premium to where it has historically, but that is likely reflective of improving bullish sentiment. While there aren’t any publicly-traded direct peers, Actuant (ATU) comps very well (hydraulic tool manufacturer) and trades at 16.5x EBITDA and 28.8x forward earnings, in-line with Sun Hydraulics. So I don’t see the current valuation as necessarily off provided the company executes next year and the growth in the legacy business continues as it has. Overall, this is a great company, but the value isn’t quite there to pull the trigger. In my opinion, this one is trading at just about fair value.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.