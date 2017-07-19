American Equity Investment Life Holding Has Recovered Its Stock Price, Now What?

This type of product is getting more popular as population ages and seek for retirement income.

Investment Thesis

Would you like to invest in a company that is a leader in a growing market for the next 10 years? This is exactly what you get with an investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL):

Source: AEL Quarterly presentation

Source: AEL Quarterly presentation

Between the end of 2015 and today, AEL stock price has been on quite of a rollercoaster:

Source: Ycharts

It has finally recovered its value mainly supported by the delay (and potential changes) in the DOL fiduciary rules that we will examine later in this article. Now that AEL shares are back to where they were, is there any more upside potential? Let’s dig deeper to discover it.

Understanding the Business

We rarely hear about AEL in the news, but it doesn’t mean it’s not an interesting business. In a world of financial uncertainties, AEL evolves in a great niche: annuity products. By definition, an annuity is a contract between a party and a financial institution where the company receives a lump sum of money now in exchange of a series of payments (most are monthly) later. The idea for the party getting into this contract is receiving a known and fix amount of income at retirement.

The company owns over $48 billion in assets with over 500 employees. I like the fact that each employee must invest a part of their money in AEL, this makes everyone a little bit more accountable.

AEL evolves in a market that is naturally growing due to demographic. It targets people in their 45-75 years looking for a lifetime income.

“U.S. Census Bureau, there were approximately 39 million Americans age 65 and older in 2010, representing 13% of the U.S. population and this group has grown to 44.7 million in 2013. By 2030, this sector of the population is expected to increase to 20% of the total population.” – AEL 2016 Annual Report

AEL specialize in fixed index annuities:

Source: author pie chart, data from AEL 2016 Annual Report

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

Both revenues and earnings have been severely hit in 2016 and then bounced back in 2017. This is explained by the GAAP of derivative instruments in AEL financial statements. As the company uses lots of derivatives products (as any other insurance companies), it generates additional volatility in their financial statements:

“We must present the call options purchased to fund the annual index credits on our fixed index annuity products at fair value. The fair value of the call options is based upon the amount of cash that would be required to settle the call options obtained from the counterparties adjusted for the nonperformance risk of the counterparty. We record the change in fair value of these options as a component of our revenues. The change in fair value of derivatives includes the gains or losses recognized at expiration of the option term or upon early termination and changes in fair value for open positions. The contractual obligations for future annual index credits are treated as a "series of embedded derivatives" over the expected life of the applicable contracts. Increases or decreases in the fair value of embedded derivatives generally correspond to increases or decreases in equity market performance and changes in the interest rates used to discount the excess of the projected policy contract values over the projected minimum guaranteed contract values. We record the change in fair value of these embedded derivatives as a component of our benefits and expenses in our consolidated statements of operations.” AEL 2016 Annual Report

You can clearly see the variation here:

…

As you can see both “change in fair value of derivatives” lines generate an important impact on both results.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

While there is an explanation for the EPS drop and bounce back, I still don’t like the hectic trend over the past 10 years. It’s not like it’s always going up. Further, the stock dropped dramatically upon Department of Labor (DOL) new fiduciary rules requesting all advisors to act in the best interest of their clients. These new sets of rules were designed under Obama presidency and surprisingly included life insurance companies. The stock has since then recovered as Trump administration is delaying the project and working on a smoother version of it.

Dividend Growth Perspective

AEL started paying dividends in 2003 with a $0.01/share annual distribution (AEL dividend history). The company has successfully increased its payouts each year since then making it part of the dividend achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increase their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

With a 0.88% dividend yield, many income seeking investors tend to ignore this dividend achiever. But considering the stock rose 208.7% while the dividend grew by 300% over the past decade, you might not want to put AEL on the shelf too fast…

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Future dividend payouts are definitely safe for a while as AEL keeps both payout and cash payout ratios very low. AEL shows a strong dividend growth profile and will continue to raise its distribution for several years to come. AEL meets my 7 dividend investing principles.

Potential Downsides

I’ve already highlighted the variability of AEL financial results due to GAAP measures for derivative products. This makes the analysis harder to do as trends are going up and down from one year to another.

Another potential downside could be the end result of the famous DOL fiduciary rules:

“If this sweeping legislation (1,023 pages in length) is not stopped outright, it will automatically elevate all financial professionals who work with retirement plans or provide retirement planning advice to the level of a fiduciary, bound legally and ethically to meet the standards of that status.” - Investopedia

We don’t know how it will end-up yet and AEL stock price might react to it once again. This is not a share to hold for the faint of heart.

Valuation

To finalize my analysis, I will at the current value of AEL and determine if there is an opportunity. Let’s start by looking at the past 10 years PE ratio to know how the market values this stock:

Source: Ycharts

Since EPS were going up and down for the past decade, I’m not surprise to see that the PE ratio followed a similar trend. At a current PE of 13, this seems like a fair price right now.

Since I’m a dividend growth investor, I rather give a valuation to companies according to their dividend potential. I will use a double stages discount dividend model. Since the company is a leader in its market and demographic will support growth in the upcoming years, I will use a 9% discount rate along with a 10% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and reduce it 7.5% as a terminal rate.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.24 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $77.58 $25.64 $15.26 10% Premium $71.12 $23.51 $13.99 Intrinsic Value $64.65 $21.37 $12.72 10% Discount $58.19 $19.23 $11.45 20% Discount $51.72 $17.10 $10.18

Source: how to use the Dividend Discount Model

At the current price AEL seems trading above its fair value. I don’t know how I could support stronger dividend growth numbers to get a better valuation.

Final Thought

AEL shows an interesting business model. It’s a leader in a market that is going to grow in the upcoming years. The dividend payout is well under control and will definitely continue to increase year after year. The good timing to catch this stock was a few months ago. Let’s wait for an additional dip to enter a position in AEL.

