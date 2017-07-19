Seeking Attractive Risk/Reward In Unattractively Priced Markets: A Stock List To Consider

While the shares of Triton, Steel Dynamics and Yoox might appear to be overbought, recent corrections in the shares of Dycom, Pandora, Sibanye and SQM might provide attractive buying opportunities.

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom is a US-based company providing specialty contracting services in the telecommunications industry through 40 subsidiaries in all 50 U.S. states and Canada. Due to a long-term expertise in engineering and construction solutions, Dycom is a preferred contractor among the major mobile and Internet solution providers seeking to expand or improve their network. Its revenue stream is thus rather concentrated, with AT&T (27.1%), Comcast (19.4%), CenturyLink (17.7%) and Verizon (8.5%) accounting for a total of 72.7 percent of total contract revenues in the latest quarter. The company continues to perform small-scale strategic acquisitions and benefit from significant organic growth levels. In fiscal years 2012-2016, Dycom’s average revenue and bottom line growth stood at 22 and 34.5 percent, respectively.

Despite the long-term profitability growth, recent consolidation in the telecommunications industry resulted in a cyclical decline in new contract generation among the largest customers. However, current macroeconomic outlook implies significant long-term potential from the ongoing shift towards 1-gigabit speeds, seen as a key focus among the largest telecommunications companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. Steven E. Nielsen, CEO, during the latest quarterly earnings announcement: “Emerging wireless technologies are beginning to drive significant incremental wireline deployments. It’s now clear that a complementary wireline investment cycle will be required to facilitate what is expected to be a decades-long deployment of fully converged wireless/wireline networks. Notably, one industry participant has begun to invest in the wireline infrastructure required to enable fully converged wireless/wireline networks. This is significant. The industry effort required to deploy these converged networks has, and will, meaningfully broaden our set of opportunities. […] We have secured a number of converged wireline/wireless multi-use network deployments across the country. Planning has begun. Engineering and construction activity is expected to increase throughout the balance of calendar 2017 and accelerate into calendar 2018.”

Dycom continues to reallocate its free cash flow to the shareholders, with a total of $150 million available under the latest stock repurchase program maturing in August 2018. The sum provides potential of repurchasing up to 5.5 percent of the company’s total market capitalization as of June 7, 2017. Even though the macroeconomic outlook continues to provide substantial potential, market’s expectations for Dycom’s fiscal 2017 outlook have been set too high, and the stock plunged on the guidance announcement. The ongoing correction might provide a compelling timing to accumulate the shares: since the recent share price decline, 7 positive analyst ratings have suggested an average upside of 32.3 percent from the current stock price of $86.57.

Yoox Net-A-Porter (OTCPK:YXOXY)

Yoox Net-A-Porter Group is a leading e-commerce retailer in personal luxury segment. Formed as a result of a merger between Yoox and Net-A-Porter, the company is among the largest online fashion stores in Europe and North America and continues to demonstrate positive dynamics in the fast-growing Asian region. According to Forrester Research estimates, online personal luxury segment grew by a total of 15% in 2016. Of note are the dynamics in North America and Asia, with growth rates of 11 and 20 percent, respectively. Current estimates predict these markets to demonstrate average growth of 10 and 18 percent, respectively, in 2016-2020.

The company continues to actively target the most attractive segments, and demonstrated 17.7 percent net revenue growth in 2016. Sales in North America and Asia – accounting for 30.7 and 16.2 percent of total volume – grew by a total of 14 and 27 percent from the previous year. Despite the sales seasonality, first quarter’s revenue growth came in at 19 percent. Total customer volume increased 20% to 3 million.

New customer attraction – a notable development for the company – might prove to be an additional catalyst for the future revenue levels. As opposed to the majority of its competitors, the company creates and operates the official e-commerce stores of multiple world-class brands, including Valentino, dsquared2, Brunello Cuccinelli, Armani, and others.

While the retail sector remains surrounded by an overwhelming pessimism, company's stock might provide solid exposure to the rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

Triton International (TRTN)

Triton International Ltd. is the largest container leasing company in the world, operating as the largest player in dry, refrigerated and specials container types. The company also maintains strong global position in leasing of chassis (4th) and tank (5th) containers. Created as a merger of Triton Container International and TAL International Group, the company is set to benefit from the recent upturn in the global container leasing market.

As a consequence of successful cost-cutting after the merger, the company has a rather strong cost basis in comparison with its leading peers. In 2016, Triton’s SG&A expenses stood below 6 percent of total leasing revenues, vs. approximately 7.5 at Textainer and 10 at CAI. As of the end of Q1 2017, the company operated 3.19 million containers and chassis for a total of 5.25 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU). When adjusted for the relative costs of different container types, dry and refrigerated units accounted for a total of 59.8 and 32.1 percent of the company’s fleet.

The company has an established tracking record of cooperating with the world’s major shipping companies, including CMA CGM (19% of all lease billings) and Mediterranean Shipping Company (15%). A total of 81 percent of all lease billings were related to the 20 largest customers of the company. Triton’s lease contracts are predominantly long-term, with a total of 73.8 percent of all leases secured with an average duration of 39 months. Maintaining a strong efficiency focus, the company had 95.3 percent utilization rate in Q1 2017, up from 94 a year earlier. Due to modest dry container production levels – resulting in a deteriorating demand and supply balance – the company expects the utilization rate to increase even further in the coming quarters.

Brian Sondey, CEO, at the latest earnings call: “We are very pleased with Triton's strong start in 2017. We generated $42.7 million of adjusted pretax income in the first quarter, an increase of over $20 million from the fourth quarter of last year and the solid result still includes $6.2 million of net negative non-cash impacts from purchase accounting. The strong growth in our profitability was driven by significant improvements in virtually all of our key operating metrics. Our operating performance continues to be supported by favorable container supply and demand dynamics, especially for dry containers and we have used our scale, cost and capability advantages to make the most out of the improving market environment.”

While the company’s stock might appear to be relatively overbought at first glance, expected earnings growth is likely to lead to reasonable valuation by the end of 2017. Finally, the company has a history of paying a quarterly dividend, with a current dividend yield of 5.5 percent.

Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY)

As one of the world’s leading medium-cost jewelry producers, Pandora A/S is a Danish company demonstrating significant sales and profitability growth worldwide. Thanks to catchy, target audience-tailored design, acceptable prices and low production costs in Thailand, the company demonstrated an average revenue growth of 32 percent in 2012-2016. Due to a significant difference between the material costs and final production prices, average net income growth accounted for 50 percent, with average free cash flow growth of 47 percent in the corresponding period.

Since the beginning of 2017, Pandora is replacing the annual dividend with quarterly dividend payouts, with a total expected 2017 dividend payout of 540 mln EUR at current exchange rates. Expected dividend yield at current stock price implies an expected dividend yield of 5.8 percent. In addition, another share buyback program was launched in February 2017, with the company expecting to spend up to 538 mln EUR at current exchange rates. A total of 43.7 mln EUR has been spent on share buybacks during the 1st quarter of 2017.

Despite the long-term profitability and cash flow growth, latest quarter’s results demonstrated a substantial decline in sales growth rate in comparison with the previous year. While it is still unclear whether this decline is just a cyclical downturn after the seasonal year-end sales uptick or not, current share price dynamics demonstrate a significant correction. In addition, with Danish stock indices at an all-time high, further downward movement in the shares of Pandora is more than probable. It is important to mention that the company continues to show significant growth levels in China, and has just signed an agreement to open its 1st 50 stores in the fast-growing market of India. Finally, the Price/Earnings coefficient of Pandora – at 12.24 as of this writing – might be too conservative considering the strength of its financial position. With 14 "Buy", 2 "Hold" and just 1 "Sell" rating, current analyst estimates imply a 55 percent upside potential from the current levels.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Founded in 1968, SQM is a Chilean chemical company engaged in the business of producing and selling lithium, iodine, potassium fertilizers, specialty plant nutrients and industrial chemicals. It is the world’s largest producer of iodine and sodium/potassium nitrates globally, as well as one of the 5 largest suppliers of lithium, a highly-demanded industrial metal used in lithium-ion batteries. Due to absence of cheaper alternatives with similar electrochemical potential and density, lithium has conquered the market of portable batteries used in smartphone, laptop and electric vehicle industries. Continued growth in demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics is resulting in a significant supply/demand misbalance on the lithium market. With a total of 190,000 tonnes consumed in 2016, current lithium demand forecasts by Albemarle suggest annual growth of 30,000 tonnes through 2021.

SQM produces lithium in the form of lithium carbonate and hydroxide. Its annual carbonate volumes increased from 28,000 in 2001 to the maximum capacity of 48,000 tonnes in 2016, with lithium hydroxide operations contributing additional capacity of 6,000 tonnes of hydroxide. While the current expansion program is expected to raise SQM’s Chilean hydroxide production by another 7,500 tonnes annually, the Caucharí-Olaroz project (Argentina), a 50/50 joint venture with Lithium Americas, is aimed to commence annual production of up to 50,000 tonnes of carbonate by 2019. In 2016, realized prices averaged $10,354 per tonne of a lithium product, up from just $1,817 in 2003. Despite being a relatively immaterial segment just 15 years ago, lithium segment accounted for a total of 55.5 percent of SQM’s gross profit last year, which is more than enough to offset the recent stagnation in iodine, potassium and specialty chemical segments’ profitability.

Over the last couple of weeks, market sentiment has seen a significant rebound amid the latest news:

July 5, 2017: SQM stock jumps on a Reuters report announcing that GSR is considering a 20% stake;

July 11, 2017: announcement of a JV formation with Kidman Resources and a purchase of a 50% interest in the Mt. Holland lithium project in Australia.

As a result of a slowdown in the profitability growth of other segments, SQM’s stock price has been trading sideways and is far from reaching new all-time highs in contrast with its key peers. Nonetheless, the long-term outlook for the consumption of lithium, iodine, specialty plant nutrients and potassium fertilizers remains positive.

Despite the expected lithium market balance in 2018, SQM’s emphasis on increasing production and maintaining its strong market position is likely to result in continued bottom line growth. Its sound capital structure, corporate vision and strong operating cash flow dynamics make the company’s stock an attractive long-term holding to consider.

Sibanye Gold (SBGL)

Sibanye Gold, a precious metal producing company incorporated in South Africa, is one of the leading gold and palladium producers worldwide. In May 2017, the company completed the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company, the largest platinum group metal producer outside South Africa and Russian Federation operating in south-central Montana, U.S. Following the acquisition, the company is ranked as the 3rd largest producer of palladium and platinum, as well as maintains its position as the 7th largest gold producer, with expected potential of reaching the 4th spot by 2022.

At $954 per ounce, the company had the lowest all-in-sustaining gold production costs among the largest South African producers in 2016. Continued operational improvements have been resulting in a gradual cost compression over the last couple years, with all-in-sustaining costs for gold falling by $48 and $97 comparison with 2015 and 2014, respectively.

The company has witnessed a number of headwinds since mid-2016, which resulted in a significant divergence between the stock and the gold price lately. Although the company expects further cost improvements throughout 2017, there has been substantial upward production cost pressure since the beginning of the year, influenced by a temporary decrease in production and a labor strike at one of the company’s mines in South Africa. Recent appreciation of the South African Rand, weaker gold and platinum price performance and the South African government's intiative to increase black ownership of the country's mines to 30 percent from 26 add to the pressure, while additional (acquisition-related) debt and common unit issuance has significantly impaired investor sentiment earlier this year.

However, despite the temporary pressure, acquisition of mining and recycling business of Stillwater further strengthens the company’s cost structure and exposes it to the fast-growing business of palladium production. While the gradual reduction of diesel vehicle manufacturing continues to weigh on platinum prices, palladium demand benefits from petrol-powered vehicle manufacturing. The palladium market is set for a deficit in 2017, according to the latest forecasts, with palladium production accounting for a total of 57.7 percent of Stillwater’s total revenues in 2016. In Q1 2017, Sibanye’s revenues from platinum group metals – mainly consisting of platinum and palladium operations – accounted for a total of 36.6 percent of consolidated revenues. While the company’s gold reserves are entering mature state and continue demonstrating falling productivity levels, its platinum group assets are still under development and continue demonstrating improving production fundamentals. Finally, with a significantly lower frequency of labor unrest in platinum operations, acquisition of Stillwater provides additional diversification and decreases geopolitical risk, as well as shifts a substantial portion of production closer to the key palladium and platinum importing markets in North America.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, current share price of $4.95 might present an attractive timing to establish a long-term position depending on the future precious metal price dynamics.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)

Despite being a relatively young player on the U.S. steelmaking market, Steel Dynamics is one of the largest steel producers and scrap metal recyclers in the country. Putting a strong emphasis on maintaining a highly competitive cost structure, the company expanded from being solely focused on flat roll steel manufacturing and emerged as a vertically integrated producer of a wide range of specialized steel products. Spread over the U.S. and Mexico, company’s facilities are based in locations with high scrap metal availability and are close to the company’s customers. Since raw materials account for the largest portion of the cost base, company’s subsidiaries allow to hedge from adverse price fluctuations. In 2016, approximately 40 percent of total raw materials used in production was provided by OmniSource, an integrated subsidiary engaged in metal recycling operations.

Accounting for 72 percent of total consolidated revenue in 2016, the steel operations segment produced a wide range of specialized steel products, mainly in the form of hot roll, pickled and oiled and coated types of sheet steel. Sufficient expertise and high-grade technology allows the company to produce a wide range of products for the U.S. construction and railroad transportation industries.

The metals recycling segment is mainly involved in processing and transportation of nonferrous scrap metals. Geographical allocation of recycling operations allows for a close cooperation with the company-owned steel mills and its customers. In parallel with supplying the raw materials for the key steel operations, the segment accounted for 15 of total consolidated revenues in 2016.

Finally, the steel fabrication segment – focused on a number of highly specialized products for the construction sector – accounted for a total of 9 percent of Steel Dynamics’ total consolidated revenues in 2016.

In stark contrast with the U.S. competition, Steel Dynamics demonstrates sound capital structure and is among the small number of steelmakers which only had one annual loss throughout the steel market downturn of 2012-2016. The company has a strong liquidity position and is set to benefit from the expected introduction of U.S. steel import tariffs totaling approximately 20 percent. While the final decision remains to be seen, numerous major U.S. news sources report that president Trump is aiming to introduce the tariff as soon as possible.

