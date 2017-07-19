Burlington Stores Looks Tempting

Those fears look like they might be overwrought, though - and BURL looks like the sector play with the most upside.

Purely from a fundamental standpoint, Burlington Stores (BURL) looks simply too cheap. A 23x multiple to the midpoint of FY17 (ending January 2018) guidance might not sound that cheap. But this is a company that grew adjusted net income 33% in FY16, and is guiding (at the midpoint) for 16% growth in FY17 (excluding benefits from a 53rd week and changes in accounting for share-based compensation). In this market, a low-20s multiple for double-digit-plus bottom-line growth is exceedingly difficult to find.

Of course, buying a stock based solely on past fundamentals and near-term guidance is a good way to get into trouble. And there are qualitative concerns about BURL. Like all retailers, the threat of Amazon.com (AMZN) hangs over its head. Same-store sales growth is decelerating, with full-year guidance for comps to increase just 1.6-2.4%, after a 4.5% gain last year. And there have been concerns raised about whether Burlington can continue to source inventory as more brick-and-mortar retailers go out of business and manufacturers use ERP deployments and other efforts to increase efficiency. Fears about the off-price channel as a whole have pulled down larger and more established peers TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST), and sent BURL tumbling nearly 20% in a blink-and-you-missed it move last month:

What's interesting about the recent concerns is that there hasn't yet been any real fundamental basis for them. Burlington's Q1 numbers disappointed, but the company blamed that on a weak February driven by delayed tax refunds. Traffic at both TJX and ROST was positive in Q4 and Q1, per respective conference calls, and per Burlington's Q4 conference call had been positive for 9 out of the last 10 quarters before a slight decline in Q1 (again, due to early-quarter weakness).

So the case for BURL is basically that:

the fears surrounding the space are overdone, and

BURL is a better pick than TJX, ROST, or Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI).

There's an intriguing argument here on both fronts. From a value standpoint, I'd like to see the price a bit lower (I was looking to enter when the stock hit $80, but was a bit too slow) before entering. But at current levels, BURL looks like an interesting play.

Is Off-Price The Next Amazon Victim?

There's almost been a delayed reaction to the potential pressures on the off-price space (with the exception of OLLI, which continues to rise). ROST shares gained 20% in 2016, and TJX 6%; BURL nearly doubled. But it's been a different story of late:

The recent weakness isn't really driven by fiscal Q1 earnings in May, though TJX's guidance did disappoint, leading that stock down. Rather, this seems much more like a change in sentiment - a realization, perhaps, that the carnage seen in the rest of brick-and-mortar retail is going to make its way to the off-price space at some point.

Because - again - there isn't really a fundamental driver to the declines - yet. TJX is guiding for comps to rise 1-2% in FY18. Burlington is projecting a 1.6%-2.4% increase, and ROST posted 3% growth in Q1 and guided for 1-2% in Q2. Those figures are a deceleration from past improvements, but all three companies have reasonably tough comparisons (two-year stacks are 8%+ at Ross, 6.7% at Burlington, and 10%+ at TJX). And liquidation sales from myriad store closures may be pressuring this year's results.

The bear argument here is that so far, e-commerce sales have been taken from department stores like Sears Holdings (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Macy's (M). No doubt, the off-price retailers have taken share from those struggling giants as well. But that benefit for off-price should fade - and increasing e-commerce penetration will become a progressively larger headwind.

It's an interesting case, and it remains to be seen how exactly that battle plays out. But one argument for the case that off-price has some level of protection is that there really isn't an online equivalent to the business model of ROST, TJX, and BURL. The expertise, experience, and relationships of the buying teams for those companies creates a legitimate moat. Constant inventory turnover requires constant website updating, and limits some of the ease of use that e-commerce offers.

If there was the potential for a direct online competitor, one would think that the off-price retailers themselves would have some sort of e-commerce presence. But they don't: less than 1% of Burlington revenue comes online, per the Q1 conference call, and Ross and TJX have similar penetrations. Ross Stores COO Michael O'Sullivan said on his company's Q1 conference call that "we certainly haven't had any communication from customers that they are demanding e-commerce from Ross" and argued that due to low average unit retail, "the economics really don't work."

Obviously, the threat isn't limited to an online retailer replicating the closeout business model. Amazon's impact on prices, or its promotion of ease of use, could add more competition from a price/value standpoint.

But I think that gives too little credence to the permanence of off-price retailers (TJX and ROST have been two of the best stocks in the entire market the past two decades, returning 1,900% and 2,850%, respectively, before dividends), the value proposition, and the difficulty in replicating their assortments. And in categories like home - where Burlington is targeting ~30% revenue penetration, closer to peers - the low AURs and the tactile nature of shopping further limits competition.

It's foolish to assume that there won't be any competitive pressure on the off-price space. And it's very well possible that some of the currently aggressive footprint projections will have to be pulled back. Burlington, for instance, is targeting over 1,000 stores against a current 596. Ross is opening stores, and TJX is targeting 5,600 worldwide against a current 3,800.

But it's also too aggressive to assume that the decades of growth in the channel are simply going to stop in the near future. Yet that risk appears at least somewhat priced into the sector at the moment.

BURL, ROST, or TJX?

There's a case for all three stocks, assuming that investors believe the weakness in the sector is overdone. BURL is the most aggressive play. It's got the most leverage - and also the higher valuations. BURL trades at 22x+ the midpoint of its FY17 EPS guidance, against 17.4x for ROST and 18.2x for TJX. The forward EBITDA multiples looks to be a bit above 11x, against sub-10x for its two peers.

Of course, BURL has been the star performer the past three years:

And if the sector strengthens and/or sentiment improves, BURL probably continues to outperform its peers. Leverage alone should amplify gains in the equity valuation. Burlington has more room to fine-tune its model; inventory turns already are improving, and it's moving toward targets for increased home and beauty penetration. And it's outgrowing both its larger peers, and if demand holds up that should continue.

To be sure, I don't think TJX or ROST is a bad choice, particularly from a long-term standpoint. But if the thesis is that the market has overcorrected relative to all three stocks, BURL probably is the winner. And paying 22x EPS for 16%+ growth will prove to be a bargain, particularly in a market where zero- to low-growth companies are getting similar multiples.

All told, I think BURL is worth the gamble here - or sometime soon. Certainly, recent trading has been volatile, with BURL down 1.6% as I write this, and it's possible an entry point closer to $80 could present itself in the next few weeks. At those levels, I like BURL. A likely sub-20x multiple to FY18 EPS is an attractive multiple, given room for footprint expansion, comp growth, and margin improvement. If Burlington can hold off competition - and I think it will - that price will turn out to be just too cheap.

