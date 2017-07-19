JB Hunt Transport Earnings And Trucking Industry Update

Collectively, the trucking industry's recent broad-based rally may be a little premature, as indicators are not displaying robust enough results.

Source: Google Images

Review

There are a couple of items I want to speak to in this update. First is JB Hunt Transport’s (JBHT) recent earnings report. Second is: what to make of the recent rally in trucking industry stocks? So first, let’s review JB Hunt’s second quarter report.

It was reported that JB Hunt missed both the bottom- and top-line analyst estimates for the second quarter earnings results. The company’s stock price displayed volatility declining pre-market action, only to increase during the regular trading day. However, the stock price sold off from its high of $94.24 to $92.01 over the next day.

This makes sense as there were both encouraging and deflating results for the quarter. This type of performance is something that has been common for the trucking industry of late. For JB Hunt, the company witnessed an improvement for its operating margin within the Intermodal (JBI) segment. This was a very positive outcome as this segment reflected 58 and 65 percent of operating revenues and operating income respectively.

During the second quarter, the JBI operating ratio improved sequentially by 80-basis points (bps), but still declined by 30 bps year over year (YoY). Primary drivers for the increase in operating revenues and operating margin were an acceleration of loads and an increase in fuel surcharges. Average tractors during the period were flat, YoY.

The offset for volume and productivity gains remained as cost increases in rail purchased transportation, driver pay and retention, driver recruiting technology development and equipment ownership. Revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges decreased by 1 percent from last year.

The Dedicated Contract Services (NYSE:DCS) witnessed an acceleration for operating revenues, but a decline for operating income. Load volume improved by nearly 5 percent for the quarter, as it did for average trucks, but similar to the JBI segment, efficiencies were offset by increases in driver wages, as well as increased accident frequency leading to higher insurance and claims costs, and higher start-up expenses for new customer contracts from last year. The company reported that customer retention rates remain above 98 percent.

Both the Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT) segments witnessed substantially weaker operating income from the previous year. For the ICS segment, JB Hunt reported that the continued imbalance between strong volume growth and declining revenue per load was primarily driven by freight mix changes. The company stated that spot and contractual volumes increased by 20 and 22 percent from last year, and that contractual volumes reflected approximately 73 and 58 percent of load volume and total revenue versus 72 and 65 percent in 2016.

The majority of increased costs impacting operating income were attributed to lower gross margin, increased claims costs, new opened branches and high technology development costs. Lower gross margins were associated with higher purchased transportation costs on dry van volumes, outpacing customer rate increases.

For JBT, the decline in operating revenues was driven by lower loaded miles and average tractors during the period, offset by increased fuel surcharges. Customer contract rates declined marginally. Operating income impacts were driven by driver pay and hiring costs, higher independent contractor costs per mile, and increased tractor maintenance costs. The JBT segment reflects the largest portion of independent contractor drivers at 35 percent of total tractors, with JBI next at 13 percent.

The theme during the second quarter for JB Hunt was similar to that of the first quarter and from the previous year. A soft demand environment, coupled with increasing costs, led to an impact on the company’s margins.

All was not bad, as the JBI segment improved and the company witnessed increasing costs associated with strong investments into the ICS segment. For the remainder of the year, JB Hunt expects marginally improvement for both JBI and DCS, but continued pressure on both ICS and JBT. Again, increasing branch openings and technology investments are leading cost impacts for ICS.

I view JB Hunt’s results as a perfect segue to the trucking industry in general. The co-dependency of trucking in intermodal services is strongly correlated. As the economy picks up and the cost of freight increases, intermodal becomes more advantages to shippers with economies of scale. In a soft environment, the opposite occurs as truck carriers become a cheaper option, as capacity is abundant.

The above graphic was as of the market’s close last week. The trucking industry has witnessed a strong rally over the past couple of months, with nine of the 16 public companies seeing positive results. As JB Hunt has been the first peer to report, I am not so sure that we may get the results we were looking for to justify the recent rally.

In fact, retail sales, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and total business inventory to sales ratio for June and May all provided lackluster results. Expectations were positive that a decline in the inventory to sales ratio could be justification that demand had picked up, as May’s tonnage index rose strongly. While retail sales were not poor, sustained and/or increasing demand for consumer goods purchased and inflation are both important for both demand and pricing equations.

As has been evident from JB Hunt’s results now over the past year or so, increasing cost pressures on multiple fronts have weighed on margin performance, notably operating ratio. These continued challenges are what likely led to the earnings miss.

While other companies may be able to beat estimates and/or see greater improvement, the fact remains that the first half of 2017 likely did not provide the catalyst needed to allow for trucking companies to pass off cost increases to their customers. Rather, companies will have needed to continue focusing on productivity and efficiency for core customers in key dense lanes.

Summary

I view JB Hunt’s moves as defensive and the company continues to grow it market share with competitive pricing. Expectations are for the tides to turn, which will lead to the opposite side of the coin, including stronger operating revenues and improving margins.

However, I also believe that we are not there yet when it comes to the recent stock price momentum for the industry. After digesting the information, I have lightened up on some core holdings with higher weightings within the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). This includes Daseke (DSKE) and Schneider National (SNDR). Daseke had run up big, so a 29 percent gain was realized, while Schneider’s results were at around 12 percent.

There could be some choppiness ahead in the short term for the trucking industry. As earnings season begins to rev up, having some extra cash on hand may come in handy. Expectations are still for capacity to tighten in the near term. Whether this occurs over the next five months or later into 2018 still remains to be seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSKE, JBHT, SNDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.